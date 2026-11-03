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PR Newswire
03.11.2026 05:00 Uhr
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YR Fitness to Showcase New Strength Equipment at FIBO 2027

YR Fitness to Showcase New Strength Equipment at FIBO 2027

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YR Fitness, a China-based strength equipment manufacturer whose strength machines are 100% originally designed, developed and manufactured in-house, will showcase new equipment at FIBO 2027, April 8-11 at Exhibition Centre Cologne, Germany. Visitors can meet the YR team at Booth 9E67.

The machines have completed key internal testing and continue YR's approach since 1997: designing equipment around how people actually move and train.

Original Design That Can Be Felt

YR independently handles the design, R&D, testing and manufacturing of its strength equipment.

For YR, original design is not simply about appearance. Equipment is developed around movement paths, resistance, ergonomics and target-muscle engagement.

Examples include specially designed cams that help maintain resistance through more of the movement and independent converging and diverging paths based on natural body motion.

A machine should not only look different. It should feel different when someone trains on it.

YR Fitness holds more than 200 product patents, reflecting nearly three decades of investment in original strength-equipment design and development.

Designed, Trained On, Refined

Founder George Yang, YR's chief designer and a lifelong athlete, regularly trains on the equipment he helps design.

His development process follows a continuous cycle:

Design. Build. Train. Adjust. Train again.

Movement, resistance, ergonomics and details are repeatedly evaluated through real training. If something does not look, feel or move as expected, it goes back for refinement.

"We don't start by asking how others build the machine," George said. "We start by asking how the body should move."

Only products that satisfy the team both visually and in training move forward.

Meet YR at FIBO 2027

YR invites gym owners, distributors, trainers and athletes to visit Booth 9E67, try the new machines and speak directly with the product team.

YR also meets customers at major industry events:

  • FIBO, Germany: global fitness brands and product innovation.
  • The HFA Show, United States: gym owners and club operators.
  • China Sport Show, China: fitness equipment and manufacturing.
  • Dubai Muscle Show, UAE: the Middle East fitness market.

The goal is simple: meet the people who use and sell the equipment, hear what they need, and bring those conversations back into the product.

About YR Fitness

Founded in 1997, YR Fitness provides one-stop commercial gym equipment solutions across strength equipment, cardio and accessories. YR is particularly specialized in original strength-equipment design, supported by in-house R&D and manufacturing.

Website: www.yanrefitness.com

Contact:
YR Fitness
sales@yanrefitness.com
+86 186 2119 7751

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yr-fitness-to-showcase-new-strength-equipment-at-fibo-2027-302927307.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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