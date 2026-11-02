Topcon Positioning Systems announces that Topcon Positioning Group in Italy has entered into a scientific sponsorship agreement with the Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape (SABAP), a branch of the Italian Ministry of Culture, to support the documentation, real-time monitoring, and enhancement of the recently discovered Basilica of Vitruvius site in Fano, Italy. The sponsorship has two objectives: to support the Superintendency with surveying and data-capture activities at the excavation site, and to enable the development of a digital twin to support further research and new ways of presenting and interpreting the site.

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Andrea Pessina (left) of the Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape (SABAP) and Ivan Di Federico (right) of Topcon are pictured during the signing of a scientific sponsorship agreement between Topcon Positioning Group in Italy and SABAP, a branch of the Italian Ministry of Culture. The agreement supports the documentation, real-time monitoring and enhancement of the recently discovered Basilica of Vitruvius site in Fano, Italy. A 3D model of the Vitruvius column is shown.

Topcon technologies, including 3D laser scanning, GNSS surveying, photogrammetry, mobile mapping, ground-penetrating radar, and digital workflow software, will be applied to the project, together with training and scientific coordination.

Ivan Di Federico, president and CEO of Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., said, "We are thrilled to support the Italian Ministry of Culture's SABAP by contributing geospatial technology to help preserve and document the Basilica of Vitruvius. The discovery of this 2,000-year-old site, associated with a figure of such historical importance as Vitruvius, is truly significant. Through our geospatial and reality-capture technologies, a digital twin will be created to support research, conservation, and public engagement, providing lasting value for archaeology, academia, and cultural heritage."

Andrea Pessina, superintendent of SABAP Ancona and Pesaro-Urbino, said, "We are pleased to have the technological support of Topcon on this important initiative. Advanced surveying and digital technologies will enhance our ability to study, preserve, and share this extraordinary archaeological discovery with the scientific community and the public."

Additional information about Topcon is available at topconpositioning.com.

About Topcon Positioning Systems

Topcon Positioning Systems is an innovation company focused on delivering precision technologies and workflow solutions for the global construction, geomatics, and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Systems (topconpositioning.com) is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. Its European head office is in Zoetermeer, Netherlands. Parent company Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About the Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape for the Provinces of Ancona and Pesaro-Urbino

The Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape for the Provinces of Ancona and Pesaro-Urbino is a regional office of Italy's Ministry of Culture responsible for the protection, conservation and promotion of archaeological, architectural, artistic and landscape heritage throughout the provinces of Ancona and Pesaro-Urbino. Additional information is available at sabapancona.cultura.gov.it.

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