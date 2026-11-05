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WKN: A12ELV | ISIN: US69354N1063 | Ticker-Symbol: POV1
Frankfurt
06.11.26 | 08:03
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15,00018,30010:34
PR Newswire
05.11.2026 22:05 Uhr
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PRA Group, Inc.: PRA Group Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Continued Execution of PRA 3.0 Strategy Delivering Results and Building a Stronger Foundation for Long-Term Returns

$15M of Net Income Attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2026 ("Q3 2026").

Q3 2026 Highlights (vs. Q3 2025)

  • Total cash collections of $536 million.
  • Cash efficiency ratio1 of 63%. Adjusted cash efficiency ratio1 of 63%, an improvement of 200+ basis points, reflecting disciplined cost management.
  • Portfolio income of $271 million, up 5%.
  • Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $15 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.39.
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 for the twelve months ended September 30, 2026 of $1.4 billion, up 9%.
  • Total portfolio purchases of $229 million, reflecting continued discipline in deploying capital toward opportunities meeting targeted return thresholds.
  • Estimated remaining collections (ERC)3 of $8.8 billion, up 5%.

1.

Cash efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services. Adjusted cash efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses, excluding goodwill impairment, by cash receipts. A calculation of the adjusted cash efficiency ratio can be found at the end of this press release.

2.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release.

3.

Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios.

"Building on the positive momentum generated over the past year, we continued to execute against our PRA 3.0 strategy during the third quarter," said Martin Sjolund, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We generated healthy cash collections, grew portfolio income, lowered operating expenses, and continued making disciplined portfolio investments, while achieving meaningful operational progress across many of our strategic initiatives."

"During the quarter, our adjusted cash efficiency ratio also improved by more than 200 basis points and Adjusted EBITDA continued to grow, reflecting the operating leverage we are beginning to realize from our cost reduction actions and broader PRA 3.0 initiatives. At the same time, we continued to invest in the business through our legal collections channel and technology modernization efforts, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital deployment focused on attractive net returns in a healthy supply environment."

"We also strengthened the foundation of the business through the issuance of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2033 shortly after the quarter ended, further enhancing our funding flexibility and extending our debt maturity profile. I am pleased with the progress we have made since launching our PRA 3.0 strategy. We believe we are on a good trajectory and that our technology modernization and significant investments in legal will strengthen the business in the years to come."

Cash Collections and Revenues
The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source, as reported and on a constant currency-adjusted basis:












Cash Collection Source


2026


2025

($ in thousands)


Q3


Q2


Q1


Q4


Q3

U.S. Core


$ 254,866


$ 269,678


$ 268,409


$ 249,322


$ 258,277

U.S. Insolvency


19,936


21,434


20,141


20,223


21,131

Europe Core


195,478


200,420


192,019


188,277


185,910

Europe Insolvency


17,574


17,658


20,547


19,166


22,658

Other markets (1)


47,789


49,355


50,812


54,670


54,268

Total cash collections


$ 535,643


$ 558,545


$ 551,928


$ 531,658


$ 542,244


































Cash Collection Source -











Constant Currency-Adjusted


2026








2025

($ in thousands)


Q3








Q3

U.S. Core


$ 254,866








$ 258,277

U.S. Insolvency


19,936








21,131

Europe Core


195,478








184,788

Europe Insolvency


17,574








22,577

Other markets (1)


47,789








58,108

Total cash collections


$ 535,643








$ 544,881












  • Total cash collections in Q3 2026 were $536 million, compared to $542 million in the third quarter of 2025 ("Q3 2025"). Growth in U.S. legal cash collections, coupled with continued growth in digital collections and Europe cash collections, partially offset decreases in other areas of the business.







Three Months Ended Sept 30,

($ in thousands)


2026


2025

Portfolio income


$ 270,779


$ 258,549

Recoveries collected in excess of forecast


6,486


27,351

Changes in expected future recoveries


7,821


24,007

Changes in expected recoveries


14,307


51,358

Total portfolio revenue


$ 285,086


$ 309,907






  • Total portfolio revenue in Q3 2026 decreased 8% to $285 million, compared to $310 million in Q3 2025. The decrease reflects lower Changes in expected recoveries compared to the prior year, partially offset by higher Portfolio income.
  • Portfolio income in Q3 2026 increased 5% to $271 million, compared to $259 million in Q3 2025, driven by recent purchases in Europe.
  • Changes in expected recoveries in Q3 2026 totaled $14 million, compared to $51 million in Q3 2025. The year-over-year decline was driven, in part, by actions taken by the Company in recent quarters to enhance its cash collection projections. This included a $349 million increase in Europe ERC as part of the Company's comprehensive portfolio review completed in the second quarter of 2026.

Expenses

  • Operating expenses decreased $426 million to $200 million, compared to $627 million in Q3 2025, which included a $413 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge.
  • Adjusted operating expenses, which excludes the non-cash goodwill impairment charge, decreased $14 million to $200 million, compared with $214 million in Q3 2025, driven primarily by lower Compensation and benefits expense.
    • Compensation and benefits expense decreased $8 million, reflecting workforce reduction actions, organizational simplification efforts, and other cost initiatives implemented as part of the Company's PRA 3.0 strategy.
  • Interest expense, net in Q3 2026 was $64 million, relatively unchanged from Q3 2025.
  • The effective tax rate for the quarter was 16%.

Portfolio Purchases












Portfolio Purchase Source


2026


2025

($ in thousands)


Q3


Q2


Q1


Q4


Q3

U.S. Core


$ 68,387


$ 90,227


$ 105,469


$ 102,254


$ 119,672

U.S. Insolvency


23,891


19,220


13,043


10,088


14,809

Europe Core


106,661


164,620


86,715


152,375


95,239

Europe Insolvency


23,279


9,817


4,837


4,758


5,934

Other markets (1)


6,527


12,687


10,786


45,326


19,838

Total portfolio purchases


$ 228,745


$ 296,571


$ 220,850


$ 314,801


$ 255,492












  • The Company purchased $229 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q3 2026. Consistent with its disciplined capital allocation approach, the Company remained focused on opportunities that met its return requirements across its global markets.
  • At the end of Q3 2026, the Company had in place estimated forward flow commitments2 of $438 million over the next 12 months, comprised of $175 million in Europe, $247 million in the U.S., and $16 million in other markets.

Credit Availability and Funding Position

  • Total availability under the Company's credit facilities as of September 30, 2026 was $1 billion, comprised of $770 million based on current ERC and subject to debt covenants, and $262 million of additional availability subject to borrowing base and debt covenants, including advance rates.
  • In October 2026, the Company issued $400 million of senior notes due 2033, which extended its debt maturity profile.

1.

Reflects total portfolio purchases in South America, Canada and Australia.

2.

Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming loan portfolios at pre-established prices. These amounts represent our estimated forward flow purchases over the next 12 months under the agreements in place based on projections and other factors, including sellers' estimates of future forward flow sales, and are dependent on actual delivery by the sellers and, in some cases, the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Accordingly, amounts purchased under these agreements may vary significantly.

Conference Call Information
PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and operational results. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 646-357-8785 in the U.S. or 1-800-836-8184 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until November 5, 2027, or call 646-517-4150 in the U.S. or 1-888-660-6345 outside the U.S. and use access code 65294# until November 12, 2026.

About PRA Group, Inc.
As a global industry leader with more than 30 years of experience, PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) specializes in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans. PRA Group purchases portfolios from banks and other creditors and, through its subsidiaries, collaborates with customers to help them resolve their debt. Headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, PRA Group has operations in the U.S., Europe, and other markets. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About Forward Looking Statements
Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that the Company's expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended Sept 30,


Nine Months Ended Sept 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Revenues








Portfolio income

$ 270,779


$ 258,549


$ 808,157


$ 750,441

Changes in expected recoveries

14,307


51,358


155,117


112,572

Total portfolio revenue

285,086


309,907


963,274


863,013

Other revenue

1,180


1,233


9,699


5,434

Total revenues

286,266


311,140


972,973


868,447

Operating expenses








Compensation and benefits

66,063


74,237


207,178


223,284

Legal collection costs

46,211


46,764


147,194


117,741

Legal collection fees

18,439


16,558


53,896


47,413

Agency fees

22,993


24,556


70,788


68,612

Professional and outside services

17,002


22,051


60,398


64,225

Communication

7,619


8,377


24,302


28,271

Rent and occupancy

3,451


3,654


10,439


10,638

Depreciation, amortization and impairment of long-

lived assets

1,964


2,439


8,396


8,711

Goodwill impairment

-


412,611


-


412,611

Other operating expenses

16,621


15,440


47,943


42,800

Total operating expenses

200,363


626,687


630,534


1,024,306

Income/(loss) from operations

85,903


(315,547)


342,439


(155,859)

Other income/(expense)








Interest expense, net

(63,828)


(64,087)


(191,709)


(187,418)

Gain on sale of equity method investment

-


-


-


38,403

Foreign exchange gain, net

149


67


702


66

Other

(154)


(38)


(500)


(293)

Income/(loss) before income taxes

22,070


(379,605)


150,932


(305,101)

Income tax expense

3,465


24,361


41,614


44,088

Net income/(loss)

18,605


(403,966)


109,318


(349,189)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests

3,713


3,737


8,299


12,481

Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA

Group, Inc.

$ 14,892


$ (407,703)


$ 101,019


$ (361,670)

Net income/(loss) per common share attributable to

PRA Group, Inc.








Basic

$ 0.40


$ (10.43)


$ 2.66


$ (9.20)

Diluted

$ 0.39


$ (10.43)


$ 2.64


$ (9.20)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding








Basic

37,653


39,078


38,041


39,316

Diluted

38,021


39,078


38,278


39,316

PRA Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)



(unaudited)




September 30,
2026


December 31,
2025

ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 139,096


$ 104,409

Investments

160,014


66,628

Finance receivables, net

4,683,573


4,688,024

Income taxes receivable

28,998


17,702

Deferred tax assets, net

58,448


76,955

Right-of-use assets

24,595


29,206

Property and equipment, net

20,396


24,886

Goodwill

26,871


26,871

Prepaid expenses and other assets

86,977


68,641

Total assets

$ 5,228,968


$ 5,103,322

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Liabilities




Accrued expenses and accounts payable

$ 102,595


$ 131,812

Income taxes payable

37,578


29,845

Deferred tax liabilities, net

31,256


17,064

Lease liabilities

27,344


32,160

Interest-bearing deposits

152,519


106,148

Borrowings

3,714,739


3,697,338

Other liabilities

31,099


48,990

Total liabilities

4,097,130


4,063,357

Equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and

outstanding

-


-

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 37,659 shares issued

and outstanding as of September 30, 2026; 100,000 shares authorized, 38,453

shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025

377


385

Additional paid-in capital

2,609


11,474

Retained earnings

1,353,706


1,255,007

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(289,691)


(287,015)

Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.

1,067,001


979,851

Noncontrolling interests

64,837


60,114

Total equity

1,131,838


1,039,965

Total liabilities and equity

$ 5,228,968


$ 5,103,322

Purchase Price Multiples

as of September 30, 2026

(in thousands, except percentages)

Purchase Period

Purchase Price (1)(2)

Total Estimated

Collections (3)

Estimated

Remaining

Collections (4)

Current Purchase

Price Multiple

Original Purchase

Price Multiple

U.S. Core






1996-2015

$ 2,736,875

$ 7,510,730

$ 80,663

274 %

223 %

2016

400,545

819,321

27,487

205 %

195 %

2017

511,902

1,166,652

56,807

228 %

193 %

2018

604,669

1,377,953

82,203

228 %

199 %

2019

432,222

1,017,258

58,785

235 %

209 %

2020

415,384

940,623

73,528

226 %

215 %

2021

339,885

601,913

99,635

177 %

191 %

2022

275,433

429,136

115,300

156 %

164 %

2023

506,319

939,215

371,406

185 %

191 %

2024

727,672

1,678,881

910,152

231 %

211 %

2025

531,021

1,174,752

865,217

221 %

216 %

2026

264,083

554,953

523,311

210 %

210 %

Subtotal

7,746,010

18,211,387

3,264,494



U.S. Insolvency





1996-2015

1,472,385

2,807,086

-

191 %

154 %

2016

67,454

85,694

5

127 %

124 %

2017

275,257

359,955

204

131 %

125 %

2018

97,879

137,611

124

141 %

127 %

2019

120,845

165,153

329

137 %

128 %

2020

62,130

90,465

1,159

146 %

136 %

2021

54,898

73,519

1,839

134 %

136 %

2022

33,442

48,087

7,759

144 %

139 %

2023

61,242

80,715

29,523

132 %

136 %

2024

68,168

99,716

46,844

146 %

149 %

2025

59,091

93,419

74,993

158 %

160 %

2026

56,154

87,986

86,422

157 %

157 %

Subtotal

2,428,945

4,129,406

249,201



Total U.S.

10,174,955

22,340,793

3,513,695



Europe Core






2012-2015

1,225,893

3,795,399

663,064

310 %

190 %

2016

333,090

637,389

164,887

191 %

167 %

2017

252,174

376,348

80,088

149 %

144 %

2018

341,775

590,677

149,974

173 %

148 %

2019

518,610

918,985

273,992

177 %

152 %

2020

324,119

618,771

200,428

191 %

172 %

2021

412,411

744,524

326,017

181 %

170 %

2022

359,447

596,112

328,347

166 %

162 %

2023

410,593

753,207

462,233

183 %

169 %

2024

451,786

819,958

617,798

181 %

180 %

2025

512,533

941,655

756,842

184 %

185 %

2026

350,953

646,394

610,770

184 %

184 %

Subtotal

5,493,384

11,439,419

4,634,440



Europe Insolvency





2014-2015

29,849

49,205

-

165 %

135 %

2016

39,338

60,228

1,977

153 %

130 %

2017

39,235

54,137

1,090

138 %

128 %

2018

44,908

53,754

566

120 %

123 %

2019

77,218

115,180

3,367

149 %

130 %

2020

105,440

162,068

3,144

154 %

129 %

2021

53,230

81,979

6,010

154 %

134 %

2022

44,604

68,911

16,324

154 %

137 %

2023

46,558

74,752

31,693

161 %

138 %

2024

43,459

73,055

40,577

168 %

147 %

2025

20,760

30,891

23,823

149 %

145 %

2026

37,439

54,519

53,246

146 %

146 %

Subtotal

582,038

878,679

181,817



Total Europe

6,075,422

12,318,098

4,816,257



Other markets (5)

969,781

2,223,865

463,683

229 %

205 %

Total PRA Group

$ 17,220,158

$ 36,882,756

$ 8,793,635



(1)

Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.

(2)

Non-U.S. amounts, including purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of a portfolio, are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the respective period of purchase.

(3)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective period of purchase.

(4)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the September 30, 2026 exchange rate.

(5)

Reflects all vintages in South America, Canada and Australia.

Portfolio Financial Information (1)

(in thousands)


September 30, 2026 (year-to-date)


As of September 30, 2026

Purchase Period

Cash

Collections (2)

Portfolio

Income (2)

Changes in

Expected

Recoveries (2)

Total Portfolio

Revenue (2)


Net Finance Receivables (3)

U.S. Core







1996-2015

$ 30,128

$ 15,407

$ 7,383

$ 22,790


$ 26,090

2016

7,404

4,300

(189)

4,111


11,615

2017

14,819

8,933

(1,500)

7,433


22,868

2018

23,854

11,450

2,639

14,089


40,158

2019

18,572

9,354

(993)

8,361


27,549

2020

24,371

11,820

(1,709)

10,111


35,911

2021

27,661

13,802

(1,814)

11,988


49,723

2022

30,268

12,672

(4,400)

8,272


67,132

2023

106,708

49,149

(13,524)

35,625


197,418

2024

274,079

131,352

10,443

141,795


478,985

2025

203,444

123,502

8,645

132,147


450,801

2026

31,645

31,779

(3,215)

28,564


260,659

Subtotal

792,953

423,520

1,766

425,286


1,668,909

U.S. Insolvency







1996-2015

633

-

632

632


-

2016

80

3

52

55


5

2017

517

22

450

472


182

2018

378

5

402

407


116

2019

1,032

12

1,058

1,070


314

2020

1,134

129

222

351


1,022

2021

5,013

399

(793)

(394)


1,673

2022

6,369

921

180

1,101


7,156

2023

13,820

2,838

361

3,199


26,163

2024

17,725

5,982

299

6,281


37,432

2025

13,248

8,066

(537)

7,529


53,783

2026

1,562

2,739

241

2,980


57,290

Subtotal

61,511

21,116

2,567

23,683


185,136

Total U.S.

854,464

444,636

4,333

448,969


1,854,045

Europe Core







2012-2015

89,822

53,207

65,801

119,008


173,353

2016

19,643

8,622

21,271

29,893


89,712

2017

10,727

3,870

3,926

7,796


50,421

2018

23,571

8,813

6,212

15,025


87,585

2019

40,824

14,061

18,046

32,107


180,188

2020

29,087

12,059

5,490

17,549


120,068

2021

40,606

18,087

5,619

23,706


194,211

2022

45,904

18,260

(691)

17,569


207,127

2023

61,915

26,207

21,459

47,666


266,683

2024

87,434

39,178

4,030

43,208


348,928

2025

102,142

49,656

(5,276)

44,380


412,972

2026

36,242

16,085

3,041

19,126


333,406

Subtotal

587,917

268,105

148,928

417,033


2,464,654

Europe Insolvency







2014-2015

236

-

236

236


-

2016

318

88

445

533


328

2017

497

45

851

896


570

2018

574

24

414

438


407

2019

1,863

232

537

769


2,680

2020

4,373

340

(79)

261


2,908

2021

7,354

647

1,679

2,326


5,440

2022

9,888

1,484

2,962

4,446


14,227

2023

12,772

2,513

7,401

9,914


26,889

2024

11,931

3,864

7,083

10,947


31,465

2025

4,686

2,044

637

2,681


18,031

2026

1,287

961

227

1,188


37,290

Subtotal

55,779

12,242

22,393

34,635


140,235

Total Europe

643,696

280,347

171,321

451,668


2,604,889

Other markets (4)

147,956

83,174

(20,537)

62,637


224,639

Total PRA Group

$ 1,646,116

$ 808,157

$ 155,117

$ 963,274


$ 4,683,573

(1)

Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.

(2)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period.

(3)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the September 30, 2026 exchange rate.

(4)

Reflects all vintages in South America, Canada and Australia.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1)

as of September 30, 2026

(in millions)

Purchase

Period

Purchase

Price (2)(3)

1996-2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Total

U.S. Core














1996-2015

$ 2,736.9

$ 5,186.4

$ 673.8

$ 479.4

$ 337.7

$ 230.9

$ 149.3

$ 98.2

$ 67.1

$ 51.7

$ 64.7

$ 53.6

$ 30.1

$ 7,422.9

2016

400.5

-

86.1

195.3

160.1

116.6

88.7

59.9

29.1

17.6

18.1

12.9

7.4

791.8

2017

511.9

-

-

94.3

264.4

247.1

185.6

124.8

73.1

41.6

37.5

26.6

14.8

1,109.8

2018

604.7

-

-

-

106.3

320.2

304.7

214.8

131.6

83.2

68.1

42.9

23.9

1,295.7

2019

432.2

-

-

-

-

93.4

282.2

237.4

141.7

86.1

61.8

37.3

18.6

958.5

2020

415.4

-

-

-

-

-

127.4

274.7

185.4

121.3

83.6

50.4

24.4

867.2

2021

339.9

-

-

-

-

-

-

73.8

149.9

115.3

82.8

52.8

27.7

502.3

2022

275.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

34.9

102.4

87.8

58.5

30.3

313.9

2023

506.3

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

63.5

211.8

185.9

106.7

567.9

2024

727.7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

119.8

374.9

274.1

768.8

2025

531.0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

106.1

203.4

309.5

2026

264.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

31.6

31.6

Subtotal

7,746.0

5,186.4

759.9

769.0

868.5

1,008.2

1,137.9

1,083.6

812.8

682.7

836.0

1,001.9

793.0

14,939.9

U.S. Insolvency














1996-2015

1,472.4

2,290.4

230.4

142.6

78.6

39.1

13.6

4.5

2.9

1.8

1.4

1.0

0.6

2,806.9

2016

67.5

-

10.1

18.9

18.2

16.4

13.0

6.6

1.3

0.6

0.4

0.1

0.1

85.7

2017

275.3

-

-

49.1

97.3

80.9

58.8

44.0

20.8

4.9

2.5

1.0

0.5

359.8

2018

97.9

-

-

-

6.7

27.4

30.5

31.6

24.6

12.7

2.5

1.0

0.4

137.4

2019

120.8

-

-

-

-

13.4

30.9

37.9

36.8

28.0

14.2

2.7

1.0

164.9

2020

62.1

-

-

-

-

-

6.5

16.1

20.4

19.5

17.0

8.7

1.1

89.3

2021

54.9

-

-

-

-

-

-

4.5

17.7

17.4

15.2

11.8

5.0

71.6

2022

33.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3.2

9.2

11.1

10.5

6.4

40.4

2023

61.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4.5

14.8

18.0

13.8

51.1

2024

68.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

12.1

23.1

17.7

52.9

2025

59.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5.2

13.2

18.4

2026

56.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1.7

1.7

Subtotal

2,429.0

2,290.4

240.5

210.6

200.8

177.2

153.3

145.2

127.7

98.6

91.2

83.1

61.5

3,880.1

Total U.S.

10,175.0

7,476.8

1,000.4

979.6

1,069.3

1,185.4

1,291.2

1,228.8

940.5

781.3

927.2

1,085.0

854.5

18,820.0

Europe Core














2012-2015

1,225.8

538.4

350.2

310.3

290.5

241.4

206.0

202.4

164.3

142.4

132.1

126.9

89.8

2,794.7

2016

333.1

-

40.4

78.9

72.6

58.0

48.3

46.7

36.9

29.7

27.4

27.1

19.6

485.6

2017

252.2

-

-

17.9

56.0

44.1

36.1

34.8

25.2

20.2

17.9

15.7

10.7

278.6

2018

341.8

-

-

-

24.3

88.7

71.3

69.1

50.7

41.6

37.1

34.3

23.6

440.7

2019

518.6

-

-

-

-

48.0

125.7

121.4

89.8

75.1

68.2

61.7

40.8

630.7

2020

324.1

-

-

-

-

-

32.3

91.7

69.0

56.1

50.1

45.1

29.1

373.4

2021

412.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

48.5

89.9

73.0

66.6

59.7

40.6

378.3

2022

359.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

33.9

83.8

74.7

67.8

45.9

306.1

2023

410.6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

50.2

103.1

93.2

61.9

308.4

2024

451.9

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

46.3

135.6

87.4

269.3

2025

512.5

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

57.1

102.1

159.2

2026

351.0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

36.4

36.4

Subtotal

5,493.4

538.4

390.6

407.1

443.4

480.2

519.7

614.6

559.7

572.1

623.5

724.2

587.9

6,461.4

Europe Insolvency













2014-2015

29.9

7.3

8.3

8.2

7.4

5.4

3.7

1.9

0.8

0.6

0.4

0.3

0.2

44.5

2016

39.3

-

6.2

12.7

12.9

10.7

7.9

6.0

2.7

1.3

0.8

0.6

0.3

62.1

2017

39.2

-

-

1.2

7.9

9.2

9.8

9.4

6.5

3.8

1.5

1.0

0.5

50.8

2018

44.9

-

-

-

0.6

8.4

10.3

11.7

9.8

7.2

3.5

1.4

0.6

53.5

2019

77.2

-

-

-

-

5.0

21.1

23.9

21.0

17.5

12.9

6.1

1.9

109.4

2020

105.4

-

-

-

-

-

6.0

34.6

34.1

29.7

25.5

15.5

4.4

149.8

2021

53.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

5.5

14.4

14.7

15.4

14.6

7.4

72.0

2022

44.6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4.5

12.4

15.2

15.2

9.9

57.2

2023

46.7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4.2

12.7

15.7

12.8

45.4

2024

43.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9.5

15.2

11.9

36.6

2025

20.8

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1.9

4.7

6.6

2026

37.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1.1

1.1

Subtotal

582.0

7.3

14.5

22.1

28.8

38.7

58.8

93.0

93.8

91.4

97.4

87.5

55.7

689.0

Total Europe

6,075.4

545.7

405.1

429.2

472.2

518.9

578.5

707.6

653.5

663.5

720.9

811.7

643.6

7,150.4

Other markets (3)

969.8

33.9

86.5

103.9

83.7

137.0

135.9

125.4

135.0

215.9

220.5

210.7

148.0

1,636.4

Total PRA Group

$ 17,220.2

$ 8,056.4

$ 1,492.0

$ 1,512.7

$ 1,625.2

$ 1,841.3

$ 2,005.6

$ 2,061.8

$ 1,729.0

$ 1,660.7

$ 1,868.6

$ 2,107.4

$ 1,646.1

$ 27,606.8

(1)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the average exchange rates during the cash collections period.

(2)

Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios acquired through our business acquisitions.

(3)

Non-U.S. amounts, including purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of a portfolio, are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the respective period of purchase.

(4)

Reflects all vintages in South America, Canada and Australia.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including the non-GAAP financial measures referred to below, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance, operational effectiveness and management of operating effectiveness, and provide for greater comparability. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to the most directly comparable financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled financial measures reported by other companies. Included below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of its operational and financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus Income tax expense; less Foreign exchange gain; plus Interest expense, net; plus Other expense; plus Depreciation and amortization; plus Impairment of real estate; plus Goodwill impairment; plus Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; less Gain on sale of equity method investment; and plus Recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less Changes in expected recoveries. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of the Company's operational and financial performance as it excludes certain items whose fluctuations from period-to-period do not necessarily correspond to changes in the operations of the Company's business and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended September 30, 2026 and for the year ended December 31, 2025.


LTM

Year Ended

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($ in thousands)

September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$ 157,547

$ (305,142)

Adjustments:



Income tax expense

44,261

46,735

Foreign exchange gain

(1,391)

(755)

Interest expense, net

256,079

251,788

Other expense

543

336

Depreciation and amortization

7,281

9,035

Impairment of real estate

2,843

1,404

Goodwill impairment

-

412,611

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

10,986

15,168

Gain on sale of equity method investment

-

(38,403)

Recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less

Changes in expected recoveries

899,605

922,697

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,377,754

$ 1,315,474

Adjusted cash efficiency ratio

The Company uses an adjusted cash efficiency ratio, which is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, to monitor and evaluate operating expenses, excluding goodwill impairment ("Adjusted operating expenses"), relative to cash collections plus fees and revenue recognized from our class action claims recovery services. Management believes the adjusted cash efficiency ratio is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the Company's management of operating expenses. The adjusted cash efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing cash receipts less Adjusted operating expenses by cash receipts. The following table provides a reconciliation of Total operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses and presents the Company's cash efficiency and Adjusted cash efficiency ratios for the periods indicated (in thousands, except for ratio data):

Adjusted Operating Expenses Reconciliation

and Adjusted Cash Efficiency Ratio



Third Quarter


Year-to-Date



2026


2025


2026


2025

Cash collections


$ 535,643


$ 542,244


$ 1,646,116


$ 1,575,968

Fee income


771


622


6,700


3,745

Cash receipts


536,414


542,866


1,652,816


1,579,713










Total operating expenses


200,363


626,687


630,534


1,024,306

Goodwill impairment


-


(412,611)


-


(412,611)

Adjusted operating expenses


200,363


214,076


630,534


611,695










Cash efficiency ratio


63 %


(15) %


62 %


35 %










Adjusted cash efficiency ratio


63 %


61 %


62 %


61 %

Adjusted net income attributable to PRA, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, ROATE and Adjusted ROATE

The Company uses Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. excluding the impact of certain items that management does not consider indicative of the Company's ongoing operations ("Adjusted net income attributable to PRA") to monitor and evaluate our operating performance and allow for better comparability. Management believes Adjusted net income attributable to PRA is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating our operating results.

Adjusted net income attributable to PRA is calculated as Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. excluding the impact of certain items that management does not consider indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. Calculation of Adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes those same items and, if dilutive based on Adjusted net income attributable to PRA, may also include the impact of additional potentially dilutive shares.

In addition, the Company uses return on average tangible equity ("ROATE") to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the effective use of equity, and is an important component of its long-term shareholder return. ROATE is calculated by dividing annualized Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. by average Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. less average goodwill and average other intangible assets ("Average tangible equity").

ROATE may include certain items that are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of the Company's business. Accordingly, the Company also uses Adjusted ROATE to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes that Adjusted ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors because it is based on Adjusted net income attributable to PRA. Adjusted ROATE is calculated by dividing annualized Adjusted net income attributable to PRA by average tangible equity. Return on equity ("ROE") is calculated by dividing annualized Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. by average Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. as reported in accordance with GAAP to Average tangible equity, a reconciliation of Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. to Adjusted net income attributable to PRA, and provides our ROE, ROATE and Adjusted ROATE for the periods indicated (in thousands, except for ratio data):





Average Tangible Equity Reconciliation (1)



Balance as of Period End


Third Quarter


Year-to-Date



September

30, 2026


September

30, 2025


2026


2025


2026


2025

Total stockholders' equity - PRA

Group, Inc.


$ 1,067,001


$ 928,493


$ 1,056,235


$ 1,132,709


$ 1,023,652


$ 1,154,889

Goodwill


26,871


26,871


26,871


233,160


26,871


320,848

Other intangible assets


1,209


1,470


1,246


1,506


1,318


1,488

Average tangible equity






$ 1,028,118


$ 898,043


$ 995,463


$ 832,553




















ROE and ROATE (2)







Third Quarter


Year-to-Date







2026


2025


2026


2025

Net income/(loss) attributable to

PRA Group, Inc.






$ 14,892


$ (407,703)


$ 101,019


$ (361,670)

Return on equity






6 %


(144) %


13 %


(42) %

ROATE






6 %


(182) %


14 %


(58) %




















Adjusted Net Income Attributable to PRA

Reconciliation and Adjusted ROATE (3)





Third Quarter


Year-to-Date







2026


2025


2026


2025

Net income/(loss) attributable to

PRA Group, Inc.






$ 14,892


$ (407,703)


$ 101,019


$ (361,670)

Gain on sale of equity method

investment






-


-


-


(38,403)

Goodwill impairment






-


412,611


-


412,611

Tax effect of adjusting items (4)






-


15,969


-


24,686

Adjusted net income attributable to

PRA






$ 14,892


$ 20,877


$ 101,019


$ 37,224

Adjusted ROATE






6 %


9 %


14 %


6 %

The following table provides a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to Adjusted diluted earnings per share:


Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation


Third Quarter


Year-to-Date


2026


2025


2026


2025

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.39


$ (10.43)


$ 2.64


$ (9.20)

Effect of adjusting items and dilutive shares (5)

-


10.96


-


10.14

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.39


$ 0.53


$ 2.64


$ 0.94

Investor Contact:
Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
757-431-7913
[email protected]

(1)

Amounts represent the average balances for the respective periods.

(2)

Based on annualized Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

(3)

Based on annualized Adjusted net income attributable to PRA.

(4)

Based on the annual effective tax rate and pretax income excluding the effect of the adjusting items.

(5)

Impact of the non-GAAP adjusting items and dilutive effect of all potential shares of common stock.

SOURCE PRA Group, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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