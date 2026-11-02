Aircraft Engine Lease Finance: AELF Closes $85 Million Financing Facility With Merchants Bank

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / AELF has completed an $85 million revolving credit facility with Merchants Bank. The financing will be used to enhance the aircraft leasing company's business development goals and expand its mid-life aircraft portfolio.

"Merchants Bank has been a valued lending partner for many years and understands our investment strategy," said Joe Cirillo, President and Chief Commercial Officer for AELF. "We appreciate the bank's continued support, which gives us the flexibility to pursue targeted investment opportunities."

AELF specializes in mid-life aircraft leasing and is actively growing its fleet of Airbus A330s and Boeing 737-800s, with several acquisitions completed in recent months. The recent financing with Merchants Bank represents the expansion of a $55 million credit facility completed with the lender last year.

"Our approach to business banking has always been centered on building lasting relationships, understanding our customers' needs, and supporting their long-term success," said Ariana Meiser, Market President of Merchants Bank. "We value our long-standing partnership with AELF and are proud to provide the financial resources and flexibility to support their continued growth."

ABOUT AELF

AELF is an experienced, US-based commercial aircraft lessor offering customized, flexible capital solutions to airlines, lessors, banks, and non-traditional aircraft owners. In operation for over a decade, AELF continues to expand its portfolio of commercial aircraft and engines, focusing heavily on A330 and 737 aircraft types. The company acquires aircraft on lease with a broad range of airline partners, as well as dormant or stub-leased assets, returning them to service through maintenance and remarketing programs. AELF is an Expedition Partners company. Learn more at www.aelfinc.com and www.expeditionpartnersllc.com.

ABOUT MERCHANTS BANK

Ranked as a top-performing bank in the U.S by American Banker/Capital Performance Group, Merchants Bank focuses on delivering innovative banking and lending solutions across multiple segments, including retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, multifamily financing, business and agricultural lending, mortgage warehouse financing, and traditional banking services. Headquartered in Indiana, Merchants Bank serves customers nationwide through its banking centers, regional production offices, and digital banking platform. Driven by a culture of execution, teamwork, and service, the company is committed to building long-term relationships and delivering meaningful value to the communities it serves. To learn more about Merchants Bank, visit www.bankmerchants.com or find Merchants Bank on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

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For inquiries, contact:

communications@aelfinc.com

SOURCE: Aircraft Engine Lease Finance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/aelf-closes-85-million-financing-facility-with-merchants-bank-1245392