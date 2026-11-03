Chinese wafer and module manufacturer Gokin Solar has introduced a new single-glass solar module series for the Australian residential and commercial markets. The framed glass-backsheet panel features 108 N-type back-contact (BC) half-cells sourced from fellow Chinese manufacturer Aiko. "We have a lot of partners like Jinko, Trina, Astronergy, and Aiko that we sell our wafers to, and in turn we buy cells from them," Gokin Australia Manager Charles Guo said. "Because we control our own wafers, we can buy these cells with no limitations. Our BC cells are from Aiko and we source TOPcon cells from ...

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