JDEnergy Named BNEF Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer for Seventh Consecutive Quarter

XI'AN, China, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JDEnergy has retained its place on BloombergNEF's (BNEF) Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer list for Q4 2026, marking its seventh consecutive appearance. With BNEF raising its assessment standards and placing greater emphasis on project bankability and proven delivery records, JDEnergy's continued inclusion reflects its established project track record in the international energy storage market.

JDEnergy specialises in string PCS technology, with a product portfolio spanning modular eBlock energy storage systems and prefabricated BESS solutions featuring string PCS architecture. This architecture enables independent control of individual battery strings, helping improve energy utilisation, system efficiency and availability while simplifying maintenance. The solutions serve a range of applications, including utility-scale energy storage, commercial and industrial (C&I) facilities, and solar-plus-storage projects.

JDEnergy has obtained multiple international certifications covering product safety, grid code compliance and technical performance. Its systems are designed to comply with local grid codes and regulatory requirements and operate under different environmental conditions across Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. JDEnergy has delivered energy storage products to more than 15 countries and regions, supporting applications such as grid flexibility, renewable energy integration and industrial energy management. Its growing international project portfolio reflects the company's experience in meeting diverse technical requirements and customer needs.

Local technical support is an important part of JDEnergy's international operations. Working with regional partners, JDEnergy provides technical coordination, commissioning support and after-sales services to help customers navigate local grid requirements and maintain reliable system operation. This combination of standardised products and local expertise supports project delivery and long-term operation.

As energy storage markets mature, developers and investors are placing greater emphasis on system reliability, operational performance, lifecycle costs and long-term returns. JDEnergy plans to further expand its presence in key international markets, working with local partners to deliver commercially viable energy storage projects and support the integration of renewable energy into power systems.

About JDEnergy

JDEnergy is a leader in smart energy storage across the value chain, offering integrated products and services for utility-scale and C&I applications. With capabilities spanning R&D, manufacturing, system integration, project delivery and intelligent operation, JDEnergy is committed to accelerating the deployment of energy storage and supporting the global transition toward a cleaner, more reliable and more sustainable power system.

Learn more about JDEnergy: www.jdenergy.com

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