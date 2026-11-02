Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 02

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc

Annual General Meeting held on 2 November 2026

The Board of Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc hereby reports that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 2 November 2026 were passed by Shareholders on a poll.

The table below shows the results of the poll.

Resolution Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Total Votes cast (excluding Votes Withheld) Votes Withheld 1 That the Report and Financial Statements for the period to 30 June 2026 be received and adopted. 26,594,122 100.00% 0 0.00% 26,594,122 1,143,327 2 That the Directors' Remuneration Report for the period to 30 June 2026 be received, adopted and approved. 26,514,913 99.71% 77,606 0.29% 26,592,519 1,144,930 3 That Angus Gordon Lennox be re-elected as a Director. 25,782,827 97.03% 788,363 2.97% 26,571,190 1,166,259 4 That Graeme Bissett be re-elected as a Director. 25,782,827 97.03% 788,363 2.97% 26,571,190 1,166,259 5 That Lesley Jackson be re-elected as a Director. 25,782,827 97.03% 788,363 2.97% 26,571,190 1,166,259 6 That June Jessop be elected as a Director. 25,664,429 96.70% 876,761 3.30% 26,571,190 1,196,259 7 That Johnston Carmichael LLP be re-appointed as Auditor to hold office from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2027. 26,569,554 99.96% 10,000 0.04% 26,579,554 1,157,895 8 That the Audit Committee be authorised to determine the remuneration of the Auditor for the year to 30 June 2027. 26,584,122 99.96% 10,000 0.04% 26,594,122 1,143,327 9 That the Company be authorised to buy back Ordinary Shares and Zero Dividend Preference Shares. 26,594,122 100.00% 0 0.00% 26,594,122 1,143,327

Notes

A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included as votes for the resolution. Resolutions 1 to 8 were ordinary resolutions and resolution 9 was a special resolution. The total votes cast represented 25.84% of the 107,331,000 Ordinary Shares in issue at 29 October 2026.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting contained in the 2026 Annual Report and Financial Statements which is on the website www.aberforth.co.uk . The report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Contact

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

2 November 2026