AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, the world's leading destination for the Blue Economy, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Iceland Ocean Cluster (IOC), a leading ocean-based business accelerator and innovation hub.

The agreement creates a collective framework between AltaSea's 35-acre ocean technology campus in Los Angeles and IOC's internationally recognized innovation ecosystem in Reykjavik. The organizations will focus on accelerating ocean-based climate solutions, supporting blue economy entrepreneurs, advancing marine research and commercialization, and expanding education and workforce development opportunities in Los Angeles, Iceland, and Port districts across the world.

"Los Angeles and Iceland are both global leaders in showing that ocean innovation can drive climate solutions, create good jobs, and build more resilient coastal communities," said AltaSea President CEO Terry Tamminen. "This partnership brings together two powerful blue economy ecosystems to help continue to grow the blue economy and scale ocean-based ideas into real-world solutions."

IOC is a business accelerator and innovation hub that works with startups, entrepreneurs, established companies, researchers, and international partners to create value in the blue economy. The organization is best known for helping advance the "100% Fish" movement, which promotes full utilization of marine resources by transforming parts of the fish that were once discarded into food, health, beauty, fashion, and other high-value products.

Similar to AltaSea's campus, IOC operates its Ocean Cluster House in Reykjavik a hub for over 70 startups and growing businesses working across sustainable ocean industries.

"The Iceland Ocean Cluster was built on the same core concept of AltaSea that community and collaboration can unlock new and novel value from our oceans while promoting sustainability and innovation," said IOC CEO Alexandra Leeper. "AltaSea has created an extraordinary model in Los Angeles, and we are excited to continue our collaboration. This partnership creates meaningful opportunities to share knowledge and work together to grow companies and ideas that create sustainable value from the ocean."

Under the MOU, AltaSea and IOC will collaborate across several key initiatives, including:

Knowledge Exchange: Share best practices, research findings, and technological advancements in marine bioproducts and sustainable utilization;

Share best practices, research findings, and technological advancements in marine bioproducts and sustainable utilization; Joint Research and Development: Explore joint research and development projects focused on marine bioproducts, bioprocessing technologies, ocean technology, and blue AI;

Explore joint research and development projects focused on marine bioproducts, bioprocessing technologies, ocean technology, and blue AI; Innovation and Commercialization: Foster innovation and commercialization in marine industries;

Foster innovation and commercialization in marine industries; Education and Training: Explore education and training programs to prepare the next generation of professionals in the blue economy and ocean innovation; and

Explore education and training programs to prepare the next generation of professionals in the blue economy and ocean innovation; and Sustainable Practices: Promoting regenerative use of the world's oceans.

The partners will establish a Joint Steering Committee with representatives from both AltaSea and IOC to oversee implementation of the MOU over its five-year horizon. The committee will meet bi-annually to review progress, identify new opportunities, and address challenges.

Editor's note: Photos for media use can be found here

About AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles

AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, located on 35 acres at North America's leading seaport by both container volume and cargo value, is an ocean technology campus that has become the hub for marine science, research, and education. AltaSea has 27 tenants exclusively focused on ocean innovation and research collaborations with numerous colleges and universities, including USC and UCLA all finding solutions to climate change through the ocean. AltaSea is dedicated to accelerating scientific collaboration, advancing an emerging blue economy through business innovation and job creation, and inspiring the next generation, all for a more sustainable, just, and equitable world. For more information on AltaSea, please visit: https://altasea.org.

About the Iceland Ocean Cluster

The Iceland Ocean Cluster pioneered the 100% Fish movement and connects entrepreneurs, companies, researchers, and other actors in the blue economy. It has more than 60 tenants, working side by side to develop innovative solutions and foster new collaborations in the blue economy. Its work focuses on marine innovation, full utilisation of seafood resources, and international collaboration through the global Sister Ocean Cluster network. For more information on Iceland Ocean Cluster, please visit: https://sjavarklasinn.is/en/.

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Jacob Scott

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