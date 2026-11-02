Level99 Announces Grand Opening of West Hartford Location

The social gaming destination will bring 50 physical and mental life-sized mini-games, interactive art, dining, and craft beverages to Connecticut



WEST HARTFORD, CT / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Level99, a sprawling playground for adults and teens where Players take on 50 life-sized mini-games and real-world challenges, will open the doors of its highly anticipated West Hartford venue at The Corbin Collection on Friday, November 20, marking the company's first location in Connecticut. Tickets for the new 43,000-square-foot entertainment and dining destination will go on sale Friday, November 6.

Located in the former Sears building at The Corbin Collection, Level99 will offer interactive gaming and scratch dining for groups of friends, families, coworkers and couples to play, compete and explore together. The West Hartford location will feature 50 physical and mental challenges including 44 cooperative Challenge Rooms for 2-6 Players, 6 Player-vs-Player Duels, and an interactive art scavenger hunt including over 30 larger-than-life pieces. Players can dodge axes, crack puzzles, and outsmart real-world challenges as they earn Stars, collect rewards, and compete for a spot on the coveted leaderboard.

"The greater Hartford community is an incredible fit for Level99. We're excited to finally open our doors and invite guests to experience the thrill and challenge of Level99," said Matt DuPlessie, CEO of Level99. "Whether you're looking for a fun night out with friends, a unique date night, something to do with family visiting for the holidays, or the best company party ever, Level99 gets you off the couch, off your phone, and working together, physically and mentally, all while laughing and making real memories together."

Unlike traditional arcade or digital gaming experiences, Level99 encourages guests to step away from screens and immerse themselves in interactive challenges that test strength, agility, strategy, creativity and teamwork. Players can choose their own path through the venue, selecting challenges based on their interests and skill levels.

Beyond the games, Two Roads Kitchen & Tap will open adjacent to Level99 and will offer a counter-service restaurant and bar open to both Level99 Players and guests visiting just for food and drinks. The scratch-made menu features Detroit-style pizza, wagyu burgers and other craveable dishes, paired with Connecticut-brewed beer from Two Roads Brewing Company and a cocktail program that puts fresh, playful twists on familiar classics. A striking three-sided bar will anchor the restaurant, bringing guests close to the craft and energy behind the drinks.

"We're excited to see Level99 officially open its doors in West Hartford and to be part of such an innovative new destination," said Brad Hittle, President and CEO of Two Roads Brewing Company. "Level99 brings together competition, entertainment, great food and craft beer in a way that creates a truly unique experience. We're proud to be part of this new location and look forward to welcoming guests to Two Roads Kitchen & Tap for an experience that embodies our 'Road Less Traveled' spirit."

The venue will accommodate up to 600 Players in its gaming Arena and 160 guests at Two Roads Kitchen & Tap. Level99 expects to employ approximately 100 team members at the new location. For corporate outings, celebrations and other gatherings, the venue will also offer two dedicated private-event spaces with audiovisual capabilities and event options for groups of 15 to 600. Private events will begin in December, and inquiries are being accepted now online .

The opening marks Level99's fifth location and expands the company's growing presence throughout New England and beyond. The company was founded by DuPlessie, an MIT and Harvard Business School-trained engineer with extensive experience in the interactive entertainment industry. Its games and environments are designed and engineered in-house by Level99's entertainment production team.

Tickets to Level99 start at $29.99 per Player, providing intervals of 2 hours, 4 hours, and all-day play. A premium pass add-on will be available, offering expedited check-in and special gifts. To recognize inaugural visitors, the first 500 Players on opening day at Level99 West Hartford will receive a commemorative Level99 beanie hat upon entry. Tickets for Level99 West Hartford will go on sale Friday, November 6, ahead of the official opening on Friday, November 20. Guests will be able to visit Level99.com for tickets, additional information, and details about the West Hartford venue.

Level99's operating hours will be:

Monday - Thursday: 11 am to 10 pm

Friday: 11 am to 12 am

Saturday: 10 am to 12 am

Sunday: 10 am to 10 pm

Happy Hour will be available 4-6 pm Monday through Friday.

Address: 1427 New Britain Ave, West Hartford, CT 06110

Signature Level99 games at the West Hartford venue will include:

Axe Run, where Players race across a narrow beam while dodging swinging axes, aiming to hit the finish button as quickly as possible without stepping off course - an adrenaline-pumping test of speed, focus, and agility.

Ninja Swing, where Players test their strength and precision by using ropes to navigate across a series of platforms, each one trickier than the last, earning Stars based on how far the group advances without falling.

Signature Level99 menu items at the West Hartford venue will include:

House-Made Birria Tacos featuring slow-braised meat infused with rich chili spices and warm aromatics alongside a savory consomé for an immersive dipping experience.

Roni, Roni, Roni, a signature Detroit-style pizza made with 48-hour cold fermented dough and baked in a steel pan to get a crispy cheese frico, and topped with Ezzo cupping pepperoni, housemade red sauce, pecorino romano, Calabrian chili and fresh basil.

Loaded Elote Guacamole served with charred corn, queso fresco, lime crema, Tajín, cilantro and tortillas.

About Level99

Level99 is a sprawling entertainment venue, offering proprietary, real-world physical and mental interactive challenges and life-sized mini games. Founded by location-based entertainment innovator Matt DuPlessie, the company is headquartered in Natick, Mass., with a second location in Providence, R.I., third in Tysons, Va., fourth in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., and more under construction in West Hartford, Conn., Paramus, N.J., Raleigh, NC, and King of Prussia, Pa. Level99 is backed by Act III Holdings . More information is available at www.level99.com .

About Act III Holdings

Act III Holdings is a $2 billion evergreen investment vehicle formed by Ron Shaich, founder and former Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Panera Bread and current Chairman and lead investor of Cava. Act III holds significant investments and strategic advisory roles in Tatte Bakery, Life Alive Organic Cafe, Honest Greens Barcelona, and Level99, supporting the growth of tomorrow's market-leading restaurant and entertainment companies. Act III invests in emerging restaurants, entertainment, and technology brands, and helps them build a dominant position in powerful categories within their respective industries. Act III also partners with public companies to provide strategic advice and capital. Shaich and his team are known for their long-standing track record of building competitive advantage by successfully fostering innovation and thoughtfully scaling private and public companies to positions of dominance. For more information, visit www.act3holdings.com .

About Two Roads Brewing Co.

Two Roads is a regional craft brewery located in Stratford, CT. Launched in 2012, it rapidly rose to 44th largest out of 8000+ independent craft breweries in the U.S. by 2020. Two Roads' portfolio includes favorites such as Road 2 Ruin double IPA, Lil Heaven session IPA, Two Juicy Hazy IPA, Cruise Control lager, and "beyond beer" brands including H2Roads hard seltzers, NA beers, and Nightshaker canned cocktails. Two Roads was named one of the ten best breweries in America by Paste Magazine and has won many awards including gold for Belgian Lambic style Ale in 2016 and silver for its NA hazy IPA in 2023, both at the Great American Beer Festival. For more information, visit www.tworoadsbrewing.com

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Media Contact:

Kate Terricciano | 860.919.1020 | kate@imagemarketingconsultants.com

SOURCE: Level99

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/level99-announces-grand-opening-of-west-hartford-location-1245137