

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), the parent company of Google, is selling EUR 6 billion ($6.7 billion) in bonds as it seeks to tap investor demand amid growing concerns over the cost of artificial intelligence investments and their potential returns.



The offering is divided into seven tranches, with total investor demand exceeding EUR 17 billion. The bonds have maturities ranging from two to 19 years and include six fixed-rate tranches and one floating-rate tranche.



This marks Alphabet's second euro-denominated bond sale this year, following a EUR 9 billion offering in May. The company said proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes, including potentially repaying outstanding debt.



Alphabet expects capital expenditure to reach as much as $205 billion this year, largely reflecting investments in AI infrastructure and data centres. The bond sale comes after technology stocks faced pressure, with the Nasdaq falling 5 percent in October amid concerns over heavy AI spending.



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