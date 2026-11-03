

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR1.257 billion, or EUR1.05 per share. This compares with EUR966 million, or EUR0.81 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to EUR12.240 billion from EUR11.199 billion last year.



Deutsche Lufthansa AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.257 Bln. vs. EUR966 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.05 vs. EUR0.81 last year. -Revenue: EUR12.240 Bln vs. EUR11.199 Bln last year.



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