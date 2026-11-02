Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - ExpoWorld Ltd. (the "Acquiror") announces that, on October 30, 2026, the Acquiror received a total of 23,328,667 common shares ("Common Shares") of Dune Oil Corp. (the "Company") upon the settlement of $3.749 million of convertible debentures of the Company, including all principal and interest, held by the Acquiror in Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per Common Share (the "Conversion"). Upon completion of the Conversion, the Acquiror's beneficial ownership of the Company was approximately 13.99% of the outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. The Acquiror did not own or control any Common Shares prior to the Conversion.

The Common Shares are held for investment purposes. The Acquiror may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

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