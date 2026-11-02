BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 02
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
(LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)
Portfolio Holdings
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc as at 30 September 2026 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blk-income-growth-portfolio.pdf
Kevin Mayger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098
02 November 2026
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