Bahrain EDB: During Gateway Gulf 2026: Beyon Announces Expansion of Green Data Centre Portfolio to Three Centres as Solar Investment Accelerates

During Gateway Gulf 2026: Beyon Announces Expansion of Green Data Centre Portfolio to Three Centres as Solar Investment Accelerates

-Latest phase will deliver 2.5 GWh of clean energy annually and reduce CO2 emissions by more than 1,585 tonnes each year

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyon has announced the expansion of its green data centre portfolio, with a third data centre set to become fully powered by renewable energy following the completion of Phase 5 of the Beyon Solar Park programme. Announced during Gateway Gulf 2026 in the presence of H.E. Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of Beyon Group, the milestone represents the latest advancement in Beyon's long-term investment in sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

Developed in partnership with Almoayyed Solar, Phase 5 represents an investment of approximately BD544,500 and will extend across 14,000 square meters, incorporating 2,292 solar panels. The installation has a total capacity of 1.5 MWp. Once completed in the coming months, the installation is expected to generate approximately 2.5 GWh of clean energy annually and reduce carbon emissions by more than 1,585 tonnes of CO2 each year.

The completion of Phase 5 will bring the number of Beyon green data centres powered by renewable energy to three, further strengthening the Group's sustainable digital infrastructure. As demand for data, cloud and digital services continues to grow, this expansion supports Beyon's ambition to develop resilient, high-performance infrastructure while progressively reducing the environmental impact associated with its operations.

The Solar programme has also continued to expand beyond Beyon's Data centres. During 2026, Beyon successfully completed Phase 4, extending renewable energy adoption to Total CX's Customer Contact Centre, making it the first green contact centre in Bahrain.

The latest development builds on the milestone announced at Gateway Gulf 2025, when Phase 3 of the Solar Park enabled Beyon's Tier III Certified Data Center in Hamala to operate entirely on renewable energy. The continued investment reflects a multi-year programme to increase the contribution of clean energy across Beyon's infrastructure and support customers pursuing their own sustainability and ESG objectives.

Beyon Group CEO Andrew Kvaalseth said, "Data centres are increasingly fundamental to the digital economy, and we believe their continued expansion should go hand in hand with a more sustainable approach to powering critical infrastructure. Reaching three green data centres represents an important milestone in that journey and reflects the scale and consistency of our investment in renewable energy. As we continue to grow our digital infrastructure, sustainability and resilience will remain integral to how we invest for the future."

Almoayyed International Group Chairman Mohammed Almoayyed said, "Our partnership with Beyon continues to demonstrate the potential of long-term collaboration to deliver renewable energy infrastructure at meaningful scale. The successive phases of the Solar Park programme reflect a clear and sustained commitment to clean energy, and we are pleased to support Beyon as it continues to expand the programme across its critical infrastructure."

Beyon and Almoayyed Solar's collaboration forms part of a long-term programme to expand the use of renewable energy across the group's infrastructure. The continued expansion reinforces Beyon's commitment to integrating renewable energy into its infrastructure and contributing to the Kingdom of Bahrain's sustainability and carbon-reduction ambitions.

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ABOUT BEYON:

Beyon is a global technology group, dedicated to bringing technology closer to people and businesses with best-in-class connectivity and digital solutions. As a group, Beyon is focused on creating a prosperous digital growth portfolio through its subsidiary companies Batelco, Beyon Money, Beyon Cyber, Beyon Solutions, and Beyon Connect. Beyon also supports a successful group of international investments, subsidiaries and affiliates in several locations including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, the Maldives, The Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Diego Garcia, St. Helena, Ascension Island, and the Falkland Islands.

Beyon is a listed entity on the Bahrain Bourse, for more information visit www.beyon.com

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