Grassi Expands Construction & Real Estate Advisory Capabilities with New Partner and Principal

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Grassi, a leading independent, employee-owned advisory, tax and accounting firm, announced the appointments of Bradley Sussman, JD, as Partner and Robert Thompson, PE, MBA, as Principal. Together, they will lead Grassi's Construction & Real Estate Integrity practice, which encompasses governance and controls, risk and vulnerability assessments, regulatory compliance and support for investigations and disputes.

"Brad and Robert bring complementary expertise that broadens our advisory capabilities in these key areas," said Louis Grassi, Founder and CEO of Grassi. "They have a strong understanding of the challenges clients face across construction and real estate and how to help address them."

Brad has extensive legal, compliance and investigative experience. His work includes complex disputes, integrity investigations and regulatory compliance matters involving construction and real estate organizations. Earlier in his career, Brad was an Assistant District Attorney for the New York County District Attorney's Office and practiced at a national law firm. His public- and private-sector background will help clients establish effective oversight and manage legal and compliance risks.

Robert has more than a decade of engineering and construction advisory experience spanning project governance, construction risk management and claims and litigation support. He began his career as a civil engineer and is a registered Professional Engineer (PE) in New York State. Robert's technical background will provide clients with informed guidance on evaluating controls, identifying project risks and improving oversight of complex construction and real estate investments.

"Robert and I are pleased to join the firm and lead this practice," said Brad Sussman, Partner at Grassi. "In construction and real estate, legal, regulatory and technical issues rarely arise in isolation. We look forward to helping clients identify these concerns early and make informed decisions."

The appointments reflect Grassi's continued investment in specialized advisory talent and strengthen the firm's multidisciplinary support for clients across construction and real estate.

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About Grassi

Grassi is a leading independent, employee-owned advisory, tax, and accounting firm serving middle-market businesses, public companies, high-net-worth individuals, and nonprofit organizations. Ranked the 52nd-largest accounting firm in the United States, Grassi is one of the few employee-owned ESOP firms of its size, delivering a high-touch, relationship-driven approach to client service. Grassi provides specialized services across key sectors, including construction, manufacturing and distribution, financial services, healthcare, nonprofit, real estate, architecture and engineering, and more. With 10 offices across the U.S. and global reach through PrimeGlobal, Grassi collaborates with clients to drive growth, manage complexity, and build lasting success. Learn more at www.grassiadvisors.com.

Contact:

Beth More

Chief Marketing Officer

bmore@grassiadvisors.com

SOURCE: Grassi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/grassi-expands-construction-and-real-estate-advisory-capabilitie-1245104