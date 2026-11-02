CXApp Inc. Announces Webcast and Dial-In Details for Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

Chairman and CEO Khurram Sheikh will host the live call on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time; investors may register now and submit questions through the webcast

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI), an enterprise agentic AI platform company, today announced the webcast and dial-in details for its conference call to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 and provide a business update. As previously announced, the call will take place on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

The call will be led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Khurram Sheikh, who is expected to discuss the Company's financial performance, the integration of EngineRoom, commercial and product developments, operating efficiency initiatives and progress toward its previously announced goal of achieving positive operating cash flow by the third quarter of 2027.

Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Wednesday, November 4, 2026 Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Webcast registration and access: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1781669&tp_key=e6b7f14481

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1781669&tp_key=e6b7f14481 Listen by phone (US/Canada toll-free): 800 330 6730

800 330 6730 Listen by phone (direct): +1 646 769 9500

+1 646 769 9500 Passcode: 415343#

Interested parties are encouraged to register for the webcast in advance. It is not necessary to dial in unless you are unable to join the webcast. Phone participants will be in listen-only mode.

Replay

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same link within 48 hours following the conclusion of the call. Additional information is available on the CXAI investor relations website at ir.cxapp.com.

About CXApp Inc.

CXApp Inc. is an enterprise agentic AI platform company focused on helping organizations improve productivity, automate workflows and enhance business performance through artificial intelligence.

The Company's platform combines operational intelligence, analytics, workplace technologies and intelligent automation to deliver measurable business outcomes across enterprise and mid-market organizations.

CXAI serves customers across technology, financial services, healthcare, media and other industries while expanding its AI capabilities through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

www.cxapp.com

CXApp Inc.: marketing@cxapp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of the Company may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative or other variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to future performance of the Company, including projected financial information (which is not audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors), and the future plans, operations and opportunities for the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the demand for the Company's services together with the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors or changes in the business environment in which the Company operates; changes in consumer preferences or the market for the Company's services; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the availability or competition for opportunities for expansion of the Company's business; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of the Company's management team; loss of a major customer and other risks and uncertainties included from time to time in the Company's reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

SOURCE: CXApp Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cxapp-inc.-nasdaq-cxai-announces-webcast-and-dial-in-details-for-1245402