Akash Announces Migration to Solana to Power the Next Generation of AI Infrastructure

The migration brings Akash's established distributed compute marketplace to Solana, marking a significant step in the network's evolution as demand for AI compute power continues to grow.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Akash, the open compute platform built for the AI and inference era, confirmed its move to Solana, bringing its decentralized compute ecosystem to one of the industry's leading blockchain networks following approval from its community. Over the next 24 months, Akash will migrate its underlying blockchain infrastructure to bring the compute layer that will power the next generation of AI to the Solana ecosystem.

Marking a new chapter in Akash's growth, the migration will expand access to its decentralized compute infrastructure and allow Akash to integrate existing tools and capabilities from Solana's rich ecosystem powering internet capital markets, payments, AI agents, and crypto applications . Akash Marketplace, a compute marketplace that aggregates distributed compute supply via a globally accessible marketplace, AkashML, its high-performance AI inference platform, and Akash Homenode, allowing users to contribute compute power to Akash Network, will be available natively on Solana.

The migration follows an extensive review that identified Solana as the best fit for Akash's future growth, citing its low transaction costs, established DePIN ecosystem, liquidity and access to a large onchain user base. The decision was formally ratified by the Akash community through governance proposal Governance Proposal 346, which passed with 97% of token holders voting in favor.

Greg Osuri, founder of Akash, said, "AI compute is becoming an increasingly critical resource as demand for inference continues to grow. From the beginning, Akash has been driven by the belief that compute power should be accessible to everyone. Choosing Solana marks an important milestone in that mission and our broader vision of making compute a liquid resource. Its infrastructure, liquidity, and thriving developer ecosystem give us the foundation to scale our marketplace, reach new audiences, and build entirely new markets around compute. We are incredibly proud of what our community has built and excited to make Solana our home as we build the next generation of AI infrastructure together."

Solana is home to more than 50 million active users backed by a thriving developer community. The migration will bring together two ecosystems committed to making decentralised infrastructure more accessible, giving Akash a strong foundation to continue expanding its global compute network.

Rishin Sharma, Head of AI Growth, Solana Foundation, said, "Akash has been at the forefront of making computing power more accessible, and we're thrilled to welcome them to the Solana ecosystem. We share their belief that the future of AI infrastructure should be open, accessible and built to serve developers and businesses of all sizes. As demand for AI compute continues to grow, Akash's vision for a decentralised, globally accessible compute marketplace is more relevant than ever. We're excited to support the team as they make Solana their new home and work towards building a more open and accessible future for AI."

The Akash and Solana teams have already begun collaborating on the transition, with technical planning and coordination underway. Existing AKT holders will be able to migrate their tokens to SPL AKT on a 1:1 basis through a dedicated portal. Updates on the migration, including key milestones and guidance for the Akash community, will be available at https://akash.network/.

Greg Osuri is available for interview on request

About Akash:

Built by Overclock Labs, Akash is an open compute platform powering the AI and inference era. Through its global marketplace of independent compute providers, Akash delivers affordable, on-demand computing power to developers and enterprises, from general-purpose workloads to high-performance AI inference. By unlocking underutilised compute capacity worldwide, Akash offers a scalable alternative to traditional cloud infrastructure, without long-term contracts or vendor lock-in.

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