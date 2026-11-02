Nassau, Bahamas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Centurion One Capital is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of its 4th Annual Bahamas Summit, its largest and most successful Bahamas Summit to date.

Hosted at Rosewood Baha Mar, the sold-out event set new records for presenting companies, sponsor participation and the number of VIP events, while raising the standard of programming, hospitality and the overall guest experience. Company presentations and investor meetings took place on October 20 and October 21, 2026, complemented by an expanded invitation-only program from October 19 through October 23.

The Summit brought together 26 presenting companies and 45 sponsors alongside institutional investors, family offices, founders and strategic partners, facilitating more than 500 one-on-one meetings over the course of the event. Presenting companies spanned natural resources, critical minerals, energy and biotechnology, as well as businesses at the forefront of artificial intelligence, data centre infrastructure and quantum technology.

"This year's Bahamas Summit set a new benchmark for Centurion One Capital," said Kia Besharat, Executive Chairman and Founder of Centurion One Capital. "From the depth of our presenting company lineup and the strength of our sponsor support to our most extensive VIP program yet, every aspect of the Summit reflected the continued growth of the platform. We bring ambitious CEOs and founders together with investors who can help advance their businesses, and create an environment where those relationships have the time and space to develop. We are proud of what we delivered this year and grateful to everyone who made it possible."

Across two days, company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings were complemented by five industry panel discussions exploring gold, silver, copper and critical metals, energy security, and the intersection of AI, infrastructure and security. Beyond the presentation room, the Summit's most extensive VIP program to date featured eight invitation-only events over five days of private dining, golf, evening receptions and live entertainment. The curated experiences provided a distinctive setting to deepen relationships and lay the foundations for lasting partnerships. Highlights included:

Private Golf Experience at Albany - An exclusive golf experience at one of The Bahamas' premier championship courses, combining outstanding surroundings, refined hospitality and engaging conversation.

VIP Welcome Lunch at 25° North - Set against the spectacular beachfront backdrop of Baha Bay Beach Club, the welcome lunch offered an elegant introduction to the Summit, bringing guests together over exceptional cuisine and sweeping ocean views.

CEO Dinner at DUNE - Sponsored by Lucosky Brookman, an intimate evening of exquisite dining overlooking the turquoise waters of Paradise Island. The distinguished setting at Four Seasons provided an exceptional atmosphere for conversation among business leaders.

VIP Soirée at the Goldwynn Penthouse - Sponsored by Maison Bahamas, an exclusive evening of cocktails and networking in a stunning penthouse setting. Sophisticated surroundings and an intimate atmosphere offered guests a memorable opportunity to deepen relationships beyond the formal Summit program.

Cocktail Reception at Old Fort Bay - An unforgettable gathering at a private waterfront estate. The elegant coastal setting provided a spectacular backdrop for an evening of cocktails, conversation and connection.

VIP Finale Dinner at Graycliff - An exceptional evening of fine dining, live music and celebrated Bahamian heritage at one of Nassau's most iconic destinations. Home to one of the world's most renowned private wine cellars, Graycliff provided a distinguished setting to celebrate the Summit's success.

Private Dinner at Shuang Ba - An intimate, invitation-only dining experience at Shuang Ba that extended the Summit's signature hospitality, offering a select group of partners further opportunities for thoughtful conversation and lasting connections. The evening continued at Skybar at SLS Baha Mar, where guests gathered against panoramic views of the resort for a relaxed continuation of the Summit's networking program.

OneRepublic Live Performance at Baha Bay - Guests gathered at Manor Bar for a pre-event reception before heading to Baha Bay for an exhilarating live performance by OneRepublic, bringing the five-day experience to a spectacular close.

Over the next week, we will be sharing Summit content and highlights, so keep an eye on our social media for more.

Please save the date for the 10th Annual Toronto Growth Conference 2027 held at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel in the prestigious Yorkville neighbourhood on Wednesday, March 10th, 2027. For registration and event details, please visit centuriononecapital.com/toronto-growth-conference-2027.

For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit centuriononecapital.com.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships.

Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

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