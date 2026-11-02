SKIL Brings New PWRCORE GO Compact Tools and Versatile 20V Power Tools to DIY CON 2026

SKIL to connect with DIY creators through interactive activities and networking opportunities

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / SKIL, a trusted leader in power tools with more than 100 years of innovation, will bring its newest tools and interactive experiences to DIY CON 2026, November 6-8.

At Booths C4020 and C4024, attendees can explore the new PWRCORE GO compact tool lineup, experience hands-on demonstrations of SKIL's versatile 20V power tools and connect with fellow DIY enthusiasts and creators.

"We're focused on developing innovative tools that make it easier for people to take on projects with confidence," said Craig Hanba, vice president, SKIL business segment. "DIY CON gives SKIL a great opportunity to put our latest tools directly into the hands of DIY enthusiasts and creators, hear their feedback and build stronger connections with this growing community."

PWRCORE GO brings compact convenience to everyday tasks

Headlining the SKIL experience is PWRCORE GO, a new collection of five compact, USB-C rechargeable tools designed to bridge the gap between manual hand tools and full-size power tools. Combining convenience, portability and ease of use, the lineup makes everyday tasks easier to take on and includes:

Power Driver: Delivers 3-in-1 versatility for impact driving, drilling and screwdriving, making everyday projects easier to tackle.

Delivers 3-in-1 versatility for impact driving, drilling and screwdriving, making everyday projects easier to tackle. Powered Hex Key: The industry's first powered hex key takes the effort out of furniture assembly and tightening hex fasteners.

The industry's first powered hex key takes the effort out of furniture assembly and tightening hex fasteners. Dual Drive Ratchet Wrench: Features a dual-drive head for ratchet sockets and screwdriving bits, simplifying automotive, bicycle and household repairs.

Features a dual-drive head for ratchet sockets and screwdriving bits, simplifying automotive, bicycle and household repairs. Precision Screwdriver All-In-One Workstation: Keeps tools organized for detailed electronics and small-device repairs.

Keeps tools organized for detailed electronics and small-device repairs. Compact Travel Inflator: Provides convenient, portable inflation for tires, sports equipment and more.

Compact enough to store in a drawer, PWRCORE GO tools offer convenient, easy-to-use solutions for everyday tasks without the bulk of traditional power tools.

Get hands-on with SKIL's versatile 20V power tools

At the SKIL Demo Station, attendees can put a variety of 20V power tools to the test and experience firsthand how they can take on home improvement and DIY projects, including:

20V Brushless 18Ga Brad Nailer Kit (NA1810D-11) - Features a lightweight, balanced design for enhanced control, maneuverability and visibility, this tool is ideal for installing quarter round, door and window trim, molding, casing and other detailed finish carpentry applications. Brushless 12V/20V 1/2 In. Compact Impact Wrench, 20V Kit (IW6380D-11) - Delivers powerful torque in a compact design for automotive maintenance, tire changes and other fastening projects requiring an impact wrench. 12V/20V Brushless Flip Drill, 20V Kit (DL6300D-12) - Features an innovative flip-head design that allows users to switch between drilling and driving applications, helping streamline projects that require frequent bit changes. Brushless 20V Compact Multi-Head Drill Driver Kit (QD6293B-10) - Offers a versatile, compact 4-in-1 solution for drilling and driving applications, with interchangeable heads designed to help users work in a variety of spaces and configurations.

Connecting with the DIY creator community

Throughout DIY CON, SKIL will host a Hat Bar at its booth where attendees can receive SKIL hats with custom patches. The interactive experience will take place from 1-5 p.m. on November 6 - 8 and give DIY creators an opportunity to showcase their personal brands while connecting with SKIL and fellow attendees.

On Friday, November 6, SKIL will also sponsor an influencer mixer and networking event, bringing DIY creators together to build relationships and explore opportunities for future collaboration.

Visit SKIL at Booths C4020 and C4024 during DIY CON, November 6-8, to discover the latest tools, experience hands-on demonstrations and connect with the SKIL team.

For more information about SKIL and its complete lineup of power tools, visit www.skil.com.

# # #

About SKIL

As the inventor of the handheld circular saw, SKIL has been building innovative products for over 100 years. With easy-to-use tools and smart technology, SKIL gives you the power to take on anything. For more information, visit skil.com.

PR Contact:

Matt Parry, Mower, M: 315.409.3127, mparry@mower.com

SOURCE: SKIL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/skil-brings-new-pwrcore-gotm-compact-tools-and-versatile-20v-power-too-1245500