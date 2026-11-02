Foundation Software Announces Keynote Speakers for Its All-User Conference, CONVERGE27

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Foundation Software, a leading provider of construction software and services, will be bringing two influential voices to center stage at CONVERGE27. Olympic champion Jim Craig - the hero of the Miracle on Ice victory - and Dr. Anirban Basu - a world-renowned economist who is one of the most trusted voices in construction - will headline Foundation's destination conference that brings together hundreds of customers for four days of education, connection, networking and insights.

A key figure in the USA's historic 1980 Olympic victory, Jim Craig brings the mindset of a gold medal champion to the business world. Drawing on his experience as an NHL goalie and more than 30 years in sales and marketing, Craig shares powerful lessons in leadership, teamwork, resilience and peak performance. His insights give businesses and teams practical strategies to overcome challenges, elevate performance and achieve extraordinary results-regardless of industry.

Nationally acclaimed economist and CEO of Sage Policy Group, Dr. Anirban Basu has been described as a construction economist with an engaging sense of humor. Three times selected as one of Maryland's 50 most influential people, Dr. Basu provides engaging insights by blending economic forecasting with practical action plans that produce long-term profitability and resilience.

"We're thrilled to host Jim Craig and Dr. Anirban Basu at CONVERGE27," said Mike Ode, CEO of Foundation Software. "This conference is meant to give our customers access to meaningful information and advice that will positively, and immediately, enhance their processes. The exclusive insights and proven strategies that these specific speakers bring to the table will help make this our most impactful event yet."

CONVERGE27 will be held on April 5th-9th, 2027, at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida and will feature educational tracks built around many of Foundation's solutions, including FOUNDATION, The EDGE, McCormick, WorkMax and HQSuite.

Attendees will also enjoy expert support from software specialists, demos from partners who have integrations with Foundation products and a final celebration at Universal CityWalk.

Discounted priority pricing ends December 18th, 2026. To register or learn more about CONVERGE27, click here.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating & takeoff, project, safety and HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Foundation Software

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-announces-keynote-speakers-for-its-all-user-c-1244638