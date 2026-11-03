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ACCESS Newswire
03.11.2026 06:02 Uhr
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TikaMobile Launches TikaValue and Outcomes for Scientific Account Planning With Health Systems and Payers

Medical Affairs Teams Get a Dedicated Workspace for Non-Promotional IDN and Payer Engagement, Kept Separate From Commercial Target Lists

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / TikaMobile today launched TikaValue and Outcomes, a scientific account planning workspace for Medical Affairs teams that engage with integrated delivery networks (IDNs) and payers. It gives medical teams their own home for account plans, stakeholders, and engagement history, separate from commercial market access activity. TikaValue and Outcomes is part of TikaMobile's Medical Affairs OS, a connected set of products built for Medical Affairs teams.

Health systems and payers increasingly shape how therapies reach patients, and Medical Affairs teams are expected to engage them strategically. Much of that work, though, still lives in personal trackers and slide decks.

TikaValue and Outcomes brings each account into focus, with linked hospitals and plans, key stakeholders, and recent interactions in one view. Teams build scientific account plans, record each engagement against them, and see formulary context alongside, while leaders track progress across territories.

"The relationship between Medical Affairs and health systems is changing, and medical teams need tools built for that work," said Manish Sharma, CEO of TikaMobile. "We believe this is the future of scientific account planning. TikaValue and Outcomes gives medical teams a dedicated place to plan and record their engagement, kept separate from the commercial side by design."

TikaValue and Outcomes is built for non-promotional medical work and does not share target lists with TikaMarket Access, TikaMobile's product for commercial market access teams.

TikaValue and Outcomes is available now. For more information, visit tikamobile.com/medical-affairs/value-and-outcomes. To request a demo, visit lp.tikamobile.com/demo.

About TikaMobile

TikaMobile develops life sciences CRM and Medical Affairs platform software for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. Its products include TikaMSL, its MSL CRM for field medical teams, as well as TikaInsights, TikaMedInfo, TikaConference, TikaSpeaker Bureau, TikaEvidence and Studies, TikaValue and Outcomes, and TikaMarket Access. The products can be used together or alongside a company's existing CRM. TikaMobile is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.tikamobile.com.

Media contact

Manish Sharma, CEO, TikaMobile
MSharma@TikaMobile.com
+1 (646) 650-5545
485 Madison Ave, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10022

SOURCE: TikaMobile



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tikamobile-launches-tikavalue-and-outcomes-for-scientific-account-1240641

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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