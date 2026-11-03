Reju Expands Industry Network Through its Work with Six Mills

Reju is collaborating with A. Sampaio, RDD Textiles, Swisstex Direct, Tintex Textiles, FOV Fabrics and Utenos to strengthen Reju's path to industrial-scale, post-consumer textile-to-textile regeneration.

PARIS, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reju , the textile-to-textile regeneration company, today announced that it has been collaborating with six mills to develop fabrics in order to accelerate the integration of regenerated polyester into the global textile supply chain. The work is being carried out with A. Sampaio, RDD Textiles, Tintex Textiles, FOV Fabrics and Utenos in Europe and Swisstex Direct in the United States, thereby growing a network for premium knitting, seamless construction, technical wovens, and advanced dyeing and finishing. The ongoing work is designed to move Reju's regenerated polyester further downstream, from raw output at its future Regeneration Hubs into finished fabric.

Together, these six mills bring complementary specializations across the textile value chain:

A. Sampaio , a +79 year-old Portuguese leader in circular knitted fabrics

, a +79 year-old Portuguese leader in circular knitted fabrics RDD Textiles , a Portuguese seamless and circular knit producer with certifications for recycled content traceability

, a Portuguese seamless and circular knit producer with certifications for recycled content traceability Swisstex Direct , a sustainable knitting, dyeing and finishing provider based in Los Angeles, California and El Salvador

, a sustainable knitting, dyeing and finishing provider based in Los Angeles, California and El Salvador Tintex Textiles , a certified B Corp specializing in smart jersey fabrics with advanced, lower-impact dyeing and finishing technologies

, a certified B Corp specializing in smart jersey fabrics with advanced, lower-impact dyeing and finishing technologies FOV Fabrics, a Swedish manufacturer of high-tech woven fabrics for demanding technical and functional applications

a Swedish manufacturer of high-tech woven fabrics for demanding technical and functional applications Utenos Trikotazas, a vertically integrated circular knit fabric and garment manufacturer in the Baltic States, combining over 50 years of textile expertise with European manufacturing excellence

This gives Reju access to mills spanning circular knit design, chain-of-custody verified recycling, high-volume jersey production, and sustainability-certified dyeing and finishing, the manufacturing capabilities needed to move regenerated polyester from raw material into finished, market-ready fabric at scale.

"Every selected mill with whom we are working adds to our circular textile system," said Patrik Frisk, CEO of Reju. "As plans for Reju's future Regeneration Hub network grows, so will our ability to deliver a consistent, high-quality regenerated polyester that manufacturers and brands can then build on."

Each on-going workstream is tied to specific development projects underway across Reju's manufacturing network, work that reflects real market demand the company is tracking with its growing roster of brand with whom it has signed development agreements.

The mill announcements build on a year of strong momentum for Reju, including: the €135 million from NIKI the Dutch government funding to support the facility; the selection of Rochester, New York as its first North American regeneration hub and an additional site selection for a future regeneration hub in Lacq, France.

"By bringing mills like these into our ecosystem, we can turn regenerated material into real product," Frisk added. "It's how we close the loop, not just in theory, but from textile waste to finished fabric."

With access to an expanded manufacturing network, Reju is positioning itself to deliver regenerated polyester at the quality and scale required for mainstream adoption, moving the industry closer to a true textile-to-textile circular system.

About Reju

Reju is a materials regeneration company focused on creating innovative solutions for regenerating polyester textiles from post-consumer PET waste. Owned by Technip Energies and utilizing technology originating with IBM Research, Reju is driven by its purpose to unlock infinite possibilities within finite resources. The company aims to establish a global textile recycling circular system to regenerate and recirculate polyester textiles. Learn more at https://www.reju.com/ .

About A. Sampaio

With over 75 years of experience, we are market leaders in developing and manufacturing circular knitted fabrics.

We have always based our decisions on the values we value most. Dedication to Work, Trust, Transparency, and Social Responsibility combined with our focus on Technology, Innovation, Know-How, Flexibility, and Sustainability. The blend of all these factors distinctively marks the essence of our business model and A. Sampaio's path in the national and international textile industry.

We know how to anticipate customer needs and offer the correct solution, from essential fabrics to developments with increasingly innovative and complex structures and raw materials, crossing all creative boundaries.

At A. Sampaio, we pride ourselves on building relationships based on Trust and Transparency. These relationships underpin our company's and all partners' success in an economy that increasingly wants to be circular. We create value while respecting the ecosystem and everyone's future.

About FOV

Thriving at the textile frontier, FOV Fabrics fuses advanced textile functionality with circular sustainability. And boasting a fully vertical process, which includes creative design, cutting-edge R&D as well as the latest production technologies, we believe anything is possible.

Swisstex Direct

Swisstex Direct is a provider of circular knit fabrics with locations in Los Angeles and El Salvador, offering knitting, dyeing, finishing, and collaborative product development for apparel brands. With more than 20 years of experience, the company offers a broad range of knit constructions, natural and synthetic fibers, recycled materials, and performance finishes. As a Bluesign system partner, Swisstex Direct combines technical innovation with a commitment to responsible textile production, quality, and responsive customer service. For more information, visit swisstexdirect.com .

About Tintex Textiles

TINTEX specializes in crafting circular-knitted fabrics and developing sustainable strategies throughout the entire supply chain.

Based in Vila Nova de Cerveira, Portugal, the company draws on over 25 years of textile experience to create both timeless and contemporary, eco-conscious, and innovative fabrics for the Fashion, Activewear, Loungewear, and Underwear segments.

About Utenos

Utenos Trikotazas, a vertically integrated circular knit fabric and garment manufacturer in the Baltic States, combining over 50 years of textile expertise with European manufacturing excellence and certifications including OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100, GOTS, RWS, GRS, WOOLMARK, SMETA, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001.

About RDD Textiles

RDD is a Portuguese textile company developing innovative textiles, from fibres to finished fabrics. Using emerging technologies and novel raw materials, RDD creates sustainable fabrics through a more environmentally friendly production process. Its focus lies in bio-based, regenerative and recycled materials, along with pioneering dyeing technologies that reduce environmental impact, supporting more responsible production and consumption. By bringing together science, design and technology, RDD rethinks how materials are imagined, made and valued.

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