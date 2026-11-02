Improved Operating Performance Led by International Operations
Crawford Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is pleased to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
Revenues before reimbursements decreased slightly to $321.6 million in the 2026 third quarter from $322.2 million in the 2025 third quarter. Third quarter net income was $15.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share for CRD-A and CRD-B, compared to $12.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for CRD-A and CRD-B in the prior year quarter.
GAAP Consolidated Results
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in millions, except per share amounts)
2026
2025
Change
2026
2025
Change
Revenues before reimbursements
321.6
322.2
952.6
957.2
Net income attributable to shareholders
15.0
12.4
21
33.4
26.9
24
Diluted earnings per share CRD-A
0.31
0.25
24
0.68
0.54
26
Diluted earnings per share CRD-B
0.31
0.25
24
0.68
0.54
26
Non-GAAP Consolidated Results
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in millions, except per share amounts)
2026
2025
Change
2026
2025
Change
Revenues before reimbursements
313.7
322.2
(3
929.1
957.2
(3
Consolidated adjusted operating earnings
28.8
26.6
8
72.0
66.4
8
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA
37.1
36.3
2
97.0
94.5
3
Non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders
17.8
16.1
11
44.4
37.6
18
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share CRD-A
0.37
0.32
16
0.91
0.75
21
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share CRD-B
0.37
0.32
16
0.91
0.76
20
"Our third-quarter performance demonstrated Crawford's ability to deliver improved operating results even in a mixed claims environment," said Bruce Swain, president and chief executive officer of Crawford Company. "Our earnings exceeded the prior year and were supported by weather-related claims activity and disciplined cost management in our International segment. We are encouraged by the strength of our client relationships, the growth in our new business pipeline, and the progress we are making to improve execution across the organization. While lower claims frequency and moderating weather-related activity are expected to pressure fourth-quarter results, our priorities remain clear: drive profitable market-share growth, accelerate our U.S. realignment, strengthen operating discipline, and build the capabilities required for long-term success. We believe these actions will strengthen Crawford's competitive position and support our long-term growth objectives."
Segment Results for the Third Quarter
U.S. Property and Casualty
U.S. Property and Casualty revenues before reimbursements were $76.0 million in the third quarter of 2026, down 0.4% from $76.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, primarily driven by decreases in weather-related claims and staff augmentation levels within our Catastrophe Services business.
The segment had operating earnings of $9.7 million in the 2026 third quarter, decreasing from $9.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. The operating margin was 12.8% in the 2026 quarter, compared with 12.9% in the 2025 quarter. The decrease in operating earnings was primarily driven by the reduction in revenues as compared to the prior year quarter.
U.S. Property and Casualty revenues before reimbursements were $222.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2026, decreasing 7.5% from $240.9 million in the 2025 period, primarily driven by decreases in weather-related claims and staff augmentation levels within our Catastrophe Services business and a decrease in Contractor Connection.
The segment had operating earnings of $24.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2026, decreasing from $27.0 million in the 2025 period. The operating margin was 11.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with 11.2% in the 2025 period. The decrease in operating earnings was primarily driven by the reduction in revenues as compared to the prior year period.
Broadspire
Broadspire segment revenues before reimbursements were $109.0 million in the 2026 third quarter, decreasing 1.5% from $110.6 million in the 2025 third quarter driven by a reduction in casualty claims and subrogation, partially offset by increases in disability claims.
Broadspire operating earnings were $13.0 million in the third quarter of 2026, representing an operating margin of 11.9%, decreasing from $15.3 million, or 13.8% of revenues in the 2025 period. The decrease was due to the decreased revenues as well as an increase in software amortization costs.
Broadspire segment revenues before reimbursements were $323.1 million in the 2026 year-to-date period, increasing 0.2% from $322.4 million in the 2025 period due to increases in disability claims and medical management revenues.
Broadspire operating earnings were $39.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2026, representing an operating margin of 12.2%, decreasing from $41.5 million, or 12.9% of revenues in the 2025 period. The decrease was due to an increase in compensation and software amortization costs, partially offset by a reduction in centralized indirect support expenses.
International Operations
International Operations revenues before reimbursements were $136.7 million in the third quarter of 2026, up 1.0% from $135.3 million in the prior-year quarter. The disposition of the Crawford Legal Services businesses reduced revenues by $4.9 million, while foreign currency exchange rate movements increased revenues by $7.9 million. Excluding the effects of these items, revenues decreased $1.6 million, or 1.2%, from $130.4 million in the third quarter of 2025 to $128.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, driven primarily by a decrease in higher-value third-party administration claims within the U.K., partially offset by increases in third-party administration and weather-related activity within Canada.
Operating earnings were $10.7 million in the 2026 third quarter, increasing from $7.7 million in the 2025 period. The segment's operating margin for the 2026 quarter increased to 7.8% compared with 5.7% in the 2025 quarter driven by improved operating results within Australia, Canada, and Latin America.
International Operations revenues before reimbursements were $406.5 million in the 2026 year-to-date period, up 3.2% from $393.8 million in the 2025 period. The disposition of the Crawford Legal Services businesses reduced revenues by $12.1 million, while foreign currency exchange rate movements increased revenues by $23.5 million. Excluding the effects of these items, revenues increased $1.6 million, or 0.4%, from $378.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 to $379.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, driven primarily by higher weather-related activity in Australia and Asia.
Operating earnings were $25.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2026, increasing from $17.2 million in the 2025 period. The segment's operating margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, increased to 6.3% compared with 4.4% in the 2025 period driven by improved operating results within Australia, Canada, and Asia.
Unallocated Corporate and Shared Costs and Credits, Net
Unallocated corporate costs were $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared with $6.1 million in the same period of 2025. The decrease in the 2026 quarter was primarily due to lower medical self-insurance and compensation expense. Unallocated corporate costs were $17.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $19.3 million in the same period of 2025. The decrease in the 2026 year to date period was primarily due to one-time $3.1 million indirect tax expense incurred in 2025, partially offset by increased compensation expense.
Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses
Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") increased $2.3 million, or 3.2%, in the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared with the 2025 period, primarily due to increases in cloud software costs, insurance, and bad debt expense. SG&A decreased $4.9 million, or 2.2%, in the 2026 year-to-date period as compared with the 2025 period. The decrease was primarily due to a $3.1 million one-time indirect tax expense incurred in 2025 and lower compensation costs, partially offset by a $2.3 million software impairment charge in the 2026 second quarter.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
The Company's consolidated cash and cash equivalents position as of September 30, 2026, totaled $79.0 million, compared with $64.1 million at December 31, 2025. The Company's total debt outstanding as of September 30, 2026, totaled $225.1 million, compared with $189.1 million at December 31, 2025.
The Company's operations provided $29.0 million of cash during the first nine months of 2026, compared with $51.7 million provided in 2025. The decrease in cash provided was primarily driven by increases in billed and unbilled receivables, partially offset by higher earnings compared to prior year.
During the first nine months of 2026, the Company repurchased 1,815,458 shares of CRD-A at an average per-share cost of $11.80 and 108,963 shares of CRD-B at an average per-share cost of $10.25. In the first nine months of 2025, the Company repurchased 263,098 shares of CRD-A and 12,846 shares of CRD-B at an average cost of $10.71 and $10.40, respectively.
Conference Call
As previously announced, Crawford Company will host a conference call on November 3, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2026 results. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-833-461-5787 and using Meeting ID 623275442. A presentation for the November 3, 2026, call can also be found on the investor relations portion of the Company's website, https://ir.crawco.com. The call will be recorded and available for replay through November 10, 2026. You may dial 1-833-309-1852 and use passcode 623275442 to listen to the replay.
Non-GAAP Presentation
In the normal course of business, our operating segments incur certain out-of-pocket expenses that are thereafter reimbursed by our clients. Under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), these out-of-pocket expenses and associated reimbursements are required to be included when reporting expenses and revenues, respectively, in our consolidated results of operations. In the foregoing discussion and analysis of segment results of operations, we do not include a gross up of segment expenses and revenues for these pass-through reimbursed expenses. The amounts of reimbursed expenses and related revenues offset each other in our results of operations with no impact to our net income or operating earnings. A reconciliation of revenues before reimbursements to consolidated revenues determined in accordance with GAAP is self-evident from the face of the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations.
Operating earnings is the primary financial performance measure used by our senior management and chief operating decision maker ("CODM") to evaluate the financial performance of our Company and operating segments, and make resource allocation and certain compensation decisions. Unlike net income, segment operating earnings is not a standard performance measure found in GAAP. We believe this measure is useful to others in that it allows them to evaluate segment and consolidated operating performance using the same criteria used by our senior management and CODM. Consolidated operating earnings represent segment earnings including certain unallocated corporate and shared costs, but before net corporate interest expense, stock option expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, contingent earnout adjustments, non-service pension costs, loss on disposition of businesses, net, software impairment, income taxes, and net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests.
Adjusted EBITDA is not a term defined by GAAP and as a result our measure of adjusted EBITDA might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. However, adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate, assess and benchmark our operational results. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to shareholders of the Company with adjustments for depreciation and amortization, net corporate interest expense, contingent earnout adjustments, non-service pension costs, loss on disposition of businesses, net, software impairment, income taxes, and stock-based compensation expense.
Unallocated corporate and shared costs and credits include expenses and credits related to our chief executive officer and Board of Directors, certain provisions for bad debt allowances or subsequent recoveries such as those related to bankrupt clients, certain unallocated professional fees and certain self-insurance costs and recoveries that are not allocated to our individual operating segments.
Income taxes, net corporate interest expense, stock option expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, contingent earnout adjustments, and non-service pension costs are recurring components of our net income, but they are not considered part of our segment operating earnings because they are managed on a corporate-wide basis. Income taxes are calculated for the Company on a consolidated basis based on statutory rates in effect in the various jurisdictions in which we provide services and vary significantly by jurisdiction. Net corporate interest expense results from capital structure decisions made by senior management and the Board of Directors, affecting the Company as a whole. Stock option expense represents the non-cash costs generally related to stock options and employee stock purchase plan expenses which are not allocated to our operating segments. Amortization expense is a non-cash expense for finite-lived customer-relationship and trade name intangible assets acquired in business combinations. Contingent earnout adjustments relate to changes in the fair value of earnouts associated with our recent acquisitions. Non-service pension costs represent the U.S. and U.K. non-service defined benefit pension costs, which are non-operating in nature as the U.S. plan was frozen in 2002 and the U.K. plans are closed to new participants. None of these costs relate directly to the performance of our services or operating activities and, therefore, are excluded from segment operating earnings to better assess the results of each segment's operating activities on a consistent basis.
A significant portion of our operations are international. These international operations subject us to foreign exchange fluctuations. The following table illustrates revenue as a percentage of total revenue for the major currencies of the geographic areas in which Crawford does business:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Geographic Area
Currency
USD
of total
USD
of total
USD
of total
USD
of total
U.S.
USD
184,918
57.5
186,845
58.0
546,049
57.3
563,365
58.9
U.K.
GBP
41,036
12.8
45,476
14.1
127,220
13.4
134,140
14.0
Canada
CAD
25,222
7.8
22,473
7.0
72,691
7.6
67,518
7.1
Australia
AUD
26,198
8.1
24,116
7.5
72,327
7.6
64,771
6.8
Europe
EUR
18,365
5.7
17,237
5.3
54,255
5.7
49,911
5.2
Rest of World
Various
25,889
8.1
26,024
8.1
80,050
8.4
77,495
8.0
Total Revenues, before
321,628
100.0
322,171
100.0
952,592
100.0
957,200
100.0
Following is a reconciliation of consolidated operating earnings to net income attributable to shareholders of Crawford Company on a GAAP basis:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Operating earnings:
U.S. Property Casualty
9,700
9,800
24,471
27,031
Broadspire
12,974
15,286
39,560
41,465
International Operations
10,668
7,652
25,527
17,203
Unallocated corporate and shared costs, net
(4,510
(6,147
(17,583
(19,268
Consolidated operating earnings
28,832
26,591
71,975
66,431
(Deduct) add:
Net corporate interest expense
(2,893
(3,788
(8,390
(11,590
Stock option expense
(135
(52
(435
(450
Amortization of intangible assets
(1,757
(2,126
(5,323
(5,751
Non-service pension costs
(1,720
(2,363
(5,158
(7,050
Loss on disposition of businesses, net
(1,285
Software impairment
(2,294
Contingent earnout adjustments
(60
180
(503
Income tax provision
(7,327
(5,813
(15,937
(14,138
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling
8
19
28
(75
Net income attributable to shareholders of Crawford
15,008
12,408
33,361
26,874
Following is a reconciliation of net income attributable to shareholders of Crawford Company on a GAAP basis to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Net income attributable to shareholders of
15,008
12,408
33,361
26,874
Add (Deduct):
Depreciation and amortization
9,351
10,084
28,436
29,545
Stock-based compensation
775
1,751
2,302
4,836
Net corporate interest expense
2,893
3,788
8,390
11,590
Non-service pension costs
1,720
2,363
5,158
7,050
Loss on disposition of businesses, net
1,285
Software impairment
2,294
Contingent earnout adjustments
60
(180
503
Income tax provision
7,327
5,813
15,937
14,138
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
37,074
36,267
96,983
94,536
Following is a reconciliation of operating cash flow to free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025:
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands
September 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
Change
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
28,986
51,715
(22,729
Less:
Property Equipment Purchases, net
(4,063
(3,765
(298
Capitalized Software (internal and external costs)
(17,507
(23,821
6,314
Free Cash Flow
7,416
24,129
(16,713
Non-GAAP consolidated results for 2026 and 2025 exclude the non-cash, after-tax adjustments for amortization of intangible assets, non-service-related pension costs, loss on disposition of businesses, net, software impairment, and contingent earnout adjustments.
Following are the reconciliations of GAAP Pretax Earnings, Net Income and Earnings Per Share to related non-GAAP Adjusted figures, which reflect each of 2026 and 2025 before amortization of intangible assets, non-service related pension costs, loss on disposition of businesses, net, software impairment, and contingent earnout adjustments:
Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
(in thousands
Pretax earnings
Net income
Diluted
Diluted
GAAP
22,327
15,008
0.31
0.31
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
1,757
1,482
0.03
0.03
Non-service pension costs
1,720
1,323
0.03
0.03
Non-GAAP Adjusted
25,804
17,813
0.37
0.37
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
(in thousands
Pretax earnings
Net income
Diluted
Diluted
GAAP
18,202
12,408
0.25
0.25
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
2,126
1,814
0.04
0.04
Non-service pension costs
2,363
1,831
0.04
0.04
Contingent earnout adjustments
60
60
Non-GAAP Adjusted
22,751
16,113
0.32
0.32
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
(in thousands
Pretax earnings
Net income
Diluted
Diluted
GAAP
49,270
33,361
0.68
0.68
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
5,323
4,488
0.09
0.09
Non-service pension costs
5,158
3,966
0.08
0.08
Loss on disposition of businesses, net
1,285
1,090
0.02
0.02
Software impairment
2,294
1,695
0.03
0.03
Contingent earnout adjustments
(180
(180
Non-GAAP Adjusted
63,150
44,420
0.91
0.91
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
(in thousands
Pretax earnings
Net income
Diluted earnings per
Diluted
GAAP
41,087
26,874
0.54
0.54
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
5,751
4,814
0.10
0.10
Non-service pension costs
7,050
5,457
0.11
0.11
Contingent earnout adjustments
503
503
0.01
0.01
Non-GAAP Adjusted
54,391
37,648
0.75
0.76
(1) Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components.
Following is information regarding the weighted average shares used in the computation of basic and diluted earnings per share:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Weighted-Average Shares Used to Compute Basic Earnings Per
Class A Common Stock
29,157
30,428
29,540
30,303
Class B Common Stock
18,907
19,142
18,944
19,144
Weighted-Average Shares Used to Compute Diluted Earnings Per
Class A Common Stock
29,603
30,925
30,018
30,805
Class B Common Stock
18,907
19,142
18,944
19,144
Further information regarding the Company's operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, financial position as of September 30, 2026, and cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, is shown on the attached unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
About Crawford Company
Based in Atlanta, Crawford Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is a leading provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities with an expansive network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights for the Class B Common Stock (CRD-B) and protections for the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A). More information is available at www.crawco.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the expected future financial condition, results of operations and earnings outlook of Crawford Company. Statements, both qualitative and quantitative, that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or Crawford Company's present expectations. Accordingly, no one should place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Crawford Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise or not arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. For further information regarding Crawford Company, including factors that could cause our actual financial condition, results or earnings to differ from those described in any forward-looking statements, please read Crawford Company's reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov and in the Investor Relations section of Crawford Company's website at www.crawco.com.
CRAWFORD COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2026
2025
Change
Revenues:
Revenues Before Reimbursements
321,628
322,171
(0
Reimbursements
8,279
10,636
(22
Total Revenues
329,907
332,807
(1
Costs and Expenses:
Costs of Services Provided, Before Reimbursements
222,981
228,379
(2
Reimbursements
8,279
10,636
(22
Total Costs of Services
231,260
239,015
(3
Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses
71,646
69,393
3
Corporate Interest Expense, Net
2,893
3,788
(24
Total Costs and Expenses
305,799
312,196
(2
Other Loss, Net
(1,781
(2,409
(26
Income Before Income Taxes
22,327
18,202
23
Provision for Income Taxes
7,327
5,813
26
Net Income
15,000
12,389
21
Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
8
19
(58
Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of Crawford Company
15,008
12,408
21
Earnings Per Share Basic:
Class A Common Stock
0.31
0.25
24
Class B Common Stock
0.31
0.25
24
Earnings Per Share Diluted:
Class A Common Stock
0.31
0.25
24
Class B Common Stock
0.31
0.25
24
Cash Dividends Per Share:
Class A Common Stock
0.08
0.075
7
Class B Common Stock
0.08
0.075
7
CRAWFORD COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026
2025
Change
Revenues:
Revenues Before Reimbursements
952,592
957,200
(0
Reimbursements
27,465
33,541
(18
Total Revenues
980,057
990,741
(1
Costs and Expenses:
Costs of Services Provided, Before Reimbursements
670,839
674,996
(1
Reimbursements
27,465
33,541
(18
Total Costs of Services
698,304
708,537
(1
Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses
217,452
222,317
(2
Corporate Interest Expense, Net
8,390
11,590
(28
Loss on Disposition of Businesses, Net
1,285
nm
Total Costs and Expenses
925,431
942,444
(2
Other Loss, Net
(5,356
(7,210
(26
Income Before Income Taxes
49,270
41,087
20
Provision for Income Taxes
15,937
14,138
13
Net Income
33,333
26,949
24
Net Loss (Income) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
28
(75
137
Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of Crawford Company
33,361
26,874
24
Earnings Per Share Basic:
Class A Common Stock
0.69
0.54
28
Class B Common Stock
0.69
0.54
28
Earnings Per Share Diluted:
Class A Common Stock
0.68
0.54
26
Class B Common Stock
0.68
0.54
26
Cash Dividends Per Share:
Class A Common Stock
0.23
0.215
7
Class B Common Stock
0.23
0.215
7
CRAWFORD COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of September 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025
(In Thousands, Except Par Values)
September 30,
December 31,
2026
2025
(In thousands, except par value amounts)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and Cash Equivalents
79,032
64,079
Accounts Receivable, Net
124,089
115,661
Unbilled Revenues, at Estimated Billable Amounts
135,813
126,960
Income Taxes Receivable
3,901
4,350
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
37,532
41,362
Total Current Assets
380,367
352,412
Net Property and Equipment
14,832
16,649
Other Assets:
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset, Net
56,634
66,322
Goodwill
76,430
76,569
Intangible Assets Arising from Business Acquisitions, Net
61,073
66,352
Capitalized Software Costs, Net
110,073
112,812
Deferred Income Tax Assets
22,236
24,684
Other Noncurrent Assets
47,462
48,500
Total Other Assets
373,908
395,239
Total Assets
769,107
764,300
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
Current Liabilities:
Short-Term Borrowings
74,500
38,500
Accounts Payable
40,061
39,769
Accrued Compensation and Related Costs
88,780
108,878
Self-Insured Risks
17,642
19,095
Income Taxes Payable
5,052
3,874
Operating Lease Liability
25,534
27,650
Other Accrued Liabilities
38,040
37,970
Deferred Revenues
34,302
33,834
Total Current Liabilities
323,911
309,570
Noncurrent Liabilities:
Long-Term Debt and Finance Leases, Less Current Installments
150,573
150,593
Operating Lease Liability
42,136
53,531
Deferred Revenues
24,447
23,259
Accrued Pension Liabilities
12,760
17,910
Other Noncurrent Liabilities
31,407
38,005
Total Noncurrent Liabilities
261,323
283,298
Shareholders' Investment:
Class A Common Stock, $1.00 Par Value
28,754
29,860
Class B Common Stock, $1.00 Par Value
18,905
19,014
Additional Paid-in Capital
94,056
92,251
Retained Earnings
235,342
233,708
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(191,317
(201,740
Shareholders' Investment Attributable to Shareholders of Crawford Company
185,740
173,093
Noncontrolling Interests
(1,867
(1,661
Total Shareholders' Investment
183,873
171,432
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment
769,107
764,300
Derived from the audited Consolidated Balance Sheet
CRAWFORD COMPANY
SUMMARY RESULTS BY OPERATING SEGMENT WITH DIRECT COMPENSATION AND OTHER EXPENSES
(In Thousands, Except Percentages)
Three Months Ended September 30,
U.S. Property Casualty
Broadspire
International Operations
2026
2025
Change
2026
2025
Change
2026
2025
Change
Revenues Before Reimbursements
75,953
76,227
(0.4
108,965
110,618
(1.5
136,710
135,326
1.0
Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits Non-Employee
46,872
47,170
(0.6
62,011
62,828
(1.3
88,132
91,119
(3.3
% of Revenues Before Reimbursements
61.7
61.9
56.9
56.8
64.5
67.3
Expenses Other than Reimbursements, Direct
19,381
19,257
0.6
33,980
32,504
4.5
37,910
36,555
3.7
% of Revenues Before Reimbursements
25.5
25.3
31.2
29.4
27.7
27.0
Total Operating Expenses
66,253
66,427
(0.3
95,991
95,332
0.7
126,042
127,674
(1.3
Operating Earnings (1)
9,700
9,800
(1.0
12,974
15,286
(15.1
10,668
7,652
39.4
% of Revenues Before Reimbursements
12.8
12.9
11.9
13.8
7.8
5.7
Nine Months Ended September 30,
U.S. Property Casualty
Broadspire
International Operations
2026
2025
Change
2026
2025
Change
2026
2025
Change
Revenues Before Reimbursements
222,903
240,917
(7.5
323,146
322,448
0.2
406,543
393,835
3.2
Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits Non-Employee
137,854
148,958
(7.5
182,959
181,865
0.6
267,460
265,751
0.6
% of Revenues Before Reimbursements
61.8
61.8
56.6
56.4
65.8
67.5
Expenses Other than Reimbursements, Direct
60,578
64,928
(6.7
100,627
99,118
1.5
113,556
110,881
2.4
% of Revenues Before Reimbursements
27.2
27.0
31.1
30.7
27.9
28.2
Total Operating Expenses
198,432
213,886
(7.2
283,586
280,983
0.9
381,016
376,632
1.2
Operating Earnings(1)
24,471
27,031
(9.5
39,560
41,465
(4.6
25,527
17,203
48.4
% of Revenues Before Reimbursements
11.0
11.2
12.2
12.9
6.3
4.4
(1) A non-GAAP financial measurement which represents net income attributable to the applicable reporting segment excluding income taxes, net corporate interest expense, stock option expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, non-service pension costs, contingent earnout adjustments, loss on disposition of businesses, net, software impairment, and certain unallocated corporate and shared costs and credits. See pages 3 and 4 for additional information about segment operating earnings.
CRAWFORD COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Year-to-Date Period Ended September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025
(In Thousands
2026
2025
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
Net income
33,333
26,949
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
28,436
29,545
Software impairment
2,294
Stock-based compensation
2,302
4,836
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
21
1,021
Loss on disposition of businesses, net
1,285
Contingent earnout adjustments
(180
503
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(9,235
13,153
Unbilled revenues, net
(12,389
(3,146
Accrued or prepaid income taxes
2,487
74
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(23,635
(23,557
Deferred revenues
1,471
(272
Accrued retirement costs
(895
5,098
Prepaid expenses and other operating activities
3,691
(2,489
Net cash provided by operating activities
28,986
51,715
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Acquisitions of property and equipment
(4,063
(3,765
Capitalization of computer software costs
(17,507
(23,821
Proceeds from settlement of life insurance policies
295
Proceeds from business dispositions, net of cash
5,307
2,046
Net cash used in investing activities
(16,263
(25,245
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Cash dividends paid
(11,118
(10,639
Payments related to shares received for withholding taxes under employee stock-based
(1,955
Repurchases of common stock
(22,533
(2,953
Increases in short-term and revolving credit facility borrowings
54,000
54,720
Payments on short-term and revolving credit facility borrowings
(18,000
(55,449
Payments of contingent consideration on acquisitions
(95
(1,326
Increases in fiduciary liabilities
1,574
Other financing activities
1,977
1,840
Net provided (used) in financing activities
3,850
(13,807
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
47
123
Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash(1)
16,620
12,786
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year(1)
64,546
56,329
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period(1)
81,166
69,115
Supplemental cash flow information:
Income taxes paid
13,781
13,304
Interest paid
10,001
13,504
(1) The 2026 amounts include beginning restricted cash of $467 at December 31, 2025, and ending restricted cash of $2,134 at September 30, 2026, and the 2025 amounts include beginning restricted cash of $917 at December 31, 2024, and ending restricted cash of $348 at September 30, 2025, which we present as part of "Prepaid expenses and other current assets" on the Balance Sheets.
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Contacts:
For further information regarding this press release, please call Holly Boudreau at (404) 220-4388.