

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Monday, CrowdStrike (CRWD) and CoreWeave (CRWV) expanded their strategic partnership to improve security for large-scale AI operations.



CoreWeave will offer CrowdStrike's Falcon cybersecurity platform and 24/7 managed security services to customers running critical AI workloads on its cloud.



CrowdStrike's Chief Business Officer Daniel Bernard said that as AI becomes increasingly important to businesses, it also faces growing cyber threats.



He added that the partnership with CoreWeave will bring enterprise-level cybersecurity protection to the cloud platform powering advanced AI systems.



On the Nasdaq, the shares for Crowdstrike were trading 0.84 percent down at $248.24.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News