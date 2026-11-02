Hop-on, Inc.: Hop-on Subsidiary Digitalage Completes Core Cre-ator Platform Build, Moves to Enterprise Technology Licensing

Creator commercialization advances as AI-assisted text moderation becomes the first technology prepared for enterprise licensing

Highlights

Core build of Digitalage's live-to-replay creator platform is complete

Creator Alpha testing expands in November, with broader Beta testing in early December

Enterprise licensing track opened for selected technologies, beginning with AI-assisted text moderation

Recorded feature tour showing discovery, co-hosting, OBS production, replay and moderation: digitalage.com/feature-tour

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID:HPNN) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Digitalage, Inc., has completed the core build of its live-streaming creator platform and is moving into two commercial phases: launch validation with creators, and enterprise licensing of selected technologies, beginning with AI-assisted text moderation.

Digitalage is pursuing two commercial channels: operating its creator media ecosystem and licensing selected technologies to outside platforms, publishers and enterprises. AI-assisted text moderation remains its first publicly identified enterprise-licensing candidate, as announced October 23. The strategy is intended to extend the commercial opportunity for selected technologies beyond Digitalage's own audience.

According to Grand View Research, the global creator economy is projected to reach approximately $1.35 trillion by 2033, and the global video-streaming market $416.8 billion by 2030.

"The platform is built. Now we prove it with real creators and real transactions, and we work to bring our technology into other companies' operations," said Peter Michaels, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hop-on and Founder and Chairman of Digitalage. "We want a broadcast to keep working for its creator after it ends, and selected technologies to create value beyond our own platform."

From live broadcast to replay and creator settlement

Digitalage connects live broadcasting, audience interaction, replay and content libraries within a common creator environment. Its objective is to keep programming discoverable and commercially useful after a live broadcast ends, giving creators more opportunities to build a lasting media business around their work.

A recorded feature tour showing discovery, co-hosting, OBS production, replay and moderation is available at https://www.digitalage.com/feature-tour.

Current priorities include creator onboarding, content-catalog preparation and validation of the complete paid-media workflow: a creator goes live, a viewer purchases access, the broadcast becomes an available replay and creator settlement is processed accurately. Payment and settlement validation remain in progress; broader commercial availability depends on successful operational testing and launch readiness.

As outlined in its October 21 announcement, Digitalage is targeting expanded creator Alpha testing in November, broader Beta testing in early December and commercial availability in the United States, Canada and Mexico before December 31, 2026. Digitalage intends to begin commercial availability as soon as financing is completed. Launch timing remains subject to testing outcomes, financing, payment readiness and required app-store approvals.

The core platform is functional end to end, from live broadcast and multi-host production through replay and the creator catalog, on iOS, Android and OBS. Digitalage is now adding the resources needed to support creator onboarding at scale at launch, including creators with large established audiences, creators who have been removed or demonetized by ad-driven platforms, and new creators drawn by its 85% creator share.

Pursuing enterprise licensing agreements

Digitalage is preparing selected capabilities for potential use within other organizations' existing media operations. Potential arrangements may include API access, technology integration and negotiated licensing rights, subject to validation, integration requirements, definitive terms and the necessary rights to license each technology.

AI-assisted text moderation is designed to help platforms identify harmful messaging in chat, comments and other user-generated text, including the coded language and euphemisms bad actors use to evade conventional keyword filters. The goal is to help platforms keep bad actors off their services and comply with local laws, which vary by country, on the content they host.

"AI-assisted text moderation is the first capability we are preparing for enterprise evaluation," said Robert T. Braun, Chief Executive Officer of Digitalage. "Our priority is to demonstrate how it can address a customer's operating needs, establish clear integration and licensing requirements that create value for the customer and Digitalage."

Continuing technology development and protecting intellectual property

Digitalage's engineering work continues alongside commercialization. The company previously announced a patent application on May 26, 2026. It is now evaluating additional technical developments for potential patent filings and other intellectual-property protection. Specific methods and implementation details remain confidential while Digitalage assesses technical feasibility, commercial applications and appropriate protection.

These early-stage research initiatives are separate from the completed core creator-platform build and remain subject to further development, validation and intellectual-property review.

Licensing discussions remain preliminary. This announcement does not report an executed enterprise licensing agreement or related licensing revenue. This release does not announce a new patent application or patent grant.

About the companies

Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID:HPNN) is a publicly traded technology company and parent of Digitalage, Inc. Digitalage develops media infrastructure connecting live and recorded content with creator controls, moderation, verification, rights management, distribution and monetization.

For additional information, visit www.digitalage.com and www.hop-on.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding commercialization, launch timing, technology development, potential patent filings and other intellectual-property protection, prospective licensing agreements and revenue opportunities. These statements reflect current expectations and are not guarantees. Actual results may differ materially due to engineering and testing outcomes, financing availability, payment and settlement readiness, third-party dependencies, intellectual-property rights, regulatory and app-store requirements, commercial negotiations, competition and adoption. Research may not yield patentable or commercially deployable technology; applications may not result in patents; and licensing discussions may not result in agreements or revenue. Hop-on undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor and Media Contact

Peter Michaels, Sr.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hop-on, Inc.

peter@hop-on.com

949-756-9008

SOURCE: Hop-on, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hop-on-otcid-hpnn-subsidiary-digitalage-completes-core-cre-ator-p-1245138