Broad Arrow Auctions: Ferrari Supercars Dominate Broad Arrow's Record-Setting $92.8 Million Auction in Partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas

Broad Arrow's second annual Las Vegas Auction, the official auction partner of Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, totals $92.8 million with 76 percent of all lots sold | Broad Arrow's sale is the highest grossing collector car auction ever held in Las Vegas, topped by 106-mile Ferrari F50 at $18,705,000 and a delivery-miles Ferrari Daytona SP3 at $18,540,000 | No less than 10 new world record auction prices set at the single-day sale, including for the Ferrari F50, Ferrari Daytona SP3, Ferrari LaFerrari, and the McLaren P1 GTR by Lanzante | Exceptional offering and results solidify Las Vegas' place on the collector car auction calendar | Complete results and information on upcoming auctions available at broadarrowauctions.com

Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), has released official results for its 2026 Las Vegas Auction, the auction house's second annual sale as the official auction partner of Concours at Wynn Las Vegas. Held October 31 at Wynn Las Vegas against the vibrant backdrop of the Strip, the single-day auction was a noteworthy success, achieving $92.8 million in total sales with 76 percent of all lots sold (64 of 84 lots). Broad Arrow's 2026 Las Vegas sale now stands as the highest grossing collector car auction ever held in Las Vegas.

"We are thrilled with the results from our second annual Las Vegas Auction," says Barney Ruprecht, VP of Auctions for Broad Arrow. "This catalog represented one of our most significant and most exciting offerings to date, and the total stands as one of Broad Arrow's highest grossing sales since our first auction in 2022. The record-setting supercars and hypercars on offer were perfectly matched to the assembly on the concours lawn, and the results have aided in solidifying Las Vegas as an emerging powerhouse on the collector car auction calendar. We look forward to continuing the momentum in Zürich next weekend as we close out our 2026 live auction calendar."

The single-day Las Vegas Auction, taken by Broad Arrow Auctioneer, Thomas Forrester, saw a standing-room-only sale from start to finish, fueled by a 63 percent increase in registered bidders over 2025, with 35 percent bidding with Broad Arrow for the very first time. No less than 10 new world record auction prices were set on the day, led by outstanding prices for the exceptional lineup of highly desirable Ferrari supercars and hypercars on offer. The top sale of the auction was the highly anticipated, time-capsule, 106-mile 1997 Ferrari F50, accompanied by an incredible assortment of original factory accessories, which eventually sold for a final $18,705,000 to a bidder in the room. The lauded Ferrari halo car becomes the most valuable F50 ever sold at auction, surpassing the previous world record by more than $4 million.

Ferrari continued to dominate the sale, with a modern-day Ferrari supercar, a 2025 Ferrari Daytona SP3, closing out the auction on a high note. A stunning example of the second model in Ferrari's extremely sought after "Icona" series, the SP3 is finished in the exquisite Tailor Made shade of Verde Francesca over a two-tone Nero Alcantara and Mustard Aunde Jeans interior. Offered from its original owner, the curator of an exceptional private collection, the SP3 is an exceptionally specified example of the 600 produced and displayed just 81 miles at cataloging. Following a lengthy bidding competition between collectors in the room and on the phone, the SP3 sold for a final $18,540,000, surpassing its high estimate and setting a new world record for a non-charity example of the model.

Additional exceptional modern collectible Ferraris that set new world record auction prices at Broad Arrow's Las Vegas Auction include a low-mileage, extensively specified 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari at $8,805,000 and a 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista finished in Giallo Modena paint with a two-tone stripe at a final $1,297,500.



Outside the hot Ferrari market, sought-after supercars across multiple top marques also drew significant interest and exceptional results. A one-of-80 2023 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport finished in two-tone Argent (silver) and Black Carbon over Havana upholstery sold for $4,570,000, an exceedingly rare, track-focused 2015 McLaren P1 GTR by Lanzante sold for a final world record price of $3,415,000, a highly appointed, bespoke 2019 Koenigsegg Regera sold for a final $2,645,000, and a low-mileage 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster in Special-ordered in Arctic White over Silver Arrow Tobacco Brown leather sold for $747,500, setting a new world record auction price for the model.

Top Ten Sales - Broad Arrow Las Vegas Auction 2026

1. Lot 139 1997 Ferrari F50 $18,705,000 2. Lot 186 2025 Ferrary Daytona SP3 $18,540,000 3. Lot 178 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari $8,805,000 4. Lot 126 2003 Ferrari Enzo $6,550,000 5. Lot 122 2023 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport $4,570,000 6. Lot 180 2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta $4,350,000 7. Lot 165 2015 McLaren P1 GTR by Lanzante $3,415,000 8. Lot 162 2019 Koenigsegg Regera $2,645,000 9. Lot 152 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupe $1,930,000 10. Lot 168 1934 Mercedes-Benz 500 K "Spezial Roadster" $1,765,000

World Record Auction Prices - Broad Arrow Las Vegas Auction 2026

Lot 139 1997 Ferrari F50 $18,705,000 World Record Auction Price for the Model Lot 186 2025 Ferrary Daytona SP3 $18,540,000 World Record Auction Price for non-charity Model Lot 178 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari $8,805,000 World Record Auction Price for the Model Lot 165 2015 McLaren P1 GTR by Lanzante $3,415,000 World Record Auction Price for the Model Lot 134 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista $1,297,500 World Record Auction Price for the Model Lot 120 2001 Lamborghini Diablo VT 6.0 Coupe $1,006,000 World Record Auction Price for the Model Lot 131 2018 Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet $995,000 World Record Auction Price for the Model Lot 117 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster $747,500 World Record Auction Price for the Model Lot 169 2017 Dodge Viper GTS-R Commemorative Edition ACR $472,500 World Record Auction Price for the Model Lot 159 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB $390,000 World Record Auction Price for the Model

Complete results from Broad Arrow's 2026 Las Vegas Auction are available at broadarrowauctions.com. Later this week, on November 7, Broad Arrow's 2026 live auction calendar comes to a close with its second annual Zürich Auction in partnership with Auto Zürich. Featuring more than 80 of the world's most desirable collector cars along with a selection of sought-after memorabilia items, the auction takes place at The Dolder Grand, the iconic five-star hotel overlooking the Lake of Zürich, providing an unforgettable setting for buyers and consignors alike.

Broad Arrow's final online sale of the year is Global Icons: Winter Memorabilia and Artwork Online. The two-day online auction will feature more than 300 carefully curated lots, offering collectors the opportunity to acquire rare and evocative pieces that capture the spirit, history, and artistry of motorsport. Registration is open now and bidding is live from November 9, ending on November 22 and 23.

Broad Arrow is currently inviting consignments for its inaugural Paris Auction, set for February 3, 2027, at the stunning Peninsula Paris Hotel during Rétromobile Week, as well as consignments for its return to Amelia Island as the official auction of The Amelia Concours on March 5-6, 2027.

Additional information on upcoming auctions is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Members of the media with any questions are invited to reach out to the Broad Arrow Press Team at press@broadarrowauctions.com.

NOTE: All prices are listed in USD and include buyer's premium, which is equal to the sum of twelve percent (12%) of the first $250,000 of the Hammer Price and ten percent (10%) of the amount by which the Hammer Price exceeds $250,000 for all motor car lots.

Editor's Notes ?

Photo Captions/Credits: All images by Paul Delapena/ Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)?

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.8 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world's largest community of car lovers.

For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com.

The Hagerty Automotive Intelligence team uses their collector car expertise to analyze Hagerty's massive trove of public auction results, private sales and insurance data, and buyer and seller behavior. Learn more about how we collect our data at hagerty.com/valuation-tools.

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Attachments

The record-setting 1997 Ferrari F50 that topped Broad Arrow's 2026 Las Vegas Auction held on October 31 at Wynn Las Vegas in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas.

The gavel falls on the record-setting 1997 Ferrari F50 that topped Broad Arrow's 2026 Las Vegas Auction held on October 31 at Wynn Las Vegas in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas.

Ian Kelleher Broad Arrow Auctions +1 917-971-4008 ikelleher@hagerty.com Meghan McGrail Broad Arrow Auctions +1 519-365-8750 mmcgrail@hagerty.com