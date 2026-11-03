Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2026, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from October 26 to October 30, 2026:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
26/10/2026
375,318
83.316965
31,270,356.67
XPAR
80,000
83.310330
6,664,826.40
CEUX
10,000
83.317290
833,172.90
TQEX
20,000
83.305774
1,666,115.48
AQEU
27/10/2026
376,828
83.340323
31,404,967.24
XPAR
80,000
83.339005
6,667,120.40
CEUX
10,000
83.336998
833,369.98
TQEX
20,000
83.339131
1,666,782.62
AQEU
28/10/2026
377,979
83.269715
31,474,203.61
XPAR
80,000
83.271877
6,661,750.16
CEUX
10,000
83.273306
832,733.06
TQEX
20,000
83.274641
1,665,492.82
AQEU
29/10/2026
370,367
84.622050
31,341,214.79
XPAR
80,000
84.591684
6,767,334.72
CEUX
10,000
84.579735
845,797.35
TQEX
20,000
84.579789
1,691,595.78
AQEU
30/10/2026
357,953
85.479578
30,597,671.38
XPAR
80,000
85.472705
6,837,816.40
CEUX
10,000
85.478672
854,786.72
TQEX
20,000
85.482094
1,709,641.88
AQEU
Total
2,408,445
83.990604
202,286,750.36
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.
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Cautionary Note
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
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Contacts:
TotalEnergies Contacts
Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l mailto:presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com