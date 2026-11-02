Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), today highlighted key findings from Token Terminal's TRON Q3 2026 report, showcasing continued growth in stablecoin activity, network usage and institutional adoption of TRON and TRX, the native utility token of the TRON network.





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TRON reached new milestones in Q3 2026, with stablecoin supply averaging a record $92.25 billion and quarterly stablecoin transfer volume totaling $2.18 trillion. Institutional adoption also accelerated, highlighted by the launch of Canary Capital's Staked TRX ETF, providing U.S. investors with exchange-traded exposure to TRX.

Key Insights

Stablecoin supply reached an all-time high , averaging $92.25 billion in Q3 2026, up 4.18% QoQ and 14.58% YoY, and reaching $93.88 billion by quarter-end.

, averaging $92.25 billion in Q3 2026, up 4.18% QoQ and 14.58% YoY, and reaching $93.88 billion by quarter-end. TRON surpassed Ethereum as the largest network for USDT supply , averaging $90.75 billion and accounting for 49.49% of USDT across tracked blockchains.

, averaging $90.75 billion and accounting for 49.49% of USDT across tracked blockchains. Stablecoin transfer volume totaled $2.18 trillion , up 4.17% QoQ, while stablecoin holders reached a record 76.53 million.

, up 4.17% QoQ, while stablecoin holders reached a record 76.53 million. Transaction activity remained at record levels , with 1.08 billion transactions processed in Q3, up 31.19% YoY.

, with 1.08 billion transactions processed in Q3, up 31.19% YoY. TRON led tracked L1 and L2 networks in revenue , generating $693.21 million and accounting for 93.18% of total network revenue, while average transaction fees declined to $0.64.

, generating $693.21 million and accounting for 93.18% of total network revenue, while average transaction fees declined to $0.64. Monthly active users reached a record quarterly average of 17.81 million , up 8.71% QoQ and 21.86% YoY.

, up 8.71% QoQ and 21.86% YoY. Institutional access to TRX expanded, with staking through Anchorage Digital, futures trading on Bitnomial, and the launch of Canary Capital's Staked TRX ETF. Separately, USDT on TRON became available to eligible Bitstamp clients.

Looking ahead, TRON remains focused on expanding access to stablecoin payments, strengthening institutional infrastructure and supporting emerging use cases across real-world assets (RWAs) and the AI economy. Recent initiatives include integration into Polygon Labs' Open Money Stack, expanded developer access through Luganodes, and ongoing development of post-quantum signature support.

TRON's Q3 results reinforce its leading role in global stablecoin settlement, supported by record supply, expanding institutional access, and sustained network activity. As more financial institutions explore blockchain-based settlement, TRON is well positioned to bridge traditional finance and the onchain economy while advancing more accessible, efficient and scalable financial services.

Read the full Token Terminal TRON Q3 2026 report here.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Today, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $94 billion. As of November 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 412 million in total user accounts, more than 16 billion in total transactions, and over $26 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is "Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions."

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