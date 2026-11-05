PRA Group, Inc.: PRA Group Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Continued Execution of PRA 3.0 Strategy Delivering Results and Building a Stronger Foundation for Long-Term Returns

$15M of Net Income Attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2026 ("Q3 2026").

Q3 2026 Highlights (vs. Q3 2025)

Total cash collections of $536 million.

Cash efficiency ratio 1 of 63%. Adjusted cash efficiency ratio 1 of 63%, an improvement of 200+ basis points, reflecting disciplined cost management.

of 63%. Adjusted cash efficiency ratio of 63%, an improvement of 200+ basis points, reflecting disciplined cost management. Portfolio income of $271 million, up 5%.

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $15 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.39.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 for the twelve months ended September 30, 2026 of $1.4 billion, up 9%.

for the twelve months ended September 30, 2026 of $1.4 billion, up 9%. Total portfolio purchases of $229 million, reflecting continued discipline in deploying capital toward opportunities meeting targeted return thresholds.

Estimated remaining collections (ERC)3 of $8.8 billion, up 5%.

1. Cash efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services. Adjusted cash efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses, excluding goodwill impairment, by cash receipts. A calculation of the adjusted cash efficiency ratio can be found at the end of this press release. 2. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release. 3. Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios.

"Building on the positive momentum generated over the past year, we continued to execute against our PRA 3.0 strategy during the third quarter," said Martin Sjolund, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We generated healthy cash collections, grew portfolio income, lowered operating expenses, and continued making disciplined portfolio investments, while achieving meaningful operational progress across many of our strategic initiatives."

"During the quarter, our adjusted cash efficiency ratio also improved by more than 200 basis points and Adjusted EBITDA continued to grow, reflecting the operating leverage we are beginning to realize from our cost reduction actions and broader PRA 3.0 initiatives. At the same time, we continued to invest in the business through our legal collections channel and technology modernization efforts, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital deployment focused on attractive net returns in a healthy supply environment."

"We also strengthened the foundation of the business through the issuance of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2033 shortly after the quarter ended, further enhancing our funding flexibility and extending our debt maturity profile. I am pleased with the progress we have made since launching our PRA 3.0 strategy. We believe we are on a good trajectory and that our technology modernization and significant investments in legal will strengthen the business in the years to come."

Cash Collections and Revenues

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source, as reported and on a constant currency-adjusted basis:























Cash Collection Source

2026

2025 ($ in thousands)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3 U.S. Core

$ 254,866

$ 269,678

$ 268,409

$ 249,322

$ 258,277 U.S. Insolvency

19,936

21,434

20,141

20,223

21,131 Europe Core

195,478

200,420

192,019

188,277

185,910 Europe Insolvency

17,574

17,658

20,547

19,166

22,658 Other markets (1)

47,789

49,355

50,812

54,670

54,268 Total cash collections

$ 535,643

$ 558,545

$ 551,928

$ 531,658

$ 542,244

































































Cash Collection Source -



















Constant Currency-Adjusted

2026













2025 ($ in thousands)

Q3













Q3 U.S. Core

$ 254,866













$ 258,277 U.S. Insolvency

19,936













21,131 Europe Core

195,478













184,788 Europe Insolvency

17,574













22,577 Other markets (1)

47,789













58,108 Total cash collections

$ 535,643













$ 544,881























Total cash collections in Q3 2026 were $536 million, compared to $542 million in the third quarter of 2025 ("Q3 2025"). Growth in U.S. legal cash collections, coupled with continued growth in digital collections and Europe cash collections, partially offset decreases in other areas of the business.















Three Months Ended Sept 30, ($ in thousands)

2026

2025 Portfolio income

$ 270,779

$ 258,549 Recoveries collected in excess of forecast

6,486

27,351 Changes in expected future recoveries

7,821

24,007 Changes in expected recoveries

14,307

51,358 Total portfolio revenue

$ 285,086

$ 309,907











Total portfolio revenue in Q3 2026 decreased 8% to $285 million, compared to $310 million in Q3 2025. The decrease reflects lower Changes in expected recoveries compared to the prior year, partially offset by higher Portfolio income.

Portfolio income in Q3 2026 increased 5% to $271 million, compared to $259 million in Q3 2025, driven by recent purchases in Europe.

Changes in expected recoveries in Q3 2026 totaled $14 million, compared to $51 million in Q3 2025. The year-over-year decline was driven, in part, by actions taken by the Company in recent quarters to enhance its cash collection projections. This included a $349 million increase in Europe ERC as part of the Company's comprehensive portfolio review completed in the second quarter of 2026.

Expenses

Operating expenses decreased $426 million to $200 million, compared to $627 million in Q3 2025, which included a $413 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge.

Adjusted operating expenses, which excludes the non-cash goodwill impairment charge, decreased $14 million to $200 million, compared with $214 million in Q3 2025, driven primarily by lower Compensation and benefits expense. Compensation and benefits expense decreased $8 million, reflecting workforce reduction actions, organizational simplification efforts, and other cost initiatives implemented as part of the Company's PRA 3.0 strategy.

Interest expense, net in Q3 2026 was $64 million, relatively unchanged from Q3 2025.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 16%.

Portfolio Purchases























Portfolio Purchase Source

2026

2025 ($ in thousands)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3 U.S. Core

$ 68,387

$ 90,227

$ 105,469

$ 102,254

$ 119,672 U.S. Insolvency

23,891

19,220

13,043

10,088

14,809 Europe Core

106,661

164,620

86,715

152,375

95,239 Europe Insolvency

23,279

9,817

4,837

4,758

5,934 Other markets (1)

6,527

12,687

10,786

45,326

19,838 Total portfolio purchases

$ 228,745

$ 296,571

$ 220,850

$ 314,801

$ 255,492























The Company purchased $229 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q3 2026. Consistent with its disciplined capital allocation approach, the Company remained focused on opportunities that met its return requirements across its global markets.

At the end of Q3 2026, the Company had in place estimated forward flow commitments2 of $438 million over the next 12 months, comprised of $175 million in Europe, $247 million in the U.S., and $16 million in other markets.

Credit Availability and Funding Position

Total availability under the Company's credit facilities as of September 30, 2026 was $1 billion, comprised of $770 million based on current ERC and subject to debt covenants, and $262 million of additional availability subject to borrowing base and debt covenants, including advance rates.

In October 2026, the Company issued $400 million of senior notes due 2033, which extended its debt maturity profile.

1. Reflects total portfolio purchases in South America, Canada and Australia. 2. Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming loan portfolios at pre-established prices. These amounts represent our estimated forward flow purchases over the next 12 months under the agreements in place based on projections and other factors, including sellers' estimates of future forward flow sales, and are dependent on actual delivery by the sellers and, in some cases, the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Accordingly, amounts purchased under these agreements may vary significantly.

Conference Call Information

PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and operational results. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 646-357-8785 in the U.S. or 1-800-836-8184 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until November 5, 2027, or call 646-517-4150 in the U.S. or 1-888-660-6345 outside the U.S. and use access code 65294# until November 12, 2026.

About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global industry leader with more than 30 years of experience, PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) specializes in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans. PRA Group purchases portfolios from banks and other creditors and, through its subsidiaries, collaborates with customers to help them resolve their debt. Headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, PRA Group has operations in the U.S., Europe, and other markets. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About Forward Looking Statements

Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that the Company's expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended Sept 30,

Nine Months Ended Sept 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues













Portfolio income $ 270,779

$ 258,549

$ 808,157

$ 750,441 Changes in expected recoveries 14,307

51,358

155,117

112,572 Total portfolio revenue 285,086

309,907

963,274

863,013 Other revenue 1,180

1,233

9,699

5,434 Total revenues 286,266

311,140

972,973

868,447 Operating expenses













Compensation and benefits 66,063

74,237

207,178

223,284 Legal collection costs 46,211

46,764

147,194

117,741 Legal collection fees 18,439

16,558

53,896

47,413 Agency fees 22,993

24,556

70,788

68,612 Professional and outside services 17,002

22,051

60,398

64,225 Communication 7,619

8,377

24,302

28,271 Rent and occupancy 3,451

3,654

10,439

10,638 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of long- lived assets 1,964

2,439

8,396

8,711 Goodwill impairment -

412,611

-

412,611 Other operating expenses 16,621

15,440

47,943

42,800 Total operating expenses 200,363

626,687

630,534

1,024,306 Income/(loss) from operations 85,903

(315,547)

342,439

(155,859) Other income/(expense)













Interest expense, net (63,828)

(64,087)

(191,709)

(187,418) Gain on sale of equity method investment -

-

-

38,403 Foreign exchange gain, net 149

67

702

66 Other (154)

(38)

(500)

(293) Income/(loss) before income taxes 22,070

(379,605)

150,932

(305,101) Income tax expense 3,465

24,361

41,614

44,088 Net income/(loss) 18,605

(403,966)

109,318

(349,189) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,713

3,737

8,299

12,481 Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 14,892

$ (407,703)

$ 101,019

$ (361,670) Net income/(loss) per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.













Basic $ 0.40

$ (10.43)

$ 2.66

$ (9.20) Diluted $ 0.39

$ (10.43)

$ 2.64

$ (9.20) Weighted average number of shares outstanding













Basic 37,653

39,078

38,041

39,316 Diluted 38,021

39,078

38,278

39,316

PRA Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)



(unaudited)





September 30,

2026

December 31,

2025 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,096

$ 104,409 Investments 160,014

66,628 Finance receivables, net 4,683,573

4,688,024 Income taxes receivable 28,998

17,702 Deferred tax assets, net 58,448

76,955 Right-of-use assets 24,595

29,206 Property and equipment, net 20,396

24,886 Goodwill 26,871

26,871 Prepaid expenses and other assets 86,977

68,641 Total assets $ 5,228,968

$ 5,103,322 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities





Accrued expenses and accounts payable $ 102,595

$ 131,812 Income taxes payable 37,578

29,845 Deferred tax liabilities, net 31,256

17,064 Lease liabilities 27,344

32,160 Interest-bearing deposits 152,519

106,148 Borrowings 3,714,739

3,697,338 Other liabilities 31,099

48,990 Total liabilities 4,097,130

4,063,357 Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 37,659 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026; 100,000 shares authorized, 38,453 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 377

385 Additional paid-in capital 2,609

11,474 Retained earnings 1,353,706

1,255,007 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (289,691)

(287,015) Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. 1,067,001

979,851 Noncontrolling interests 64,837

60,114 Total equity 1,131,838

1,039,965 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,228,968

$ 5,103,322

Purchase Price Multiples as of September 30, 2026 (in thousands, except percentages) Purchase Period Purchase Price (1)(2) Total Estimated Collections (3) Estimated Remaining Collections (4) Current Purchase Price Multiple Original Purchase Price Multiple U.S. Core









1996-2015 $ 2,736,875 $ 7,510,730 $ 80,663 274 % 223 % 2016 400,545 819,321 27,487 205 % 195 % 2017 511,902 1,166,652 56,807 228 % 193 % 2018 604,669 1,377,953 82,203 228 % 199 % 2019 432,222 1,017,258 58,785 235 % 209 % 2020 415,384 940,623 73,528 226 % 215 % 2021 339,885 601,913 99,635 177 % 191 % 2022 275,433 429,136 115,300 156 % 164 % 2023 506,319 939,215 371,406 185 % 191 % 2024 727,672 1,678,881 910,152 231 % 211 % 2025 531,021 1,174,752 865,217 221 % 216 % 2026 264,083 554,953 523,311 210 % 210 % Subtotal 7,746,010 18,211,387 3,264,494



U.S. Insolvency







1996-2015 1,472,385 2,807,086 - 191 % 154 % 2016 67,454 85,694 5 127 % 124 % 2017 275,257 359,955 204 131 % 125 % 2018 97,879 137,611 124 141 % 127 % 2019 120,845 165,153 329 137 % 128 % 2020 62,130 90,465 1,159 146 % 136 % 2021 54,898 73,519 1,839 134 % 136 % 2022 33,442 48,087 7,759 144 % 139 % 2023 61,242 80,715 29,523 132 % 136 % 2024 68,168 99,716 46,844 146 % 149 % 2025 59,091 93,419 74,993 158 % 160 % 2026 56,154 87,986 86,422 157 % 157 % Subtotal 2,428,945 4,129,406 249,201



Total U.S. 10,174,955 22,340,793 3,513,695



Europe Core









2012-2015 1,225,893 3,795,399 663,064 310 % 190 % 2016 333,090 637,389 164,887 191 % 167 % 2017 252,174 376,348 80,088 149 % 144 % 2018 341,775 590,677 149,974 173 % 148 % 2019 518,610 918,985 273,992 177 % 152 % 2020 324,119 618,771 200,428 191 % 172 % 2021 412,411 744,524 326,017 181 % 170 % 2022 359,447 596,112 328,347 166 % 162 % 2023 410,593 753,207 462,233 183 % 169 % 2024 451,786 819,958 617,798 181 % 180 % 2025 512,533 941,655 756,842 184 % 185 % 2026 350,953 646,394 610,770 184 % 184 % Subtotal 5,493,384 11,439,419 4,634,440



Europe Insolvency







2014-2015 29,849 49,205 - 165 % 135 % 2016 39,338 60,228 1,977 153 % 130 % 2017 39,235 54,137 1,090 138 % 128 % 2018 44,908 53,754 566 120 % 123 % 2019 77,218 115,180 3,367 149 % 130 % 2020 105,440 162,068 3,144 154 % 129 % 2021 53,230 81,979 6,010 154 % 134 % 2022 44,604 68,911 16,324 154 % 137 % 2023 46,558 74,752 31,693 161 % 138 % 2024 43,459 73,055 40,577 168 % 147 % 2025 20,760 30,891 23,823 149 % 145 % 2026 37,439 54,519 53,246 146 % 146 % Subtotal 582,038 878,679 181,817



Total Europe 6,075,422 12,318,098 4,816,257



Other markets (5) 969,781 2,223,865 463,683 229 % 205 % Total PRA Group $ 17,220,158 $ 36,882,756 $ 8,793,635





(1) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (2) Non-U.S. amounts, including purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of a portfolio, are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the respective period of purchase. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective period of purchase. (4) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the September 30, 2026 exchange rate. (5) Reflects all vintages in South America, Canada and Australia.

Portfolio Financial Information (1) (in thousands)

September 30, 2026 (year-to-date)

As of September 30, 2026 Purchase Period Cash Collections (2) Portfolio Income (2) Changes in Expected Recoveries (2) Total Portfolio Revenue (2)

Net Finance Receivables (3) U.S. Core











1996-2015 $ 30,128 $ 15,407 $ 7,383 $ 22,790

$ 26,090 2016 7,404 4,300 (189) 4,111

11,615 2017 14,819 8,933 (1,500) 7,433

22,868 2018 23,854 11,450 2,639 14,089

40,158 2019 18,572 9,354 (993) 8,361

27,549 2020 24,371 11,820 (1,709) 10,111

35,911 2021 27,661 13,802 (1,814) 11,988

49,723 2022 30,268 12,672 (4,400) 8,272

67,132 2023 106,708 49,149 (13,524) 35,625

197,418 2024 274,079 131,352 10,443 141,795

478,985 2025 203,444 123,502 8,645 132,147

450,801 2026 31,645 31,779 (3,215) 28,564

260,659 Subtotal 792,953 423,520 1,766 425,286

1,668,909 U.S. Insolvency











1996-2015 633 - 632 632

- 2016 80 3 52 55

5 2017 517 22 450 472

182 2018 378 5 402 407

116 2019 1,032 12 1,058 1,070

314 2020 1,134 129 222 351

1,022 2021 5,013 399 (793) (394)

1,673 2022 6,369 921 180 1,101

7,156 2023 13,820 2,838 361 3,199

26,163 2024 17,725 5,982 299 6,281

37,432 2025 13,248 8,066 (537) 7,529

53,783 2026 1,562 2,739 241 2,980

57,290 Subtotal 61,511 21,116 2,567 23,683

185,136 Total U.S. 854,464 444,636 4,333 448,969

1,854,045 Europe Core











2012-2015 89,822 53,207 65,801 119,008

173,353 2016 19,643 8,622 21,271 29,893

89,712 2017 10,727 3,870 3,926 7,796

50,421 2018 23,571 8,813 6,212 15,025

87,585 2019 40,824 14,061 18,046 32,107

180,188 2020 29,087 12,059 5,490 17,549

120,068 2021 40,606 18,087 5,619 23,706

194,211 2022 45,904 18,260 (691) 17,569

207,127 2023 61,915 26,207 21,459 47,666

266,683 2024 87,434 39,178 4,030 43,208

348,928 2025 102,142 49,656 (5,276) 44,380

412,972 2026 36,242 16,085 3,041 19,126

333,406 Subtotal 587,917 268,105 148,928 417,033

2,464,654 Europe Insolvency











2014-2015 236 - 236 236

- 2016 318 88 445 533

328 2017 497 45 851 896

570 2018 574 24 414 438

407 2019 1,863 232 537 769

2,680 2020 4,373 340 (79) 261

2,908 2021 7,354 647 1,679 2,326

5,440 2022 9,888 1,484 2,962 4,446

14,227 2023 12,772 2,513 7,401 9,914

26,889 2024 11,931 3,864 7,083 10,947

31,465 2025 4,686 2,044 637 2,681

18,031 2026 1,287 961 227 1,188

37,290 Subtotal 55,779 12,242 22,393 34,635

140,235 Total Europe 643,696 280,347 171,321 451,668

2,604,889 Other markets (4) 147,956 83,174 (20,537) 62,637

224,639 Total PRA Group $ 1,646,116 $ 808,157 $ 155,117 $ 963,274

$ 4,683,573

(1) Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (2) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the September 30, 2026 exchange rate. (4) Reflects all vintages in South America, Canada and Australia.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1) as of September 30, 2026 (in millions) Purchase Period Purchase Price (2)(3) 1996-2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Total U.S. Core

























1996-2015 $ 2,736.9 $ 5,186.4 $ 673.8 $ 479.4 $ 337.7 $ 230.9 $ 149.3 $ 98.2 $ 67.1 $ 51.7 $ 64.7 $ 53.6 $ 30.1 $ 7,422.9 2016 400.5 - 86.1 195.3 160.1 116.6 88.7 59.9 29.1 17.6 18.1 12.9 7.4 791.8 2017 511.9 - - 94.3 264.4 247.1 185.6 124.8 73.1 41.6 37.5 26.6 14.8 1,109.8 2018 604.7 - - - 106.3 320.2 304.7 214.8 131.6 83.2 68.1 42.9 23.9 1,295.7 2019 432.2 - - - - 93.4 282.2 237.4 141.7 86.1 61.8 37.3 18.6 958.5 2020 415.4 - - - - - 127.4 274.7 185.4 121.3 83.6 50.4 24.4 867.2 2021 339.9 - - - - - - 73.8 149.9 115.3 82.8 52.8 27.7 502.3 2022 275.4 - - - - - - - 34.9 102.4 87.8 58.5 30.3 313.9 2023 506.3 - - - - - - - - 63.5 211.8 185.9 106.7 567.9 2024 727.7 - - - - - - - - - 119.8 374.9 274.1 768.8 2025 531.0 - - - - - - - - - - 106.1 203.4 309.5 2026 264.1 - - - - - - - - - - - 31.6 31.6 Subtotal 7,746.0 5,186.4 759.9 769.0 868.5 1,008.2 1,137.9 1,083.6 812.8 682.7 836.0 1,001.9 793.0 14,939.9 U.S. Insolvency

























1996-2015 1,472.4 2,290.4 230.4 142.6 78.6 39.1 13.6 4.5 2.9 1.8 1.4 1.0 0.6 2,806.9 2016 67.5 - 10.1 18.9 18.2 16.4 13.0 6.6 1.3 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.1 85.7 2017 275.3 - - 49.1 97.3 80.9 58.8 44.0 20.8 4.9 2.5 1.0 0.5 359.8 2018 97.9 - - - 6.7 27.4 30.5 31.6 24.6 12.7 2.5 1.0 0.4 137.4 2019 120.8 - - - - 13.4 30.9 37.9 36.8 28.0 14.2 2.7 1.0 164.9 2020 62.1 - - - - - 6.5 16.1 20.4 19.5 17.0 8.7 1.1 89.3 2021 54.9 - - - - - - 4.5 17.7 17.4 15.2 11.8 5.0 71.6 2022 33.4 - - - - - - - 3.2 9.2 11.1 10.5 6.4 40.4 2023 61.2 - - - - - - - - 4.5 14.8 18.0 13.8 51.1 2024 68.2 - - - - - - - - - 12.1 23.1 17.7 52.9 2025 59.1 - - - - - - - - - - 5.2 13.2 18.4 2026 56.2 - - - - - - - - - - - 1.7 1.7 Subtotal 2,429.0 2,290.4 240.5 210.6 200.8 177.2 153.3 145.2 127.7 98.6 91.2 83.1 61.5 3,880.1 Total U.S. 10,175.0 7,476.8 1,000.4 979.6 1,069.3 1,185.4 1,291.2 1,228.8 940.5 781.3 927.2 1,085.0 854.5 18,820.0 Europe Core

























2012-2015 1,225.8 538.4 350.2 310.3 290.5 241.4 206.0 202.4 164.3 142.4 132.1 126.9 89.8 2,794.7 2016 333.1 - 40.4 78.9 72.6 58.0 48.3 46.7 36.9 29.7 27.4 27.1 19.6 485.6 2017 252.2 - - 17.9 56.0 44.1 36.1 34.8 25.2 20.2 17.9 15.7 10.7 278.6 2018 341.8 - - - 24.3 88.7 71.3 69.1 50.7 41.6 37.1 34.3 23.6 440.7 2019 518.6 - - - - 48.0 125.7 121.4 89.8 75.1 68.2 61.7 40.8 630.7 2020 324.1 - - - - - 32.3 91.7 69.0 56.1 50.1 45.1 29.1 373.4 2021 412.4 - - - - - - 48.5 89.9 73.0 66.6 59.7 40.6 378.3 2022 359.4 - - - - - - - 33.9 83.8 74.7 67.8 45.9 306.1 2023 410.6 - - - - - - - - 50.2 103.1 93.2 61.9 308.4 2024 451.9 - - - - - - - - - 46.3 135.6 87.4 269.3 2025 512.5 - - - - - - - - - - 57.1 102.1 159.2 2026 351.0 - - - - - - - - - - - 36.4 36.4 Subtotal 5,493.4 538.4 390.6 407.1 443.4 480.2 519.7 614.6 559.7 572.1 623.5 724.2 587.9 6,461.4 Europe Insolvency























2014-2015 29.9 7.3 8.3 8.2 7.4 5.4 3.7 1.9 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.3 0.2 44.5 2016 39.3 - 6.2 12.7 12.9 10.7 7.9 6.0 2.7 1.3 0.8 0.6 0.3 62.1 2017 39.2 - - 1.2 7.9 9.2 9.8 9.4 6.5 3.8 1.5 1.0 0.5 50.8 2018 44.9 - - - 0.6 8.4 10.3 11.7 9.8 7.2 3.5 1.4 0.6 53.5 2019 77.2 - - - - 5.0 21.1 23.9 21.0 17.5 12.9 6.1 1.9 109.4 2020 105.4 - - - - - 6.0 34.6 34.1 29.7 25.5 15.5 4.4 149.8 2021 53.2 - - - - - - 5.5 14.4 14.7 15.4 14.6 7.4 72.0 2022 44.6 - - - - - - - 4.5 12.4 15.2 15.2 9.9 57.2 2023 46.7 - - - - - - - - 4.2 12.7 15.7 12.8 45.4 2024 43.4 - - - - - - - - - 9.5 15.2 11.9 36.6 2025 20.8 - - - - - - - - - - 1.9 4.7 6.6 2026 37.4 - - - - - - - - - - - 1.1 1.1 Subtotal 582.0 7.3 14.5 22.1 28.8 38.7 58.8 93.0 93.8 91.4 97.4 87.5 55.7 689.0 Total Europe 6,075.4 545.7 405.1 429.2 472.2 518.9 578.5 707.6 653.5 663.5 720.9 811.7 643.6 7,150.4 Other markets (3) 969.8 33.9 86.5 103.9 83.7 137.0 135.9 125.4 135.0 215.9 220.5 210.7 148.0 1,636.4 Total PRA Group $ 17,220.2 $ 8,056.4 $ 1,492.0 $ 1,512.7 $ 1,625.2 $ 1,841.3 $ 2,005.6 $ 2,061.8 $ 1,729.0 $ 1,660.7 $ 1,868.6 $ 2,107.4 $ 1,646.1 $ 27,606.8

(1) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the average exchange rates during the cash collections period. (2) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios acquired through our business acquisitions. (3) Non-U.S. amounts, including purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of a portfolio, are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the respective period of purchase. (4) Reflects all vintages in South America, Canada and Australia.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including the non-GAAP financial measures referred to below, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance, operational effectiveness and management of operating effectiveness, and provide for greater comparability. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to the most directly comparable financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled financial measures reported by other companies. Included below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA



The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of its operational and financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus Income tax expense; less Foreign exchange gain; plus Interest expense, net; plus Other expense; plus Depreciation and amortization; plus Impairment of real estate; plus Goodwill impairment; plus Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; less Gain on sale of equity method investment; and plus Recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less Changes in expected recoveries. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of the Company's operational and financial performance as it excludes certain items whose fluctuations from period-to-period do not necessarily correspond to changes in the operations of the Company's business and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended September 30, 2026 and for the year ended December 31, 2025.



LTM Year Ended Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($ in thousands) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 157,547 $ (305,142) Adjustments:



Income tax expense 44,261 46,735 Foreign exchange gain (1,391) (755) Interest expense, net 256,079 251,788 Other expense 543 336 Depreciation and amortization 7,281 9,035 Impairment of real estate 2,843 1,404 Goodwill impairment - 412,611 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 10,986 15,168 Gain on sale of equity method investment - (38,403) Recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less Changes in expected recoveries 899,605 922,697 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,377,754 $ 1,315,474

Adjusted cash efficiency ratio



The Company uses an adjusted cash efficiency ratio, which is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, to monitor and evaluate operating expenses, excluding goodwill impairment ("Adjusted operating expenses"), relative to cash collections plus fees and revenue recognized from our class action claims recovery services. Management believes the adjusted cash efficiency ratio is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the Company's management of operating expenses. The adjusted cash efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing cash receipts less Adjusted operating expenses by cash receipts. The following table provides a reconciliation of Total operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses and presents the Company's cash efficiency and Adjusted cash efficiency ratios for the periods indicated (in thousands, except for ratio data):

Adjusted Operating Expenses Reconciliation and Adjusted Cash Efficiency Ratio



Third Quarter

Year-to-Date



2026

2025

2026

2025 Cash collections

$ 535,643

$ 542,244

$ 1,646,116

$ 1,575,968 Fee income

771

622

6,700

3,745 Cash receipts

536,414

542,866

1,652,816

1,579,713

















Total operating expenses

200,363

626,687

630,534

1,024,306 Goodwill impairment

-

(412,611)

-

(412,611) Adjusted operating expenses

200,363

214,076

630,534

611,695

















Cash efficiency ratio

63 %

(15) %

62 %

35 %

















Adjusted cash efficiency ratio

63 %

61 %

62 %

61 %

Adjusted net income attributable to PRA, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, ROATE and Adjusted ROATE



The Company uses Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. excluding the impact of certain items that management does not consider indicative of the Company's ongoing operations ("Adjusted net income attributable to PRA") to monitor and evaluate our operating performance and allow for better comparability. Management believes Adjusted net income attributable to PRA is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating our operating results.

Adjusted net income attributable to PRA is calculated as Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. excluding the impact of certain items that management does not consider indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. Calculation of Adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes those same items and, if dilutive based on Adjusted net income attributable to PRA, may also include the impact of additional potentially dilutive shares.

In addition, the Company uses return on average tangible equity ("ROATE") to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the effective use of equity, and is an important component of its long-term shareholder return. ROATE is calculated by dividing annualized Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. by average Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. less average goodwill and average other intangible assets ("Average tangible equity").

ROATE may include certain items that are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of the Company's business. Accordingly, the Company also uses Adjusted ROATE to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes that Adjusted ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors because it is based on Adjusted net income attributable to PRA. Adjusted ROATE is calculated by dividing annualized Adjusted net income attributable to PRA by average tangible equity. Return on equity ("ROE") is calculated by dividing annualized Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. by average Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. as reported in accordance with GAAP to Average tangible equity, a reconciliation of Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. to Adjusted net income attributable to PRA, and provides our ROE, ROATE and Adjusted ROATE for the periods indicated (in thousands, except for ratio data):









Average Tangible Equity Reconciliation (1)



Balance as of Period End

Third Quarter

Year-to-Date



September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

2026

2025

2026

2025 Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.

$ 1,067,001

$ 928,493

$ 1,056,235

$ 1,132,709

$ 1,023,652

$ 1,154,889 Goodwill

26,871

26,871

26,871

233,160

26,871

320,848 Other intangible assets

1,209

1,470

1,246

1,506

1,318

1,488 Average tangible equity









$ 1,028,118

$ 898,043

$ 995,463

$ 832,553





































ROE and ROATE (2)











Third Quarter

Year-to-Date











2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.









$ 14,892

$ (407,703)

$ 101,019

$ (361,670) Return on equity









6 %

(144) %

13 %

(42) % ROATE









6 %

(182) %

14 %

(58) %





































Adjusted Net Income Attributable to PRA Reconciliation and Adjusted ROATE (3)







Third Quarter

Year-to-Date











2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.









$ 14,892

$ (407,703)

$ 101,019

$ (361,670) Gain on sale of equity method investment









-

-

-

(38,403) Goodwill impairment









-

412,611

-

412,611 Tax effect of adjusting items (4)









-

15,969

-

24,686 Adjusted net income attributable to PRA









$ 14,892

$ 20,877

$ 101,019

$ 37,224 Adjusted ROATE









6 %

9 %

14 %

6 %

The following table provides a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to Adjusted diluted earnings per share:



Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation

Third Quarter

Year-to-Date

2026

2025

2026

2025 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.39

$ (10.43)

$ 2.64

$ (9.20) Effect of adjusting items and dilutive shares (5) -

10.96

-

10.14 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.39

$ 0.53

$ 2.64

$ 0.94

Investor Contact:

Najim Mostamand, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

757-431-7913

[email protected]

(1) Amounts represent the average balances for the respective periods. (2) Based on annualized Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. (3) Based on annualized Adjusted net income attributable to PRA. (4) Based on the annual effective tax rate and pretax income excluding the effect of the adjusting items. (5) Impact of the non-GAAP adjusting items and dilutive effect of all potential shares of common stock.

SOURCE PRA Group, Inc.