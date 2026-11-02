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PR Newswire
02.11.2026 17:06 Uhr
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Infiterra democratizes subscription commerce for MSPs and IT distributors

Expanding multi-distributor purchasing and subscription management for MSPs, while simplifying vendor onboarding for IT distributors through an AI-assisted vendor onboarding studio.

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infiterra, the vendor-agnostic subscription commerce platform for IT distributors and MSPs, today announced two channel updates: purchasing subscriptions from multiple distributors in one place for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and AI-assisted vendor onboarding for IT distributors.

As MSPs expand their vendor portfolios, they navigate multiple distributor portals and experience disconnected billing systems. Infiterra will allow MSPs to buy from multiple distributors and manage and bill every subscription in one place. Integrations with Pax8 and TD SYNNEX are in development, adding to the Ingram Micro integration already in place.

"With Infiterra, we benefit from a platform that grows with us and prepares us for future challenges," said Martin Thormeyer, of COSMO CONSULT, an international managed service provider of Microsoft Business Solutions, operating in 17 countries.

For IT distributors, adding a new vendor to their marketplace requires significant technical investment. Infiterra is making that simpler with an AI-assisted vendor onboarding studio, now in development. The vendor onboarding studio will assess each new vendor and prepare its integration through Infiterra's Ladder Integration Framework, with the distributor's own team activating each vendor. It builds on the Microsoft integration already live, with AWS and Google on the roadmap.

"MSPs should have a single purchasing experience across their preferred distributors, and distributors should be able to offer the vendors their partners ask for," said Dr. Vassilis Zografos, CEO and Co-Founder of Infiterra. "That is what democratizing the buying experience means for the channel."

"Every connection we add also builds one trusted record of every subscription, the record the ERP, CRM, and PSA can all rely on," Zografos added. "As agentic commerce arrives and AI agents start buying, renewing, and managing subscriptions on a business's behalf, that system of record is what they will need to trust. That is what we are building Infiterra to be."

Infiterra runs across 400+ marketplaces in 85 markets, with 44k+ cloud sellers and 99.9% billing accuracy. Roadmap items are scheduled by quarter and may change. Find Infiterra at Booth #646 at IT Nation Connect Global in Orlando, November 4-6, or book time with the team.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infiterra-democratizes-subscription-commerce-for-msps-and-it-distributors-302925300.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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