Xinhua Silk Road: Foreign journalists explore Yuhang's innovation-driven development

BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Journalists from South Korean, Turkish, U.S. and Cuban media outlets visited several hi-tech companies and modern agricultural demonstration parks in Yuhang District, Hangzhou, on October 26-28.

Through site visits and hands-on experiences, they gained firsthand insights into Yuhang's progress in integrating technological and industrial innovation.

They began their tour at Scantech, a leading comprehensive 3D solutions provider, where they explored and experienced 3D visual digitization technologies on October 26.

After trying out a 3D scanner, Isaura Diez, a journalist with Cuba's Prensa Latina news agency, said this was her first time using a scanner, and was deeply impressed by both the device and the technology behind it. What particularly impressed her were its wide-ranging applications, including in the medical and industrial fields, she added.

On October 27, the group visited RoboCT Technology, a national high-tech enterprise dedicated to the development and application of exoskeleton robotics, to learn about the research, development and practical applications of exoskeleton robots.

At RoboCT, they learned how exoskeletons help patients with lower-limb impairments from spinal cord injuries and strokes stand and walk again, and saw brain-computer interface technology enabling thought-controlled rehabilitation.

After trying on the GoGo-H Pro exoskeleton, a reporter from Turkish newspaper Aydinlik praised the equipment for its incredibly light weight. It felt just like a part of my own body, he said, adding that what impressed him was experiencing firsthand how China's advanced technologies are being used to improve people's lives.

At Xynova, a leading supplier of key components in the humanoid robotics sector, Dan Sandoval, a contract photographer of the Associated Press, put on its high-DoF dexterous hand product Flex 2. He said the product could perform all the movements that a human hand can make and he hoped to see it applied in an increasingly wide range of scenarios in the future.

The journalists later visited the Qianxi eco-friendly agricultural demonstration park in Jingshan Town. There, they learned how digital rice seedling cultivation and AI-powered management systems are being applied throughout the entire rice production process.

As Hangzhou's new urban center, Yuhang is advancing technological and industrial integration, driving momentum in the digital economy, cutting-edge technologies, urban-rural development and rural revitalization.

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