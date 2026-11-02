LG Electronics USA Highlights Key Benefits of New U.S. Cyber Trust Mark Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / As the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) moves forward with finalizing technical requirements, testing procedures and label designs for the new U.S. Cyber Trust Mark, LG Electronics USA expressed strong support for the implementation of the consumer-facing IoT cybersecurity labeling program.

According to the FCC, the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark is designed to help consumers identify eligible connected products that meet the program's cybersecurity requirements. Last week, in a crescendo to Cybersecurity Awareness Month, LG joined the FCC and industry stakeholders at a special Cyber Trust Mark event convened by the Consumer Technology Association.

LG highlighted the voluntary program's benefits to consumers and the industry: transparency, consumer awareness, market incentives, consistency, trust and confidence.

Transparency: By displaying clear and standardized labels on products, manufacturers will help consumers make more informed choices about the security and privacy implications of their purchases.

By displaying clear and standardized labels on products, manufacturers will help consumers make more informed choices about the security and privacy implications of their purchases. Consumer Awareness: The labeling program will help inform consumers about potential risks and encourage them to prioritize security when selecting connected devices. This will help promote a culture of security-conscious consumers, driving demand for more secure products.

The labeling program will help inform consumers about potential risks and encourage them to prioritize security when selecting connected devices. This will help promote a culture of security-conscious consumers, driving demand for more secure products. Market Incentives: The labeling program will create incentives for manufacturers to prioritize cybersecurity in their connected devices. As consumers become more aware of the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark, manufacturers will be motivated to invest more in robust security measures to meet consumer demand and gain a competitive edge. This will help drive overall improvement in the security standards of IoT devices available in the market.

The labeling program will create incentives for manufacturers to prioritize cybersecurity in their connected devices. As consumers become more aware of the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark, manufacturers will be motivated to invest more in robust security measures to meet consumer demand and gain a competitive edge. This will help drive overall improvement in the security standards of IoT devices available in the market. Standardization and Consistency: By establishing standardized criteria for assessing IoT security, this program will help ensure consistent and reliable information for consumers across different products and manufacturers. With the industry aligned on common security standards, the program will foster a more secure and interoperable IoT ecosystem.

By establishing standardized criteria for assessing IoT security, this program will help ensure consistent and reliable information for consumers across different products and manufacturers. With the industry aligned on common security standards, the program will foster a more secure and interoperable IoT ecosystem. Trust and Confidence: The labeling program will enhance consumer trust and confidence in connected devices. When consumers can easily identify labeled products that meet specific security requirements, they will be more likely to trust those devices and rely on them for critical functions.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has appointed Commissioner Olivia Trusty to lead the Commission's rollout and implementation of the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark program. She will work closely with the FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau and the program's administrators as the voluntary cybersecurity labeling program moves toward use by manufacturers and consumers.

For its part, by supporting this voluntary labeling program, LG Electronics USA aims to contribute to increased transparency, consumer awareness, and the overall improvement of IoT security. "LG believes the new U.S. Cyber Trust Mark will play a vital role in empowering American consumers to make informed decisions, promoting a more secure market and fostering trust in connected devices," said LG Electronics USA Senior Vice President John I. Taylor.

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SOURCE: LG Electronics USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/lg-electronics-usa-highlights-key-benefits-of-new-u.s.-cyber-trust-mar-1245430