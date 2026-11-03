RedotPay Deepens Hong Kong Investment as OASES Strategic Enterprise Partner

RedotPay is investing in global talent in Hong Kong to scale the city's stablecoin payments industry and entrepreneurial ecosystem

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RedotPay, a global stablecoin-based payments fintech company, has expanded its hiring and infrastructure presence in Hong Kong. The company is part of the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) program and has received OASES support since being included in its strategic enterprise cohort in April 2026.

RedotPay, which serves over nine million users across more than 100 countries, has worked alongside OASES to strengthen Hong Kong's stablecoin payments industry and entrepreneurial landscape, directing significant investment toward local infrastructure and talent.

RedotPay has added more than 125 employees in Hong Kong since 2025, recently expanding its office in Central and establishing a research and development (R&D) center in Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park with the support of OASES.

RedotPay is one of the OASES strategic enterprises exhibiting at Hong Kong FinTech Week, where it is engaging with public and private sector stakeholders and showcasing its future investment plans in Hong Kong.

Established by the Hong Kong SAR Government in 2022, OASES supports the growth of high-potential companies like RedotPay to cement the city's position as a leader in financial technology and digital assets. To date, OASES has attracted 142 strategic enterprises, which are expected to invest HK$84 billion and create around 27,000 jobs in the coming years.

"Hong Kong has become one of the world's foremost centers of financial innovation, and we are committed to working with OASES to strengthen its position as a leading hub for the stablecoin payments industry," said Michael Gao, co-founder and CEO of RedotPay. "Going forward, we plan to invest further in talent and infrastructure here in Hong Kong to better serve our users around the world."

"We are pleased that RedotPay has joined the OASES cohort, with Hong Kong serving as its headquarters and R&D center. We look forward to continuing our support for RedotPay's development and to working with partners across the ecosystem," said Bryan Peng, Executive Director of OASES. "Its investment in local R&D and talent strengthens the digital asset ecosystem here and shows how Hong Kong can serve as a launchpad for companies with global ambitions. We look forward to continuing to support the company's growth."

About RedotPay

RedotPay is a global stablecoin-based payment fintech that integrates blockchain solutions with traditional banking and finance infrastructures. Its intuitive platform empowers millions around the world to spend and send digital assets, ensuring faster, more accessible, and inclusive financial services. RedotPay advances financial inclusion for the unbanked and supports crypto enthusiasts, driving global adoption of secure and flexible stablecoin-powered financial solutions to bring crypto to real life. For more information, visit www.redotpay.com.

About OASES

The Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) is a dedicated HKSAR Government agency-operating directly under the Financial Secretary-established to attract high-potential and representative strategic enterprises from around the globe to set up or expand operations in Hong Kong.

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