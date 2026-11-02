Desert Oasis Healthcare: Family Hospice Care Celebrates 20 Years of Light, Love and Legacy During National Home Health Month and Hospice and Palliative Care Month

20th anniversary celebration will honor two decades of compassionate end-of-life care and the patients, families and professionals who have shaped the organization's legacy

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / As communities across the country recognize National Home Health Month and Hospice and Palliative Care Month this November, Family Hospice Care (FHC), a sister company of Desert Oasis Healthcare, is celebrating its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of providing compassionate care, comfort and support to patients and families throughout the community.

The milestone offers a meaningful opportunity to recognize both Family Hospice Care's 20-year legacy and the important role hospice and home-based care professionals play in helping patients receive compassionate, individualized care in the comfort and familiarity of home.

To commemorate the anniversary, Family Hospice Care will host a special 20th Anniversary Candlelight Celebration at Palm Desert Civic Center Park on Saturday, November 14, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The evening will center around the theme "20 Years of Light, Love and Legacy," honoring not only the organization's history, but also the countless patients, loved ones, employees and volunteers who have been part of its story.

"For 20 years, Family Hospice Care has had the privilege of entering people's homes and lives during some of their most meaningful and vulnerable moments. Providing care at home allows us to meet patients where they are, surrounded by the people and comforts they know best, while delivering the compassionate, high-quality care they deserve," said Aiesha Insingo, Administrator/Director of Patient Care Services at Family Hospice Care.

The anniversary celebration will begin with an opportunity for employees, families and guests to gather, share food and refreshments, and walk through a "20 Years of Caring" display featuring photographs and milestones from Family Hospice Care's history. Each guest will also receive a lantern and be invited to participate in "Words of Light," writing the name of a loved one, a memory, or a message of hope, gratitude, strength or love on their lantern.

"We're proud to recognize the incredible professionals who bring compassion, expertise and comfort directly into the homes of the patients and families we serve. Care at home is more than a preference - it's a lifeline," said Brian Michaleson, Operations Administrator, Desert Oasis Healthcare Home Health Services.

Over the past two decades, Family Hospice Care's work has extended beyond medical care alone. Hospice and palliative care professionals help patients and their loved ones navigate the end-of-life journey with dignity, comfort and individualized support, while giving families the opportunity to spend meaningful time together in familiar surroundings.

National Home Care and Hospice Month provides an opportunity each November to recognize the professionals who deliver care in patients' homes and the essential support they provide to patients and families. For Family Hospice Care, this year's observance carries added significance as the organization reflects on 20 years of service to the community.

About Family Hospice Care

Family Hospice Care provides compassionate hospice services designed to support patients and their loved ones through the end-of-life journey with dignity, comfort and individualized care. As a sister company of Desert Oasis Healthcare, Family Hospice Care is committed to supporting patients and families in the place they call home.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Founded in 1981, Desert Oasis Healthcare provides comprehensive healthcare services to more than 60,000 members and patients throughout the Coachella Valley and surrounding communities. Through its network of primary care physicians, specialists and healthcare services, DOHC is committed to providing coordinated, high-quality care close to home.

Media Contact

Rob Banchich

Director of Marketing

Rob.Banchich@mydohc.com

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SOURCE: Desert Oasis Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/family-hospice-care-celebrates-20-years-of-light-love-and-legacy-duri-1245218