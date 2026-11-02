Creative5 and Sateliot to Advance Satellite IoT Field Evaluations at SCEWC 2026

HESTIA Plus and standards-based NB-IoT NTN connectivity help enterprises evaluate IoT applications beyond terrestrial coverage.

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative5 and Sateliot will showcase their satellite IoT collaboration at Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC) 2026. The initiative combines Creative5's HESTIA Plus devices and system-integration capabilities with Sateliot's 3GPP standards-based NB-IoT non-terrestrial network (NTN) connectivity, helping enterprises evaluate IoT applications in areas with limited terrestrial coverage.

Initial opportunities span smart agriculture, environmental monitoring, water and utility assets, and remote infrastructure. The companies will engage solution providers and enterprise customers to define application needs, review device and network integration, and plan field evaluations against agreed performance criteria.

A complementary, standards-based approach

HESTIA Plus supports terrestrial and satellite IoT connectivity. Creative5 supplies hardware, integration and application enablement, while Sateliot provides satellite connectivity and onboarding in supported markets. Customers gain a structured route from use-case definition and technical review to time-bound field trials with agreed data flows, success metrics and deployment requirements.

Field evaluations will be planned according to network and service availability, local regulatory requirements and project-specific technical readiness.

"Enterprise customers need a clear understanding of how satellite IoT can support their operations beyond terrestrial coverage. By combining HESTIA Plus with Sateliot's standards-based connectivity, we aim to help customers evaluate real-world performance and make informed deployment decisions," said Jennifer Chang, CMO and GM of SATCOM Business Unit, Creative5.

"Sateliot is building satellite connectivity as a standards-based extension of cellular IoT. Our work with Creative5 gives customers a practical way to evaluate how HESTIA Plus can connect assets beyond conventional coverage and prepare suitable applications for scalable deployment," said Gianluca Redolfi, Chief Business Officer at Sateliot.

Meet Creative5 at SCEWC

Creative5 will exhibit at the LoRa Alliance Pavilion, Hall 3, Booth B41, from 3-5 November 2026. Visitors can explore HESTIA Plus applications and discuss integration, pilot scope and field evaluations.

About Creative5

Founded in Taiwan in 2017, Creative5 develops HESTIA satellite IoT devices and the CeresHub platform. The company combines hybrid terrestrial and non-terrestrial connectivity with integration services for environmental monitoring, infrastructure and UAV applications. creative5.io

About Sateliot

Headquartered in Barcelona, Sateliot develops 3GPP standards-based LEO satellite connectivity that extends cellular NB-IoT services into areas with limited terrestrial coverage. Its network approach supports direct satellite connectivity for compatible IoT devices. sateliot.com

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