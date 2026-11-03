The partnership brings together Focused Energy's laser-driven inertial fusion technology and Kyoto Fusioneering's expertise in fuel-cycle, blanket and fusion system engineering.

Kyoto Fusioneering Ltd. ("KF"), a company that develops and integrates the plant engineering technologies essential to fusion energy, and Focused Energy GmbH ("FE"), a developer of laser-driven inertial fusion energy, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation between the Japanese and German fusion industries.

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Focused Energy x Kyoto Fusioneering

A commercial fusion power plant needs more than a working fusion reaction. It also needs systems that supply and recover fuel, breed tritium, extract heat, and keep the plant operating safely over time. FE is pursuing the industrialization of laser fusion, from scalable target production to integrated power plant design. KF brings the engineering of the systems that turn a fusion reaction into a power plant, including the fuel cycle, breeding blankets, plasma heating systems, plasma-facing components and system integration.

Under the MoU, Focused Energy and KF, including its German subsidiary Kyoto Fusioneering Europe GmbH (KFEU) based in Karlsruhe, intend to explore cooperation in the following areas:

Technical cooperation: exchanges and potential joint development in areas relevant to laser fusion power plants, including fuel and target technologies, the tritium fuel cycle, materials for extreme conditions, and diagnostics.

exchanges and potential joint development in areas relevant to laser fusion power plants, including fuel and target technologies, the tritium fuel cycle, materials for extreme conditions, and diagnostics. German fusion research hubs: collaboration within Germany's fusion research and innovation ecosystem, with Kyoto Fusioneering Europe GmbH (KFEU), KF's German subsidiary based in Karlsruhe, playing a central role.

collaboration within Germany's fusion research and innovation ecosystem, with Kyoto Fusioneering Europe GmbH (KFEU), KF's German subsidiary based in Karlsruhe, playing a central role. Joint market development: using both companies' networks in Japan and Germany to identify research, demonstration and industrial opportunities, and to build supply chains for fusion.

"Building a laser fusion power plant is a global effort. Kyoto Fusioneering's experience in fuel-cycle, tritium handling and blanket engineering complements our work on laser fusion, and this partnership marks an important step for fusion cooperation between Germany and Japan. Strategic partnerships and relentless execution will turn fusion from scientific breakthrough into industrial reality." Thomas Forner, CEO, Focused Energy

"Fusion energy will become reality only when the technologies around the fusion reaction work together as one power plant. We are proud to support Focused Energy's path to laser fusion with our engineering, and through KFEU, to contribute to Germany's fusion ecosystem. This MoU is a commitment to the shared future of fusion energy in Japan and Germany." Kiyoshi Seko, Representative Director, President COO, Kyoto Fusioneering

About Focused Energy

Focused Energy is a German-American fusion company headquartered in Darmstadt, with offices in Berlin, Austin and San Francisco. Founded in 2021 out of the TU Darmstadt ecosystem, the company employs around 200 leading scientists and engineers from more than 30 nations.

Its goal is to advance fusion technology from research to industrial application and, together with partners from industry and academia, build the world's first laser fusion power plant in Biblis by the mid-2030s.

As the world's leading laser fusion company, Focused Energy pursues a consistently industry-oriented approach: building on decades of international fusion research and the technological expertise of its founders, the company combines scientific excellence with the speed and scalability of a privately financed high-tech company.

Fusion is a future-oriented technology with significant potential to create new value structures and enable a climate-neutral, safe, reliable and affordable energy supply. In fusion, hydrogen nuclei combine at extremely high temperatures to form helium. This releases enormous amounts of energy: one gram of fusion fuel provides an amount of energy comparable to around eleven tons of coal

About Kyoto Fusioneering

Kyoto Fusioneering is the world's premier fusion technology and integrated systems developer. It delivers plasma heating, tritium fuel cycle, and tritium breeding blanket and thermal cycle systems that advanced fusion programs worldwide depend on, regardless of confinement approach. KF operates globally across Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. Visit us at kyotofusioneering.com.

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Contacts:

Media contacts

Kyoto Fusioneering: Kohei Yamamoto, media@kyotofusioneering.com

Focused Energy: Lukas Lehmann, Corporate Communications Lead lukas.lehmann@focused-energy.co