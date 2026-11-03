Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy Co., Ltd. (CNTE): CNTE Named in BloombergNEF's Q4 2026 Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturers

CNTE Named in BloombergNEF's Q4 2026 Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturers

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy Co., Ltd. (CNTE) has been included in BloombergNEF's (BNEF) Q4 2026 Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturers List, marking an important milestone in its global expansion and growing international market recognition.

BloombergNEF's Tier 1 classification is a widely recognized industry benchmark based on manufacturers' commercial project deployment records, including project scale, independent customer relationships, and verified project experience. As project bankability and delivery capabilities become increasingly important, the classification provides a valuable reference for developers, investors, and industry stakeholders.

CNTE's inclusion reflects its expanding international project experience and growing market acceptance, highlighting its continued progress in the global energy storage industry.

Full-Scenario Energy Storage Solutions and Global Deployment

Established in 2019 with investment from CATL, a global leader in battery technology, CNTE provides full-scenario energy storage solutions covering power generation, grid, and end-user applications, including utility-scale storage, commercial and industrial systems, microgrids, and integrated energy storage and EV charging solutions.

CNTE has successfully delivered multiple utility-scale energy storage projects across Europe, particularly in Germany, demonstrating its capabilities in system integration and international project execution.

Looking ahead, CNTE will continue advancing energy storage innovation, strengthening global partnerships, and expanding localized service capabilities to support renewable energy integration and the global energy transition.

Who We Are

CNTE (Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy) was founded in 2019 by Mr. Huang Shilin, co-founder of CATL, and today its second-largest shareholder. We integrate CATL LFP cells into complete systems in-house, with 12 GWh of production capacity, more than 10 GWh shipped worldwide across 2,600+ projects, a European service centre and a 500 MWh project reference in Germany.

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