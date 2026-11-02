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WKN: A12ELV | ISIN: US69354N1063 | Ticker-Symbol: POV1
Frankfurt
02.11.26 | 08:06
16,800 Euro
+1,82 % +0,300
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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PRA GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
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PRA GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,80018,20018:29
PR Newswire
02.11.2026 18:12 Uhr
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PRA Group, Inc.: PRA Group Celebrates 30 Years of Business by Ringing Nasdaq Opening Bell

PRA Group Celebrates 30 Years of Business by Ringing Nasdaq Opening Bell

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today celebrated its 30th anniversary by ringing the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell in New York City's Times Square.

PRA Group President and Chief Executive Officer Martin Sjolund rang the bell alongside co-founder and Executive Chairman of the Board Steve Fredrickson, the company's senior leadership team and employees representing PRA Group's global workforce.

"Celebrating 30 years of business is especially meaningful because this milestone belongs to the people who have helped make PRA Group what it is today," said Sjolund. "Our people are the reason we've grown from a startup in Virginia into a global company, and they are the reason we're excited about our next chapter."

Founded in Norfolk, Va., in 1996, PRA Group has grown into one of the most globally diversified companies in the nonperforming loan industry, with portfolio operations in 18 countries. The company has been publicly traded since 2002 and continues to play an important role in the financial ecosystem by returning capital to banks and other creditors while working directly with customers to help them resolve their debt.

"As proud as we are of our first 30 years, we're even more excited about what comes next," Sjolund said. "Together, we're advancing our new PRA 3.0 strategy introduced earlier this year, which is focused on helping us become a high-performing, technology-enabled global allocator of capital. I am proud of what our team has accomplished, and we look forward to continuing to deliver value to our customers, employees, partners and shareholders."

About PRA Group
As a global industry leader with more than 30 years of experience, PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) specializes in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans. PRA Group purchases portfolios from banks and other creditors and, through its subsidiaries, collaborates with customers to help them resolve their debt. Headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, PRA Group has operations in the U.S., Europe and other markets. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

Media Contact:
Allison Herman
Manager, Public Relations and Strategic Communication
(757) 381-5205
MediaInquiries@PRAGroup.com

Investor Contact:
Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(757) 431-7913
IR@PRAGroup.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pra-group-celebrates-30-years-of-business-by-ringing-nasdaq-opening-bell-302926717.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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