Hendry's First Mobile Game Integration Brings In-Game Tutorial Coaching, New Themed Content and More

AviaGames, the leader in casual, skill-based games, has partnered with seven-time World Snooker Champion and Scottish snooker legend Stephen Hendry as the official ambassador for the award-winning mobile game 8 Ball Strike. The collaboration will be a substantial opportunity for Avia's players to receive expert guidance from Hendry and learn to Strike Like a Legend with brand-new in-game content, tutorials and more.

Check out the announcement video HERE.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stephen to 8 Ball Strike" stated Vickie Chen, CEO of Avia. "Alongside being a special opportunity for our players, we hope this partnership continues to demonstrate how mobile games are a powerful vehicle to connect broader audiences across entertainment and sports."

Stephen Hendry is one of the most influential figures in cue sports history, with a joint-record seven World Snooker Championship titles, the distinction of becoming the youngest-ever World Champion at 21, eight consecutive seasons as world number one, and 11 maximum breaks of 147 in professional play. He was also the dominant "King of Snooker" of the 1990s. The partnership is Hendry's first foray into the competitive arena of mobile games, bringing the snooker pro's expertise and competitive spirit to a new digital arena. Through his partnership with 8 Ball Strike, Hendry will bridge the gap between traditional cue sports and mobile games to connect with a new generation of fans.

"For many players, snooker is not only a game; it's a lifestyle," stated Stephen Hendry. "I'm excited to collaborate with Avia for 8 Ball Strike and see players compete in new challenges to become legends themselves."

As the new in-game tutorial coach, Hendry will guide new players through the basics of gameplay, alongside the following new content launching in November, with more to come soon:

Rack Up with Hendry: Hendry-inspired challenges designed only for new players! Players complete tasks and challenges like reaching target scores and potting a set number of balls to earn an entry into the prize draw for a chance to win exclusive rewards.

7-Crown Challenge: Hendry-inspired challenges across 7 levels. Players compete in Cash Matches and complete tasks to level up, unlocking milestone rewards and a new piece of Hendry's legacy at each level, featuring his iconic quotes or key moments from his legendary career.

Hendry's High-Stakes: Players challenge Hendry's signature table setups across 3 exclusive matches. Hendry plays on a real pool table following 8 Ball Strike rules to set the benchmark score for each challenge.

Hendry-Themed Signature Cues: Featuring the Scottish lion paired with fiery shot effects to reflect Stephen Hendry's powerful and decisive playing style.

In 8 Ball Strike, players' cue skills can give them the opportunity to win real prizes! Whether you're a total beginner or a seasoned pro, this free 8-ball pool game welcomes all skill levels without a steep learning curve.

8 Ball Strikeis available to download for free in the App Store and Samsung Galaxy Store. For more information, please visit Avia on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

About AviaGames

Avia is the go-to destination for casual mobile gaming entertainment and is the publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform, and other individual top apps including "Solitaire Clash," "Bingo Tour" and "8 Ball Strike." Quick to play and win, Avia mobile games are designed for players of all skill levels, from casual gamers to hardcore enthusiasts. Avia gaming offerings include 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and joint account system, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casual puzzle, action, card and strategy games. Avia is committed to providing an inclusive platform for players to have fun playing their favorite titles.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261102204457/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Heather Zhu, heather.zhu@aviagames.com