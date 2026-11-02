Bonita Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery" or "the Company"), the largest and one of the most trusted seniors housing operator in the U.S., is pleased to announce it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire management contracts for 26 senior living communities from Senior Solutions Management Group ("SSMG"). The transaction will add significant regional density in the south and southeast regions of the U.S., while also expanding Discovery's institutional ownership relationships.

This acquisition advances Discovery's asset-light growth strategy with the current building owners retaining ownership of the communities, while the company will preserve SSMG's established operating identity, experienced leadership and local community teams.

The SSMG portfolio is concentrated across eight states in the south and southeast. Its 2,200+ units comprise 18% independent living, 69% assisted living and 13% memory care, generating strong annualized revenue, net operating income and occupancy.

"This highly complementary transaction brings an established operating business and new institutional owner relationships into Discovery's sophisticated platform," said Richard Hutchinson, Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Senior Living. "The team at SSMG brings more than 25 years of demonstrated operating expertise, a deeply embedded performance culture and strong local market capabilities that complement Discovery's institutional infrastructure and disciplined approach to optimizing asset performance."

Chris Sides, President, SSMG commented, "For nearly three decades, SSMG has built its success around strong operating teams, trusted ownership relationships and a commitment to providing exceptional senior living experiences. Joining Discovery allows us to preserve those strengths while accessing the resources and capabilities of the nation's largest and most sophisticated senior living operating platform. We believe this combination positions our leaders, onsite teams and ownership groups for even greater future success."

Discovery's Strategic Operating Alignment

The portfolio's predominantly private-pay, needs-based assisted living and memory care offering closely aligns with Discovery's operating expertise and focus on optimizing occupancy, rate realization and expense management. All eight states overlap with Discovery's existing management company footprint, creating opportunities to increase regional density and leverage enterprise technology, business intelligence and centralized operating resources while preserving local market expertise and established community teams.

Continued Growth and Differentiated Performance

The SSMG transaction follows Discovery's recently announced expansion into the Pacific Northwest through the addition of Sunshine Retirement Living, further demonstrating the company's ability to attract established senior living operators and institutional ownership groups seeking the benefits of an institutional-quality operating platform.

Discovery's unique multi-management-company model combines bespoke operating playbooks with specialized expertise and a data-first approach to decision-making. Grounded in rigorous business intelligence, Discovery's operators follow a disciplined cycle of informed analysis, decisive action, high-intensity execution and transparent performance reporting. This combination of superior institutional resourcing with local market understanding and execution delivers the operating accountability, agility and measurable results that institutional owners expect.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction was completed with an effective date of November 1st.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio in excess of 50,000 units across 446 communities in 40 states. The Company, and ~27,000 team members, is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery proudly ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction Among Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study achieving #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Assisted Living & Memory Care Communities while also ranking #1 in Community Staff, Resident Activities, Resident Apartment/Living Unit, and Community Buildings & Grounds and #2 in Customer Satisfaction among Independent Living Communities. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Sunshine Retirement Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, Summerhouse Senior Living, Seaton Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery at Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. For the fifth consecutive year, Discovery was certified a Great Place to Work - May 2026 - May 2027.

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