New research examines commercial printing prices, paper and stationery manufacturing costs, and printing industry employment through September 2026

Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - WeddingTemplates, a digital wedding stationery platform operated by DigiVault LLC, today announced the findings of a newly completed analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data examining commercial printing prices and related manufacturing trends through September 2026. The analysis finds that producer prices for commercial printing work increased 41.6% between September 2019 and September 2026, compared with a 31.2% increase in U.S. consumer prices over the same period.





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The newly released research examines changes across several printing methods, paper production, stationery manufacturing and industry employment. Using publicly available federal data, WeddingTemplates calculated seven-year and 12-month price changes to document both cumulative increases and recent developments in the U.S. commercial printing industry.

New Analysis Documents Printing Price Changes Since 2019

The research identifies 2021 and 2022 as the years with the largest increases in commercial printing producer prices during the period examined.

Printing prices rose 9.2% in 2021 and 14.8% in 2022, representing a combined increase of 25.3%.

More recent figures show a slower rate of increase. Commercial printing producer prices rose 2.8% during the 12 months ending September 2026, compared with a 3.7% increase in the Consumer Price Index.

When adjusted for consumer inflation, commercial printing prices were 7.9% higher in September 2026 than in September 2019.

The analysis also examines differences among printing methods. Between September 2019 and September 2026, digital printing producer prices increased 62.2%, flexographic printing increased 59.2%, and lithographic printing increased 30.5%.

These findings form part of WeddingTemplates' broader examination of pricing developments across the commercial printing sector.

Research Identifies Recent Increases in Paper and Stationery Prices

The new analysis also documents price changes in manufacturing categories associated with printed products.

According to the research, the BLS producer price index for paper increased 10.2% between December 2025 and September 2026. Paper producer prices were 10.1% higher than in September 2025 and 41.5% higher than in September 2019.

Producer prices for stationery product manufacturing increased 12.0% in the 12 months ending September 2026. The category includes manufactured paper products such as envelopes and writing tablets.

Within stationery manufacturing, producer prices for commercial envelopes increased 53.2% between September 2019 and September 2026 and 6.2% over the latest 12-month period.

The analysis further identifies a 26.7% increase in printing ink producer prices over the seven-year period.

Analysis Also Examines Printing Industry Employment

As part of the research, WeddingTemplates reviewed BLS employment estimates for printing and related support activities.

Seasonally adjusted employment in the sector declined from 424,800 jobs in September 2019 to 335,800 jobs in September 2026, representing a decrease of 21.0%.

The research documents a further 1.8% employment decline during the 12 months ending September 2026.

These employment figures are presented alongside the producer price data as part of the company's examination of developments in the U.S. commercial printing industry.

Research Methodology and Data Sources

The WeddingTemplates analysis is based on publicly available Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Its primary measure is the producer price index for the primary products of commercial printing, except screen and books, identified as series PCU32311K32311KP.

The research also incorporates BLS indexes covering lithographic, digital, flexographic and quick printing; paper; printing ink; stationery product manufacturing; commercial envelopes; and employment in printing and related support activities.

Consumer inflation comparisons use the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, all items, U.S. city average.

Seven-year comparisons use September 2019 and September 2026 index values, while year-over-year comparisons use September 2025 and September 2026. Calendar-year changes are measured using December index values.

Producer price indexes measure changes in prices received by domestic producers and do not directly represent retail prices for individual consumer printing orders.

All price indexes used in the analysis are not seasonally adjusted. Employment figures are seasonally adjusted.

BLS producer price estimates for June through September 2026 are preliminary and subject to revision. Recent employment estimates are also subject to revision.

About WeddingTemplates

WeddingTemplates is a digital wedding stationery platform operated by DigiVault LLC. The company provides customizable templates for wedding invitations, save-the-date cards, thank-you cards, menus, signs and place cards. Designs can be downloaded in PDF, JPEG or PNG formats for printing or digital use. WeddingTemplates also publishes informational resources related to wedding stationery and planning.

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