Gujarat-based solar module manufacturer Rayzon Solar Ltd is set to commence production at its 5.1 GW TOPCon solar cell manufacturing facility in December 2026, with initial deliveries expected in the first quarter of 2027. The facility marks the company's expansion beyond module manufacturing as it seeks to strengthen backward integration and reduce its reliance on imported solar cells. Founded in 2017 by Chirag Nakrani and Hardik Kothiya, Rayzon Solar has currently an installed solar module manufacturing capacity of 11.3 GW. The company said it remains focused on executing its manufacturing ...

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