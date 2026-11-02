aRoboticsCompany Inc. Brings Defense Manufacturing Expertise to U.S. Robotics Policy, Joins Robots for America as Founding Member

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Robots for America (RFA), the national coalition helping American manufacturers adopt the robotics and automation they need to compete, grow, and create skilled jobs, today announced that aRoboticsCompany (ARC) has joined as a founding member. aRoboticsCompany Inc. brings its work in robotic laser welding, inspection, and repair to RFA's mission of making American factories and infrastructure more productive and resilient.

The stakes go beyond economics. A country's ability to produce equipment, inspect critical infrastructure, repair damage, and return assets to service determines how well it can withstand pressure and how quickly it can respond. The Navy lost more than 15,000 operational days over the past decade to maintenance delays and idle time on its attack submarines, according to the Government Accountability Office, and the American Welding Society projects the U.S. will need more than 320,000 new welding professionals by 2029. Meeting that demand will require both training more workers and equipping them to accomplish more. aRoboticsCompany Inc.'s laser welding, robotic maintenance, and real-time weld inspection technologies are designed to help workers perform demanding tasks more consistently, catch defects earlier, reduce costly rework, and help workers quickly augment skills needed to enter the workforce, capabilities that matter across commercial factory floors and in naval shipyards alike.

"Industrial capacity is national power. If America wants to deter conflict and prevail when challenged, we need the ability to build, repair, and replenish at scale," said Nicholas Angerame, Co-CEO of aRoboticsCompany Inc. "The same tools that let a maintainer repair equipment at a remote airfield can help a small manufacturer weld, inspect, and maintain its own lines without waiting on scarce specialists. Through Robots for America, we'll push for the deployment, procurement, and workforce policies that give American industry the tools to stay ready and outbuild and outlast our adversaries."

What aRoboticsCompany Inc. Brings to the Coalition

aRoboticsCompany Inc. brings the perspective of an American manufacturer building technology to strengthen other American manufacturers. The company engineers and builds its robots under one roof in Ossining, New York, combining fabrication, electronics, software, sensing, and autonomy. aRoboticsCompany Inc. was founded in 2021 and currently employs over 50 people, with the vast majority being engineers.

aRoboticsCompany Inc.'s robotic laser welding puts high-quality repair and fabrication within reach of more of the workforce. aRoboticsCompany Inc.'s laser welding technology simplifies selected fabrication and repair tasks and reduces the training burden on operators for work that can take years to master with conventional methods. With the Air Force, aRoboticsCompany Inc. is developing advanced laser welding for nickel-based superalloy aerospace components, supporting hypersonics and space priorities.

aRoboticsCompany Inc.'s robotic platforms pair imaging, ground-penetrating radar, ultrasonic imaging arrays, and autonomy to inspect buildings, roads, runways, bridges, tunnels, docks, and pipelines, detect concealed threats and subsurface conditions, and operate in difficult or hazardous environments.

Commercial and civilian government clients include the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Connecticut Department of Transportation, ASML, Coca-Cola, Stanford University, the Empire State Realty Trust, Grand Central Terminal, Mount Sinai, Pendry, and more. aRoboticsCompany Inc. also holds contracts with the U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Army to address practical maintenance and sustainment challenges.

That work includes Lase-R, an expeditionary laser welding concept for repairs at remote and austere airfields; handheld inspection technology for aircraft interiors, also developed for the Air Force; a Real-Time Weld Inspection Tool designed to identify defects during welding on NAVSEA components; and mobile corrosion-control, coating, and coating-removal capabilities for Army sustainment operations. Together, these efforts target the bottlenecks that keep equipment out of service and place additional demands on skilled maintainers. aRoboticsCompany Inc. has extended this work through partnerships with Sikorsky and General Dynamics and is a winner of the NATO DIANA Challenge and the NYC Department of Buildings Challenge.

Connecting the Needs of Manufacturers and Maintainers

aRoboticsCompany Inc.'s workforce development approach connects applied research with the practical needs of manufacturers and maintainers. The company's collaborators include Stony Brook University's Center of Excellence in Wireless and Information Technology on advanced laser welding research. Its weld inspection technology is designed to give workers feedback as defects form, helping them identify and correct problems earlier. For the naval industrial base, that approach targets a central challenge: helping a constrained skilled workforce complete demanding fabrication and repair work with greater consistency and less rework.

Through RFA, aRoboticsCompany Inc. will work to expand hands-on demonstrations and operator training with manufacturers, educational institutions, and defense industrial base partners, helping workers build practical skills in robotic inspection, laser welding, and automated maintenance.

"National security runs through the factory floor. aRoboticsCompany Inc.'s laser welding puts work that once took years to master within reach of more American workers, and the technology that keeps our forces ready can help every manufacturer produce more," said Neysan Rassekh, Executive Director of Robots for America. "That's the case RFA makes in Washington: policies that help companies buy, deploy, and staff automation strengthen our economy and our defense at the same time. aRoboticsCompany Inc. is proof that American manufacturers can build the technology that keeps America ready."

About Robots for America

Robots for America (RFA) is a national coalition working to help American manufacturers, especially small and mid-sized ones, adopt the robotics and automation they need to compete, grow, and create skilled jobs.

RFA was founded by Formic, the Full Service Automation provider for American manufacturers, and a group of fellow robotics companies at the urging of policymakers. RFA advocates for policies that train the next generation of industrial workers, lower the risk and cost of deploying automation, and build a stronger domestic robotics supply chain.

Learn more at robotsforamerica.org.

About aRoboticsCompany Inc.

aRoboticsCompany (ARC) is an American robotics and advanced manufacturing company based in Ossining, New York, with offices in Connecticut and Japan. aRoboticsCompany Inc. designs and builds robotic systems and inspection tools for defense sustainment, commercial infrastructure, and industrial maintenance. Combining mechanical engineering, electronics, software, and advanced sensing, the company develops capabilities in laser welding, real-time weld inspection, corrosion removal, surface preparation, and robotic inspection. Its work spans U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Army contracts and commercial applications across buildings, transportation infrastructure, and industrial assets. aRoboticsCompany Inc.'s mission is to equip workers with practical technology that strengthens American industrial capacity and keeps critical equipment and infrastructure ready for service. Learn more at arcinc.com.

Contact:

aRoboticsCompany Inc.

info@arcinc.com

Brooklyn Kiosow

Director of Communications & Engagement, Robots for America

bkiosow@robotsforamerica.org

SOURCE: aRoboticsCompany Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/aroboticscompany-inc.-brings-defense-manufacturing-expertise-to-1243915