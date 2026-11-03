Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Complete Defense Solutions ("CDS") today directed Complete Financial Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: CFSU) ("CFS" or the "Company") shareholders to a new video from Ai Arsenals, Inc. ("AiA"), that explains AiA plans for secured AI compute and defense manufacturing services.

On October 6, 2026, the Company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CDS, entered into a Binding Letter of Intent under which CDS would acquire newly issued AiA Series A Preferred Stock intended to equal 9% of AiA's total valuation at the time of completing the proposed transaction, in exchange for the Company's Series A Defense Preferred Stock (the "Exchange"). The video is intended to help CFS shareholders understand the business and service offerings provided by Ai Arsenals.

"While the proposed transaction is pending, CDS and AiA are working to align CDS's defense M&A strategy with the advanced manufacturing solutions, and resilient energy solutions to all companies CDS may acquire," said Ken Tapp, a Director of Complete Defense Solutions. "The defense manufacturers that CDS is focused on acquiring need more than capital to meet their growth goals. They need secured AI compute, AI-ready manufacturing facilities at sovereign secured locations that are most convenient for them to scale. That is what Ai Arsenals is working to build, and I recorded this video to speak directly to the leaders of those companies, and other U.S. defense company executives, about how to implement current and future AI manufacturing solutions."

Watch Video: "A Message to America's Defense Manufacturers" from Ken Tapp: AiArsenals.com/newsroom

"In October we put the Binding Letter of Intent with Ai Arsenals on the record," said Jeff Gabrelcik, CEO of Complete Financial Solutions, Inc. "Today we are describing what we intend to acquire: a shared foundation of provided sovereign AI and manufacturing solutions that AiA plans to provide, which a single defense manufacturer may find it difficult to build on its own."

CFSU Supplemental Information Report Pursuant to OTCID Disclosure Guidelines (October 5, 2026)

CFS and CDS continue to evaluate strategic AI and defense partnerships, acquisition targets, AI-driven manufacturing investment opportunities, and advanced technology relationships, while maintaining appropriate confidentiality around proprietary, commercial and defense-related information. Due to non-disclosure agreements in place with CFS, CDS, AiA and other companies in the defense industry and financial markets, information provided to the public is limited to only what is permitted. The companies will continue to provide educational media to shareholders in order to keep them abreast of the progress made and the business plans.

About Complete Financial Solutions, Inc.

Complete Financial Solutions, Inc. is a U.S.-based holding company focused on strategic opportunities across defense, aerospace, space, advanced technology, manufacturing, infrastructure and related markets. The Company acquires businesses focused on National and Economic Security Priorities, creating strategies and partnerships with government, military, and law enforcement agencies to accelerate initiatives ensuring national security and safety.

Complete Financial Solutions - Web Site

About Complete Defense Solutions, Inc.

Complete Defense Solutions is a management holding company with a strategy centered on connecting institutional capital, next generation military technology, AI driven defense manufacturing and strategic relationships to support scalable domestic defense capabilities.

Complete Defense Solutions - Web Site

About Ai Arsenals, Inc.

Ai Arsenals, Inc. is a sovereign secure AI and defense manufacturing company. It integrates sovereign secure AI compute, TS/SCI-capable mission operations, adjacent advanced defense manufacturing, technology transition, allied technology on-shoring, industrial mobilization capability and resilient energy infrastructure at secured locations across the United States.

Ai Arsenals - Web Site

About NSPM-11

In June 2026, the White House issued National Security Presidential Memorandum 11 (NSPM-11), a directive that fundamentally changes how the Department of War, the Intelligence Community, and other national security agencies acquire and use artificial intelligence.

NSPM-11 - Web Site

Forward-Looking Statements

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not historical facts and that relate to future events, plans, or expectations of Complete Financial Solutions, Inc. (the "Company"), Complete Defense Solutions, Inc. and Ai Arsenals, Inc. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of due diligence, agreement on the Exchange Amount, and the closing of the proposed transaction with Ai Arsenals, Inc.; the risk that the parties do not agree on the Exchange Amount or that the Letter is terminated; AiA's ability to finance, develop, accredit and operate manufacturing facilities, secured AI compute and power infrastructure, none of which is assured; the absence of any definitive agreement governing the services described in this release; AiA's ability to obtain US government sponsorships and accreditations; the availability, cost, licensing and timing of power technologies, including micro-reactors and small modular reactors; whether CDS completes any acquisition of a defense manufacturer, and whether any such company uses AiA's services; AiA's limited operating history and lack of revenue; the absence of any public market for, and the uncertain value of, the AiA Series A Preferred Stock; the need for zoning approvals, entitlements, the need for substantial funding; dilution to the Company's stockholders from the issuance of Series A Defense Preferred Stock; uncertainty as to whether NSPM-11 or other government policies will result in contracts or revenue for the Company, CDS or AiA; the limited trading volume and volatility of the Company's common stock; the Company's ability to obtain adequate financing, execute its business plan, complete proposed transactions, obtain required regulatory approvals, attract and retain key personnel, and compete effectively, as well as general economic, market, and industry conditions. The Company is not a reporting company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and does not file periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the statutory safe harbor for forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 is not available to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement.

The Exchange has not closed. It remains subject to a 90-day due diligence period that began on October 4, 2026, and to an Exchange Amount, which has not been fixed, to be agreed in writing at or before closing. There can be no assurance that the Exchange will close. There is no definitive agreement for AiA to provide services to CDS or to any company CDS may acquire, and CDS has not acquired any such company. The video is intended to help shareholders understand the business AiA plans to conduct and the services it intends to offer. AiA is an early-stage company with a limited operating history and no revenue, and the facilities, secured AI compute, power and AI tools described in the video are plans, not current operations. Information in this release and in the video about AiA and its plans was provided by AiA and has not been independently verified by the Company

Disclosure information about the Company is available through the Company's OTC Markets profile page at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CFSU/disclosure, and readers are encouraged to review all available disclosure before making any investment decision. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Information contained on, or accessible through, the websites and video referenced in this release is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this release. Third-party statistics cited in this release are drawn from the sources linked and have not been independently verified by the Company. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

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