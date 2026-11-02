Goings Law Firm, LLC: Goings Law Firm Attorneys Named to 2027 Best Lawyers in America

Seven attorneys at the Columbia firm earn recognition on the 2027 Best Lawyers and Ones to Watch lists, extending a decade of honors for two partners.

COLUMBIA, SC / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Goings Law Firm, LLC has been recognized in the 2027 edition of Best Lawyers in America, with seven of its attorneys named to the publication's primary list and its Ones to Watch list for South Carolina.

Founder Robert F. Goings and partner Christian E. Boesl lead the firm's honorees, marking more than a decade of consecutive recognition after being included every year since 2016.

Best Lawyers in America Honorees

Robert F. Goings (Recognized since 2016)

• Litigation - Insurance

• Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Christian E. Boesl (Recognized since 2016)

• Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

• Workers' Compensation Law - Employers

Kelly Morrow (Recognized since 2022)

• Workers' Compensation Law - Employers

Andrew Richardson (Newly recognized for 2027)

• Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Best Lawyers: Ones To Watch List

Three additional Goings Law Firm attorneys were named to the 2027 Ones to Watch list, recognizing outstanding professional excellence in attorneys earlier in their careers.

Morgan Drapeau (Newly recognized for 2027)

• Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Franklin McGuire (Newly recognized for 2027)

• Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Christopher Paschal (Newly recognized for 2027)

• Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

• Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

The rankings arrive as Goings Law Firm continues to handle personal injury, workers' compensation, and insurance litigation matters throughout South Carolina.

Best Lawyers uses a confidential peer-review process to recognize attorneys for excellence in their respective practice areas. The rankings are based on evaluations from fellow attorneys, providing insight into the professional reputation and quality of legal services provided by those recognized.

"This recognition reflects the consistency of our team's work across South Carolina, from insurance litigation to workers' compensation claims," said Robert F. Goings, Founder of Goings Law Firm, LLC.

Goings Law Firm represents clients in personal injury, workers' compensation, and insurance litigation matters in state and federal courts across all 46 counties in South Carolina. The firm's attorneys have handled cases spanning vehicle accidents, wrongful death claims, workplace injuries, and denied workers' compensation claims, and the 2027 Best Lawyers and Ones to Watch honors add to the recognitions the firm and its attorneys have received from other peer-review organizations in recent years. Robert Goings and Christian Boesl have practiced together in South Carolina since well before their first Best Lawyers listing in 2016, and the firm has continued to add attorneys across its personal injury and workers' compensation teams in the years since. Individuals with questions about a potential personal injury or workers' compensation matter can contact the firm to schedule a consultation.

About Goings Law Firm, LLC

Goings Law Firm, LLC is a Columbia, South Carolina-based law firm representing clients in personal injury, workers' compensation, and civil litigation matters. The firm's attorneys handle a wide range of cases, including those involving car and truck accidents, medical malpractice, workplace injuries, and wrongful death. Founder Robert F. Goings has more than 20 years of legal experience and has been ranked among the Top 10 attorneys in South Carolina by Super Lawyers for 2025 and 2026. He was also named to South Carolina Lawyers Weekly's 2025 Personal Injury Law Power List. The firm's attorneys have secured tens of millions of dollars in settlements and verdicts for their clients. They represent individuals in state and federal courts throughout all 46 South Carolina counties, with an emphasis on thorough case preparation and trial readiness.

Media Contact:

Organization: Goings Law Firm, LLC

Address: 1510 Calhoun Street, Columbia, SC 29201

City: Columbia

State: South Carolina

ZIP: 29201

Country: United States

Phone: (803) 350-9230

Website: https://www.goingslawfirm.com/about/

SOURCE: Goings Law Firm, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/goings-law-firm-attorneys-named-to-2027-best-lawyersr-in-america-1240131