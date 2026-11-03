Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Invitation to Idorsia's webcast and conference call to provide more context on the opportunity and launch approach for TRYVIO/JERAYGO

Idorsia will host an investor webcast and conference call to provide more context on the opportunity and launch approach for TRYVIO/JERAYGO (aprocitentan).

Date:Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Time:14:00 CET / 13:00 GMT / 08:00 ET

The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session.

Live Webcast (audio + slides):

The live webcast can be accessed from the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com.

Dial-inprocedure for analysts (audio only):

Analysts who would like to ask questions are required to register in advance of the conference using the following link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb4064ef7afb34b7f9986e4be59fbf2ba

Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through www.idorsia.com approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.

More upcoming events

Octavian QuickBite Lunch in Zurich on Nov 3, 2026.

Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference in Boston on Nov 9, 2026. Fireside chat at 8:30am ET. Link to live audio stream: https://event.summitcast.com/view/oVDtKqmPn2tPc7VV7WsLAC/iw8SwuYjiQ2o9QGD9edwea

Stifel Healthcare Conference in New York on Nov 11, 2026.

UBS Global Biopharma Conference in London on Nov 16, 2026.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Nov 17, 2026.

Evercore Healthcare Conference in Miami on Nov 30, 2026.

Citi Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on Dec 2, 2026.

Deutsche Bank C-Suite call series on Dec 10, 2026.

J.P. Morgan 2027 Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, Jan 11-14, 2027.

Octavian Seminar in Davos on Jan 15, 2027.

Full-year 2026 Financial Results reporting on February 25, 2027.

First quarter 2027 Financial Results reporting on April 29, 2027.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2027 on May 13, 2027.

Notes to the editor

About Idorsia

The purpose of Idorsia is to discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines to help more patients. To achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech hub - Idorsia has a highly experienced team of dedicated professionals, covering all disciplines from bench to bedside; QUVIVIQ (daridorexant), a different kind of insomnia treatment with the potential to revolutionize this mounting public health concern; strong partners to maximize the value of our portfolio; a promising in-house development pipeline; and a specialized drug discovery engine focused on small-molecule drugs that can change the treatment paradigm for many patients. Idorsia is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA).

For further information, please contact

Kevin Boss

Director, Investor Relations

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 58 844 10 10

investor.relations@idorsia.com - media.relations@idorsia.com - www.idorsia.com

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intend", "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and research and development programs, business development activities and anticipated expenditures in connection therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Idorsia has transferred its rights for aprocitentan, cenerimod and selatogrel to Idorsia Investments SARL to allow the repayment of notes issued in connection with the repurchase offer completed in August 2025. More details on the transfer can be found in the latest Financial Report.

Attachment