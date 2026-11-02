

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.440 billion, or $3.22 per share. This compares with $144 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 20.0% to $4.498 billion from $5.626 billion last year.



Corebridge Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.440 Bln. vs. $144 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.22 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $4.498 Bln vs. $5.626 Bln last year.



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