Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - ExpoWorld Ltd. (the "Acquiror") announces that, on October 30, 2026, the Acquiror received a total of 23,328,667 common shares ("Common Shares") of Dune Oil Corp. (the "Company") upon the settlement of $3.749 million of convertible debentures of the Company, including all principal and interest, held by the Acquiror in Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per Common Share (the "Conversion"). Upon completion of the Conversion, the Acquiror's beneficial ownership of the Company was approximately 13.99% of the outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. The Acquiror did not own or control any Common Shares prior to the Conversion.
The Common Shares are held for investment purposes. The Acquiror may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.
This press release is being issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators. The Company is located at Suite 700-838 West Hastings St. Vancouver, BC, V6C 0A6. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on the Company profile on the SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by calling the Acquiror's office at 647-838-2700.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322180