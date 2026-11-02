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PR Newswire
02.11.2026 23:06 Uhr
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Abracon, LLC: Abracon Expands Digital Customer Experience with New Website Accounts Designed for Engineers

Abracon Expands Digital Customer Experience with New Website Accounts Designed for Engineers

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abracon, a leading global manufacturer of frequency control, timing, power, magnetics, RF, antenna, and connectivity solutions, today launched website accounts that give engineers and design teams a more personalized way to explore products and manage their interactions with the company, including the ability to request or purchase samples and download support files.

With a free Abracon account, engineers can:

  • Request or purchase samples of eligible parts for evaluation
  • Download support files, including 3D models, symbols, footprints, and simulation files
  • View order history and status updates, including tracking information, for samples and purchases placed on abracon.com

Together, these features help engineers move more efficiently from initial component research to design validation.

"As customer expectations continue to evolve, Abracon remains committed to investing in digital tools that make it easier to engage with our products and services," said Kevin Lemon, Vice President of Global Product and Marketing at Abracon. "This new account functionality is another step toward a seamless experience at every stage of the design journey."

The accounts complement Abracon's established sales and distribution channels, which continue to play an important role in helping customers research, design, and purchase. They also build on the company's recent investments in website search, online product accessibility, and e-commerce.

Website accounts are the foundation for the enhanced digital experience Abracon will continue to build as the platform evolves. Create an account at www.abracon.com today to start using these features and to access new capabilities as they are added.

For more information about Abracon and its product portfolio, visit www.abracon.com.

About Abracon, LLC | Innovation For Tomorrow's Designs

Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon is a trusted supplier of leading-edge and innovative electronic components including Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions. Servicing world-class companies across data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, consumer, aerospace, and defense industries, Abracon accelerates customers' time-to-market by providing unmatched product solutions, technical expertise, and service excellence.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/abracon-expands-digital-customer-experience-with-new-website-accounts-designed-for-engineers-302927005.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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