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ACCESS Newswire
02.11.2026 18:50 Uhr
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Suncoast Skin Solutions Surpasses 48,000 Five-Star Patient Reviews

Florida dermatology practice reaches milestone across more than 40 locations

LUTZ, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Suncoast Skin Solutions, a Florida dermatology practice and skin cancer specialists, has received more than 48,000 five-star Google reviews combined across all of its office location listings.

Patients visit Suncoast Skin Solutions for medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology care. On the surgical side, the practice is known for diagnosing and treating skin cancer-including basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma-and for performing Mohs micrographic surgery. Medical services also address conditions of the skin, hair, and nails, including acne, eczema, psoriasis, and rosacea, for children and adults. Cosmetic offerings range from injectables and dermal fillers to laser hair removal, chemical peels, and microneedling. The reviews reflect patient experiences across all three areas of care.

"Suncoast Skin Solutions has focused on quality dermatologic care since 2008 and has always valued feedback so that we continue to provide the best outcomes with the best providers in the field. 48,000 five-star reviews is a milestone I'm very proud of," said Dr. Christopher Ewanowski, founder of Suncoast Skin Solutions.

Since its founding, Suncoast Skin Solutions has grown to more than 40 locations, with offices stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic. Patients at those clinics are seen by board-certified dermatologists, fellowship-trained Mohs surgeons, and advanced practice providers. With three additional practices opening in 2026 and a presence in over 30 counties, Suncoast is an established staple delivering skin care statewide.

Patients can find a nearby clinic and schedule an appointment at https://www.suncoastskin.com/locations/.

About Suncoast Skin Solutions
Suncoast Skin Solutions is a Florida dermatology practice with more than 40 locations, providing medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology to men, women, and children. Learn more at suncoastskin.com.

Media Contact
Suncoast Skin Solutions
Phone: 844-SUNDERM (844-786-3376)
Web: suncoastskin.com/contact

SOURCE: Suncoast Skin Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/suncoast-skin-solutions-surpasses-48-000-five-star-patient-reviews-1245181

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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