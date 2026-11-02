Connor's Pest Pros announces residential ant extermination services in Greensboro, NC, covering species including carpenter ants, fire ants, and odorous house ants.

Springfield, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Connor's Pest Pros has announced residential ant extermination services for Greensboro homeowners dealing with infestations from carpenter ants, fire ants, odorous house ants, and other species. The company offers same-day service and uses pet- and child-friendly products, providing prompt treatment for urgent infestations.

For more information, please visit https://connorspestpros.com/ant-exterminator-in-greensboro-nc-cost-treatment-best-options/

Greensboro's humid subtropical climate creates conditions that support ant activity for much of the year, making infestations a persistent concern for local homeowners. While most ant species are considered nuisance pests, carpenter ants and fire ants, both common across the Piedmont Triad, can cause more serious problems. According to NC State Extension, carpenter ants are among the largest ant species found in North Carolina and establish colonies in hidden areas of the home, excavating wooden structures to build their nests. Fire ants do not typically damage property, but they are known for their painful stings and aggressive swarming behavior, making infestations difficult to manage without professional treatment.

Connor's Pest Pros' technicians adapt their treatment approach to the property and the species identified. For odorous house ants and pavement ants, which commonly invade indoor areas like kitchens and bathrooms, treatments typically combine baits that target active ant trails with perimeter sprays applied around the foundation to block re-entry. Because Greensboro's warm climate keeps ant pressure active across most of the year, the company also offers recurring quarterly service plans, which provide ongoing prevention and generally cost less per visit than repeated one-time treatments.

For fire ant infestations, the company uses granular baits and liquid drenches applied directly to mounds to eliminate the colony at its source. Carpenter ant treatments focus on locating colonies within wall voids or hidden galleries, after which technicians apply a targeted insecticide to the affected wood. The company also inspects the property for cracks, gaps around pipes, and foundation openings, sealing entry points to reduce the likelihood of ants returning.

In addition to ants, Connor's Pest Pros offers treatment for bed bugs, termites, rodents, mosquitoes, and other pests. Services are available for one-time infestations or as part of an ongoing preventative management plan tailored to the property.

More information is available at https://connorspestpros.com/

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