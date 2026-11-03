

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - SalMar ASA (SALM.OL) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled NOK1.384 billion, or NOK10.2 per share. This compares with NOK305 million, or NOK2.3 per share, last year.



Excluding items, SalMar ASA reported adjusted earnings of NOK869 million or NOK6.41 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to NOK8.660 billion from NOK7.850 billion last year.



SalMar ASA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: NOK1.384 Bln. vs. NOK305 Mln. last year. -EPS: NOK10.2 vs. NOK2.3 last year. -Revenue: NOK8.660 Bln vs. NOK7.850 Bln last year.



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