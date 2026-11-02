Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 02
Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc
Annual General Meeting held on 2 November 2026
The Board of Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc hereby reports that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 2 November 2026 were passed by Shareholders on a poll.
The table below shows the results of the poll.
Resolution
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Against
% Votes Against
Total Votes cast (excluding Votes Withheld)
Votes Withheld
1 That the Report and
Financial Statements for the period to 30 June 2026 be received and adopted.
26,594,122
100.00%
0
0.00%
26,594,122
1,143,327
2 That the Directors'
Remuneration Report for the period to 30 June 2026 be received, adopted and approved.
26,514,913
99.71%
77,606
0.29%
26,592,519
1,144,930
3 That Angus Gordon Lennox be re-elected as a Director.
25,782,827
97.03%
788,363
2.97%
26,571,190
1,166,259
4 That Graeme Bissett be re-elected as a Director.
25,782,827
97.03%
788,363
2.97%
26,571,190
1,166,259
5 That Lesley Jackson be re-elected as a Director.
25,782,827
97.03%
788,363
2.97%
26,571,190
1,166,259
6 That June Jessop be elected as a Director.
25,664,429
96.70%
876,761
3.30%
26,571,190
1,196,259
7 That Johnston Carmichael LLP be re-appointed as Auditor to hold office from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2027.
26,569,554
99.96%
10,000
0.04%
26,579,554
1,157,895
8 That the Audit Committee be authorised to determine the remuneration of the Auditor for the year to 30 June 2027.
26,584,122
99.96%
10,000
0.04%
26,594,122
1,143,327
9 That the Company be authorised to buy back Ordinary Shares and Zero Dividend Preference Shares.
26,594,122
100.00%
0
0.00%
26,594,122
1,143,327
Notes
- A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
- Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included as votes for the resolution.
- Resolutions 1 to 8 were ordinary resolutions and resolution 9 was a special resolution.
- The total votes cast represented 25.84% of the 107,331,000 Ordinary Shares in issue at 29 October 2026.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting contained in the 2026 Annual Report and Financial Statements which is on the website www.aberforth.co.uk. The report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Contact
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
2 November 2026